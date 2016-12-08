FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks hit 6-month high as PZU buys UniCredit unit
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 8 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks hit 6-month high as PZU buys UniCredit unit

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish stocks rise on failure of bank deal, success of
other
    * Alior will not buy Raiffeisen unit, no need for new shares
    * State firms to buy UniCredit's Polish bank unit
    * Most assets pause before ECB meet, Hungary holds bond
auction
    * Serbian central bank seen keeping rates on hold

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Polish stocks 
briefly surged to a six-month high on Thursday after
state-controlled firms announced a deal to buy Italian
UniCredit's Polish bank unit.
    UniCredit will sell a 33 percent stake in Poland's second
biggest bank Pekao to two Polish state entities
including insurer PZU for $2.6 billion. 
    Meanwhile Alior, a bank controlled by PZU, walked
away from buying the Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen bank.
 
    Poland's conservative ruling Law and Justice party (PiS)
took power a year ago pledging "polonisation", boosting the
influence of Polish owners and the state in certain sectors
dominated by foreigners.
    Poland is following in the footsteps of Hungary, also a
former communist member of the European Union, where Prime
Minister Viktor Orban's government has renationalised several
utilities and banks.
    "The historic exit from Poland by a major Italian bank marks
a turn that reflects an EU-wide home-bias tendency," said Simon
Quijano-Evans, strategist of Legal & General Investment
Management, in a note.
    The Polish bank deals end months of uncertainty.
    The stocks of Alior, which earlier bought BPH, another
Polish bank, jumped more than 10 percent on relief that now it
will not need to issue new shares to finance buying the
Raiffeisen unit.
    PZU gained almost 4 percent.
    Warsaw's bluechip index jumped to a six-month high
before it flattened out by 0929 GMT.
    Central European asset prices were mostly treading water
ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) meeting, where it is
expected to extend its generous asset buys but may also send a
signal about the eventual end of the programme. 
    More stimulus from the ECB could also help stoke demand for
assets in the EU's eastern wing.
    That expectation lifted the region's most liquid currencies,
the zloty and the forint, as well as regional government bonds
earlier this week, but that rise had lost steam by Thursday and
most stocks also moved sideways.
    A government bond auction in Prague drew robust demand on
Wednesday and the same is likely to happen at Hungary's sale on
Thursday, one trader said.
    Hungary's annual inflation hit a three-year high of 1.1
percent, data showed, but analysts said that is unlikely to
deter the central bank from its liquidity-boosting policies.
    Serbia's central bank is expected to keep the region's
highest interest rates on hold at its meeting as the prospect of
monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve outweighs any
concerns about low inflation.   
 (Additional reporting from Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jakub
Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

