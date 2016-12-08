CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks hit 6-month high as PZU buys UniCredit unit

* Polish stocks rise on failure of bank deal, success of other * Alior will not buy Raiffeisen unit, no need for new shares * State firms to buy UniCredit's Polish bank unit * Most assets pause before ECB meet, Hungary holds bond auction * Serbian central bank seen keeping rates on hold By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Polish stocks briefly surged to a six-month high on Thursday after state-controlled firms announced a deal to buy Italian UniCredit's Polish bank unit. UniCredit will sell a 33 percent stake in Poland's second biggest bank Pekao to two Polish state entities including insurer PZU for $2.6 billion. Meanwhile Alior, a bank controlled by PZU, walked away from buying the Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen bank. Poland's conservative ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) took power a year ago pledging "polonisation", boosting the influence of Polish owners and the state in certain sectors dominated by foreigners. Poland is following in the footsteps of Hungary, also a former communist member of the European Union, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has renationalised several utilities and banks. "The historic exit from Poland by a major Italian bank marks a turn that reflects an EU-wide home-bias tendency," said Simon Quijano-Evans, strategist of Legal & General Investment Management, in a note. The Polish bank deals end months of uncertainty. The stocks of Alior, which earlier bought BPH, another Polish bank, jumped more than 10 percent on relief that now it will not need to issue new shares to finance buying the Raiffeisen unit. PZU gained almost 4 percent. Warsaw's bluechip index jumped to a six-month high before it flattened out by 0929 GMT. Central European asset prices were mostly treading water ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) meeting, where it is expected to extend its generous asset buys but may also send a signal about the eventual end of the programme. More stimulus from the ECB could also help stoke demand for assets in the EU's eastern wing. That expectation lifted the region's most liquid currencies, the zloty and the forint, as well as regional government bonds earlier this week, but that rise had lost steam by Thursday and most stocks also moved sideways. A government bond auction in Prague drew robust demand on Wednesday and the same is likely to happen at Hungary's sale on Thursday, one trader said. Hungary's annual inflation hit a three-year high of 1.1 percent, data showed, but analysts said that is unlikely to deter the central bank from its liquidity-boosting policies. Serbia's central bank is expected to keep the region's highest interest rates on hold at its meeting as the prospect of monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve outweighs any concerns about low inflation. CEE SNAP AT 1029 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 440 345 4% 7% Hungary <EURHUF 313. 313. +0. 0.37 forint => 4900 6400 05% % Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.43 +0. -4.0 zloty => 60 89 06% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.49 -0.0 0.42 leu => 00 85 3% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 +0. 1.38 kuna => 50 75 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 3000 3800 06% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 895. 894. +0. -6.3 36 24 13% 8% Budapest 3022 3015 +0. +26 1.20 2.01 23% .34% Warsaw <.WIG20 1888 1889 -0.0 +1. > .45 .51 6% 58% Buchares 6864 6874 -0.1 -2.0 t .56 .31 4% 0% Ljubljan <.SBITO 706. 708. -0.2 +1. a P> 83 65 6% 53% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1983 1988 -0.2 +17 > .48 .47 5% .39% Belgrade <.BELEX 713. 714. -0.1 +10 15> 84 78 3% .83% Sofia <.SOFIX 579. 577. +0. +25 > 95 02 51% .83% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 0.00 -006 -2bp RR> 22 3 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -3bp RR> 44 03 0bps s <CZ10YT 0.56 -0.0 +02 -2bp 10-year =RR> 2 01 0bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.96 0.02 +26 +0b RR> 4 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.86 0.00 +32 -2bp RR> 2 6 0bps s <PL10YT 3.56 0.01 +32 +0b 10-year =RR> 5 8 0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.26 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.39 0.42 0.52 0.43 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.8 1.73 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting from Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)