CEE MARKETS-Assets shrug off Italian turmoil, S&P helps Poland

* Some assets ease on Italian vote, but impact is muted * Surprise S&P lift in Polish rating outlook provides cushion * Forint, zloty ease a shade but off multi-month lows * Polish bonds rebound, Warsaw leads regional equities rise By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Poland's surprise credit rating outlook upgrade from Standard & Poor's helped central European assets to shrug off the impact of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's fall on Monday. Political uncertainty grew in the European Union as Renzi confirmed that he would resign after a stinging defeat in a referendum on Sunday, sending Italian politics into turmoil. Government bond yields rose slightly in Europe, but the euro quickly reversed an early plunge against the dollar and European equities even rose. Central European assets followed the same pattern. "The outcome of the Italian vote had been expected... it is sell on rumour, buy on news now, but turnover and trading interest is low," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The region's most liquid currencies, the zloty and the forint eased less than 0.1 percent against the euro by 0913 GMT. Both were off the multi-month lows touched late last week ahead of a review of Poland's debt rating by S&P after local markets closed on Friday. Some investors feared a downgrade of the 'BBB+' rating, after a first downgrade since Communism fell from S&P in January, due to a rise in Polish government spending and a cut in the retirement age. But the agency unexpectedly improved the outlook on the rating to stable from negative, saying it was no longer worried that the government would try to undermine the independence of the central bank. European politics and the prospect of interest rate hikes in the U.S. could keep emerging markets and the zloty fragile, said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING BSK in Warsaw. "This environment is still rather negative for the zloty although it may perform a little bit better than other currencies in the region thanks to S&P's outlook hike," he added. Poland's 10-year government bond yield initially tracked euro zone peers higher, ticking up 6 basis points to 3.87 percent, but retreated to 3.74 percent by 0922 GMT. Polish stocks outperformed the region. Warsaw's bluechip stock index rose 1.7 percent. Shares in copper producer KGHM surged more than 4 percent as copper prices advanced in London. Pekao, Poland's second-biggest lender, gained 2.6 percent. The daily Puls Biznesu said, without naming its source, that Polish state-run PZU and PFR were ready to sign a deal to buy a 33 percent stake in Pekao, and were waiting for the decision of the stake's owner, UniCredit. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1012 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.0400 27.0565 +0.06% -0.16% Hungary forint 313.6000 313.3150 -0.09% 0.33% Polish zloty 4.4875 4.4853 -0.05% -5.11% Romanian leu 4.5075 4.5120 +0.10% 0.26% Croatian kuna 7.5410 7.5492 +0.11% 1.30% Serbian dinar 123.1000 123.1900 +0.07% -1.32% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 893.38 887.20 +0.70% -6.58% Budapest 29987.85 29808.49 +0.60% +25.36% Warsaw 1814.60 1783.57 +1.74% -2.40% Bucharest 6939.00 6948.28 -0.13% -0.93% Ljubljana 697.17 693.01 +0.60% +0.15% Zagreb 1981.47 1986.33 -0.24% +17.27% Belgrade 706.11 706.37 -0.04% +9.63% Sofia 562.69 563.82 -0.20% +22.09% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.709 0.019 +003bps +2bps 5-year -0.141 -0.011 +027bps -2bps 10-year 0.563 0.005 +026bps -2bps Poland 2-year 1.983 0.02 +272bps +2bps 5-year 2.991 -0.005 +340bps -2bps 10-year 3.782 -0.037 +348bps -6bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.29 0.28 0.27 0 Hungary 0.47 0.5 0.58 0.51 Poland 1.7775 1.78 1.85 1.73 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)