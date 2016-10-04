CEE MARKETS-OTP Bank leads stocks higher as German shares rebound

* JP Morgan lifts target for OTP Bank shares * Polish stock index up on financial sector, clothes retailer LPP * Currencies, bonds ease slightly, Fed rate hike in prospect * Czech minister says exit from crown cap should be cautious By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Budapest led a firming of Central European stock markets on Tuesday, with OTP Bank rising to a 12-day high after JP Morgan lifted its target price for the shares. Shares of OTP, the region's biggest independent lender, rose 2.2 percent to 7,424 forints ($26.95) by 0816 GMT, after JP Morgan boosted its target to 9,570 forints from 7,310 forints. Stock prices on the Frankfurt bourse, reopening after a holiday, reflected improved sentiment over Deutsche Bank whose problems cast gloom on the European banking sector last week. Deutsche shares hit a record low on Friday but rose to two-week highs on Tuesday on prospects of a swift deal with U.S. authorities over a multi-billion dollar fine. OTP, heading towards 8-and-1/2-year highs reached last month, helped Budapest's main stock index gain 1.2 percent. Warsaw's bluechip stock index got extra support from a surge by shares of Poland's biggest clothing retailer LPP after it reported a 20 percent rise in revenue in September. LPP shares rose 6.5 percent, setting a two-month high. Sentiment in Central European markets remained underpinned by a rise in September manufacturing activity indices in Hungary, Czech Republic and Poland, shown in figures released on Monday. But currencies were treading water and were even slightly bearish in early trade, with the forint retreating from a one-week high reached late on Monday. It eased 0.1 percent to 307.87. Government bond yields moved a tad higher. "The rise is not bigger than one basis points, and it is caused by yesterday's Fed (Federal Reserve) rate setter comments," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the Fed should not delay in raising interest rates in order to keep up with the economy. A rise in U.S. rates could make Central European debt yields relatively less interesting. The Czech crown's euro exchange rate implied in six-month forwards was flat at 26.908. The Czech central bank has been keeping the spot crown rate on the weaker side of 27 since 2013 and last week shifted the earliest possible end to the policy until the second quarter of next year while reaffirming it expected to refloat the crown in mid-2017. Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Tuesday the bank should ensure it does not shock the economy when it eventually exits the intervention regime next year. CEE SNAPSH AT 1016 CET MARKETS OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.020 27.024 +0.02% -0.08% crown => 0 5 Hungary <EURHUF 307.87 307.45 -0.13% 2.20% forint => 00 50 Polish <EURPLN 4.3000 4.2985 -0.04% -0.98% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.4560 4.4530 -0.07% 1.41% leu => Croatian <EURHRK 7.5050 7.4995 -0.07% 1.79% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 122.95 123.03 +0.07% -1.20% dinar => 00 00 Note: calcula previo close 1800 daily ted us at CET change from STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2016 Prague 876.56 868.59 +0.92% -8.34% Budapest 28348. 28012. +1.20% +18.51% 09 37 Warsaw <.WIG20 1733.0 1725.4 +0.44% -6.78% > 4 4 Buchares 6941.6 6956.4 -0.21% -0.89% t 9 8 Ljubljan <.SBITO 736.49 733.39 +0.42% +5.79% a P> Zagreb <.CRBEX 1944.0 1942.9 +0.06% +15.06% > 1 4 Belgrade <.BELEX 635.63 636.28 -0.10% -1.32% 15> Sofia <.SOFIX 508.08 507.07 +0.20% +10.24% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.579 -0.007 +011bp +0bps RR> s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.201 -0.002 +036bp +0bps RR> s <CZ10YT 0.249 0 +035bp +0bps 10-year =RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.741 -0.018 +243bp -2bps RR> s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.314 -0.008 +288bp -1bps RR> s <PL10YT 2.896 0.009 +299bp +1bps 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.66 1.64 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ******************************************************* ******* ($1 = 275.4500 forints) (Additional reporting from Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Susan Thomas)