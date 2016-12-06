FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks touch 3-month high, other assets tread water
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 9 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks touch 3-month high, other assets tread water

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* S&P outlook change still helping Polish stocks, bonds
    * Prospect of Fed rate hike keeps lid on CEE asset prices
    * Investors shrug off Italian turmoil, domestic data for now
    * Hungary's output, Czech retail sales below expectations

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Warsaw stocks hit a three-month
high on Tuesday in the wake of Standard & Poor's outlook upgrade
on Polish debt, while Central European assets mostly moved
sideways.
    Regional assets may get a lift if the European Central Bank
decides on Thursday to extend its bond-buying programme, but
expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week
are weighing on prices, dealers said.
    ECB bond purchases in the euro zone have fuelled demand for
debt in eastern European Union members as well, but rising U.S.
rates make assets in the region less attractive.
    Polish assets, which have mostly underperformed this year,
have climbed on S&P's unexpected decision to lift the outlook on
Poland's 'BBB+' debt rating to stable from negative.
    Warsaw's blue-chip equities index rose 1.1 percent
by 0946 GMT, reaching its highest levels since August.
    Polish 10-year yields dropped six basis points to 3.69
percent, while Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 1 basis
point to 3.53 percent.
    The Polish yield is 12 basis points below levels before the
S&P decision, but 66 basis points up since Donald Trump's
surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election four weeks
ago.
    "After the yield surge in the developed world and the U.S.,
the forint is unlikely to firm through 310 (against
the euro), it could target 315 again," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
    Changes in global yields and risks of a rise in inflation
are the key factors, and investors for now are mostly shrugging
off the resignation of Italy's prime minister and even local
economic data, dealers said.
    Regional economies have reported a series of weak economic
data in the past weeks.
    Detailed third-quarter economic output figures from Romania
and Hungary confirmed that a slowdown in growth was mainly due
to a slump in investment.
    Hungary and the Czech Republic reported a slowdown in retail
sales growth and Hungary's industrial output fell by 2.1 percent
in annual terms in October, more than the most pessimistic
analyst forecast.
    Household consumption, however, continues to surge as
governments and companies boost wages to end an exodus of labour
to richer Western states.    
    Despite the wage rises, government budgets are performing
well. The Czechs see a big surplus this year, for the first time
since 1995. 
    Poland's budget deficit will amount to 41.5 billion zlotys,
roughly a quarter smaller than originally expected, the daily
Puls Biznesu daily said.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1046       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.2
 crown     =>        530   505    1%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  314.  314.   +0.  0.17
 forint    =>       1000  1750   02%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.50  4.50  -0.0  -5.4
 zloty     =>         27    21    1%    3%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.50  4.50  -0.0  0.39
 leu       =>         15    02    3%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.53  -0.0  1.34
 kuna      =>         80    45    5%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1400  2800   11%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             894.  886.   +0.  -6.4
                      57    66   89%    6%
 Budapest           3009  3010  -0.0   +25
                    2.16  0.00    3%  .80%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1865  1845   +1.   +0.
           >         .31   .66   06%   33%
 Buchares           6901  6915  -0.2  -1.4
 t                   .81   .35    0%    6%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  704.  703.   +0.   +1.
 a         P>         35    18   17%   18%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1973  1975  -0.1   +16
           >         .54   .54    0%  .80%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  706.  705.   +0.   +9.
           15>        69    08   23%   72%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  564.  561.   +0.   +22
           >          58    37   57%  .50%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.7  0.00  -005   +1b
           RR>         6     3   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1     0   +02   +0b
           RR>        45        3bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.56  -0.0   +02   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        3    01  3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.94  -0.0   +26  -1bp
           RR>         7    19  6bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.93  -0.0   +33  -5bp
           RR>         8    47  2bps     s
           <PL10YT   3.7  -0.0   +33  -5bp
 10-year   =RR>             59  7bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.28  0.27     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.41  0.45  0.54  0.47
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.76  1.79  1.82  1.73
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Editing by Hugh Lawson)

