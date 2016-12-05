FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets shrug off Italian turmoil, S&P helps Poland
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets shrug off Italian turmoil, S&P helps Poland

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Some assets ease on Italian vote, but impact is muted
    * Surprise S&P lift in Polish rating outlook provides
cushion
    * Forint, zloty ease a shade but off multi-month lows
    * Polish bonds rebound, Warsaw leads regional equities rise

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Poland's surprise credit
rating outlook upgrade from Standard & Poor's helped central
European assets to shrug off the impact of Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's fall on Monday.
    Political uncertainty grew in the European Union as Renzi
confirmed that he would resign after a stinging defeat in a
referendum on Sunday, sending Italian politics into turmoil.
 
    Government bond yields rose slightly in Europe, but the euro
quickly reversed an early plunge against the dollar and European
equities even rose.
    Central European assets followed the same pattern.
    "The outcome of the Italian vote had been expected... it is
sell on rumour, buy on news now, but turnover and trading
interest is low," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    The region's most liquid currencies, the zloty and
the forint eased less than 0.1 percent against the
euro by 0913 GMT.
    Both were off the multi-month lows touched late last week
ahead of a review of Poland's debt rating by S&P after local
markets closed on Friday.
    Some investors feared a downgrade of the 'BBB+' rating,
after a first downgrade since Communism fell from S&P in
January, due to a rise in Polish government spending and a cut
in the retirement age.
    But the agency unexpectedly improved the outlook on the
rating to stable from negative, saying it was no longer worried
that the government would try to undermine the independence of
the central bank. 
    European politics and the prospect of interest rate hikes in
the U.S. could keep emerging markets and the zloty fragile, said
Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING BSK in Warsaw.
    "This environment is still rather negative for the zloty
although it may perform a little bit better than other
currencies in the region thanks to S&P's outlook hike," he
added.  
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield initially tracked
euro zone peers higher, ticking up 6 basis points to 3.87
percent, but retreated to 3.74 percent by 0922 GMT.
    Polish stocks outperformed the region. Warsaw's bluechip
stock index rose 1.7 percent.
    Shares in copper producer KGHM surged more than 4
percent as copper prices advanced in London. 
    Pekao, Poland's second-biggest lender, gained 2.6
percent.
    The daily Puls Biznesu said, without naming its source, that
    Polish state-run PZU and PFR were ready to sign a
deal to buy a 33 percent stake in Pekao, and were waiting for
the decision of the stake's owner, UniCredit.
    
                     CEE MARKETS        SNAPSHOT  AT                  
                                                    1012 CET          
                                        CURRENCIES                    
                                        Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                        bid       close     change    in 2016
 Czech crown                            27.0400   27.0565   +0.06%    -0.16%
 Hungary forint                         313.6000  313.3150  -0.09%    0.33%
 Polish zloty                           4.4875    4.4853    -0.05%    -5.11%
 Romanian leu                           4.5075    4.5120    +0.10%    0.26%
 Croatian kuna                          7.5410    7.5492    +0.11%    1.30%
 Serbian dinar                          123.1000  123.1900  +0.07%    -1.32%
 Note: daily change  calculated from    previous  close at  1800 CET  
                                        STOCKS                        
                                        Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                                  close     change    in 2016
 Prague                                 893.38    887.20    +0.70%    -6.58%
 Budapest                               29987.85  29808.49  +0.60%    +25.36%
 Warsaw                                 1814.60   1783.57   +1.74%    -2.40%
 Bucharest                              6939.00   6948.28   -0.13%    -0.93%
 Ljubljana                              697.17    693.01    +0.60%    +0.15%
 Zagreb                                 1981.47   1986.33   -0.24%    +17.27%
 Belgrade                               706.11    706.37    -0.04%    +9.63%
 Sofia                                  562.69    563.82    -0.20%    +22.09%
                                        BONDS                         
                                        Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                                        (bid)     change    vs Bund   change in
 Czech Republic                                                       spread
 2-year                                 -0.709    0.019     +003bps   +2bps
 5-year                                 -0.141    -0.011    +027bps   -2bps
 10-year                                0.563     0.005     +026bps   -2bps
 Poland                                                               
 2-year                                 1.983     0.02      +272bps   +2bps
 5-year                                 2.991     -0.005    +340bps   -2bps
 10-year                                3.782     -0.037    +348bps   -6bps
                     FORWARD            RATE      AGREEMENT           
                                        3x6       6x9       9x12      3M interbank
 Czech Rep                              0.29      0.28      0.27      0
 Hungary                                0.47      0.5       0.58      0.51
 Poland                                 1.7775    1.78      1.85      1.73
 Note: FRA quotes    are for ask prices                               
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)

