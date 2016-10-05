CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds catch a chill on ECB tapering concerns

* ECB tapering worry dents euro zone debt * Long-term CEE bonds ease, Polish 10-year touches 3-month high * Forint firms towards 16-month high against euro * Polish central bank keeps rates on hold, says cut is not mulled (Adds Polish central bank decision, forint surge, Czech auction) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Concerns that the European Central Bank could provide less support to markets spread into Central Europe on Tuesday, pushing bond yields slightly higher, especially in Poland. Euro zone yields hit two-week highs after Bloomberg reported that the ECB will probably wind down its monthly asset purchases in the euro zone before ending the programme in March. An ECB media officer said the bank had not discussed slowing the purchases. The impact was felt across central Europe, which has attracted investors fleeing crushingly low yields in Germany and elsewhere. Market players said Polish yields were likely the most vulnerable to a pullback, and Citi analysts said they had scaled back bullish central Europe exposure. Poland's 10-year yield rose 10 basis points to 2.99 percent, touching a 3-month high. Czech yields which are around zero rose by 3-9 basis points and the Finance Ministry sold less bonds than planned at its auctions. Six months before the end of the ECB programme it is time to think of less monetary stimulus, and that is "not a nuke bomb", a Budapest-fixed income trader said, adding that the region was less vulnerable than some markets in the euro zone periphery. "Central and Eastern Europe, with its political stability and quite good economic figures, is an island of peace," the trader added. "True, the Poles have been the bad boys recently, but markets are getting accustomed to that." Poland's central bank held fire at its meeting as expected. Its governor Adam Glapinski said rates could stay on hold until a hike hopefully in early 2018, and said the bank's rate setters were not considering a cut. The zloty firmed 0.2 percent against the euro by 1515 GMT. The forint, buoyed by hopes that Hungary will get its third credit rating upgrade to investment grade from Moody's next month, surged 0.8 percent to 305.28, after touching a 15-month high at 304.95. Regional stock markets were mixed. One Budapest-based currency dealer said investors were unwinding deals opened amid a European sell-off last week due to concerns over the woes of Deutsche Bank, which have eased. "Disaster tourism positions are reversed," the dealer said, adding that Hungary's strong external accounts and two credit rating upgrades to investment grade this year did not justify forint selling. CEE SNAP AT 1715 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 200 00% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 305. 307. +0. 3.07 forint => 2800 7900 82% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.30 +0. -0.9 zloty => 70 56 20% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.45 -0.0 1.24 leu => 35 98 8% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.50 -0.0 1.69 kuna => 20 75 6% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0200 0200 00% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 881. 875. +0. -7.8 09 13 68% 7% Budapest 2848 2857 -0.2 +19 7.05 0.99 9% .09% Warsaw <.WIG20 1762 1754 +0. -5.2 > .23 .04 47% 1% Buchares 6963 6981 -0.2 -0.5 t .66 .98 6% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 738. 741. -0.3 +6. a P> 58 00 3% 09% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1965 1957 +0. +16 > .48 .53 41% .33% Belgrade <.BELEX 638. 640. -0.3 -0.8 15> 44 42 1% 8% Sofia <.SOFIX 508. 509. -0.1 +10 > 89 49 2% .41% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 0.09 +01 +7b RR> 87 2 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.03 +03 -2bp RR> 41 4 7bps s <CZ10YT 0.33 0.06 +03 -2bp 10-year =RR> 5 5 4bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 0.02 +24 +1b RR> 8 8 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.42 0.09 +29 +4b RR> 1 5 3bps ps <PL10YT 3 0.10 +30 +2b 10-year =RR> 2 1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.23 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.73 0.75 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.73 1.73 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)