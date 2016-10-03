CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise as concerns ease over Deutsche Bank, Hungarian vote

* Budapest leads stocks up, Deutsche rebounded late Friday * Hungary's migrant vote is invalid, easing concern over EU * Forint, zloty off 2-week lows, sentiment remains fragile (Adds Budapest stocks, surge of Polish retailer LPP shares) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Central European stocks rose on Monday as concerns over Deutsche Bank eased somewhat and turnout in Hungary's weekend referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas was too low to make the vote valid. Sentiment remained fragile though and regional currencies were mostly flat, even though September Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing indices showed a rebound. Markets were encouraged by a pickup in Deutsche Bank's shares late on Friday on a report the German lender was close to agreeing a reduced fine with U.S. authorities, which could help restore confidence in the troubled bank. Concerns still linger over Deutsche Bank, casting a shadow over the European bank sector, even though the eventual fine may be lower than the initial demand of up to $14 billion for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities. "I would not say the mood is very, very positive... there is uncertainty," said Monika Kiss, analyst at Equilor brokerage in Budapest. While Britain set a March deadline to start its exit proceedings from the European Union, Hungary's referendum did not add to concerns over the bloc's future for now. In the vote held on Sunday, an overwhelming majority of Hungarians who cast a vote rejected the idea of accepting mandatory quotas of refugees set by the EU. But the outcome may not exacerbate a conflict with Brussels and Germany over the quotas, which some Central European states reject, as turnout was too low to make the poll valid. "The invalid referendum makes it difficult for Hungary... to act as a bully" in Brussels, said Gunter Deuber, analyst at Raiffeisen, in a note. "Moreover, failure in Hungary makes a repetition of such a vote in other countries less likely," he added. The forint firmed by 0.1 percent against the euro by 1310 GMT and the zloty was flat, after Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 57 in September from 51.7 in August and the Czech and Polish indices also showed rising economic activity. Further strong currency gains are unlikely, given the remaining uncertainty over Deutsche Bank and concerns over Warsaw's fiscal policy and its tensions with Brussels over the rule of law in Poland, market participants said. Budapest's main stock index led regional gains, rising by 1.1 percent. Warsaw's blue-chip index rose 0.7 percent, driven by a 2.8 percent gain in Pekao bank and an almost 10 percent jump in LPP, after Poland's biggest clothes retailer reported a 20 percent annual surge in its revenues in September. CEE SNAP AT 1510 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 255 02% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. +0. 2.11 forint => 1400 6150 15% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.29 -0.0 -0.9 zloty => 90 84 2% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.53 leu => 10 11 00% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.51 +0. 1.85 kuna => 00 95 26% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.2 dinar => 0500 0400 1% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 869. 863. +0. -9.0 62 58 70% 7% Budapest 2796 2766 +1. +16 8.93 4.25 10% .92% Warsaw <.WIG20 1724 1709 +0. -7.2 > .53 .51 88% 4% Buchares 6960 6936 +0. -0.6 t .92 .84 35% 2% Ljubljan <.SBITO 733. 741. -1.1 +5. a P> 39 71 2% 35% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1942 1941 +0. +14 > .99 .32 09% .99% Belgrade <.BELEX 636. 636. +0. -1.2 15> 28 30 00% 1% Sofia <.SOFIX 505. 504. +0. +9. > 91 58 26% 77% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 +1b RR> 72 07 2bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 +0b RR> 99 02 8bps ps <CZ10YT 0.25 0 +03 +0b 10-year =RR> 6bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= #NAM -0.0 #NAM +0b RR> E? 08 E? ps 5-year <PL5YT= #NAM -0.0 #NAM -4bp RR> E? 38 E? s <PL10YT #NAM -0.0 #NAM -5bp 10-year =RR> E? 44 E? s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.69 1.63 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Susan Fenton)