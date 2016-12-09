CEE MARKETS-Romanian bonds buck rebound ahead of elections

* Romanian election on Sunday, parties back loose budget * Romanian assets buck CEE bond rebound, stock retreat * Fears of ECB tapering recede * Czech inflation boosts expectations of crown cap removal (Adds Polish stocks falling, Czech central bank comments) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Investor caution about the outcome of Romania's parliamentary election on Sunday kept leu-denominated government bonds weaker than their Central European peers on Friday. Bonds were still recovering from the European Central Bank's surprise decisions on Thursday to extend its asset purchases until end-2017 but slow the pace from April. "Initially, people interpreted (the ECB decisions) as tapering, but the comments later cushioned the blow," one Budapest-based bond trader said. Czech, Hungarian and Polish bond yields dropped 1 to 3 basis points along the curve. Romanian yields were steady to higher. The leu moved sideways. Romanian stocks firmed slightly, while Polish stocks fell 1.3 percent on profit-taking after hitting a series of multi-month highs this week. Analysts said the Bucharest bourse's prospects hinged on whether the new government pursues plans to list minority stakes in state-owned energy and transport firms. Both the Romanian Social Democrats (PSD), who lead opinion polls with 40-44 percent of votes, and the second-placed National Liberal Party, with 18-27 percent backing, support the past two years' policy of robust wage hikes and tax cuts. Government spending could pick up late this year, boosting liquidity in markets, which could keep a lid on debt yields. The European Commission sees the budget deficit, if not reined in, quadrupling next year to 3.2 percent of economic output. "A PSD-led government is more likely to delay fiscal consolidation than a centre-right National Liberal Party...-led government," said Economist Intelligence Unit analyst Maximilien Lambertson. Bonds could react to external news - ECB bond purchases, Fed policy - rather than anything internal, at least in the first part of 2017, one bond trader said. A Reuters poll of analysts has indicated that Romania's central bank is unlikely to react to the fiscal loosening soon, but by late 2017 it may become the first of the region's main central banks to hike rates. The ECB's extended stimulus underpinned Wednesday's Polish central bank comments that a rate hike before 2018 is unlikely, and the Czech central bank's pledge to remove its ceiling on the crown's value, at 27 against the euro, around mid-2017. The plan got further backing from figures showing a pick-up in annual inflation to 1.5 percent in November, the highest since June 2013. "The published figures represent an inflationary risk to the CNB's current forecast, which assumes that the (weak crown) exchange rate will be used as a monetary policy instrument until mid-2017," the bank said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1509 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0320 27.0505 +0.07% -0.13% crown Hungary 314.6000 314.3350 -0.08% 0.01% forint Polish 4.4510 4.4449 -0.14% -4.34% zloty Romanian 4.5005 4.4990 -0.03% 0.41% leu Croatian 7.5330 7.5355 +0.03% 1.41% kuna Serbian 123.3000 123.3500 +0.04% -1.48% dinar Note: calculated previous close at 1800 daily from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 903.71 899.57 +0.46% -5.50% Budapest 30473.30 30629.48 -0.51% +27.39% Warsaw 1895.79 1921.08 -1.32% +1.97% Buchares 6886.73 6861.40 +0.37% -1.68% t Ljubljan 705.46 703.87 +0.23% +1.34% a Zagreb 1984.17 1988.67 -0.23% +17.43% Belgrade 719.52 717.08 +0.34% +11.71% Sofia 581.61 579.97 +0.28% +26.19% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.697 0.014 +006bp +4bps s 5-year -0.14 -0.013 +032bp +5bps s <CZ10YT=RR 0.563 -0.017 +023bp +3bps 10-year > s Poland 2-year 1.967 -0.031 +272bp -1bps s 5-year 2.871 0.003 +333bp +7bps s <PL10YT=RR 3.606 -0.011 +328bp +4bps 10-year > s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech <P 0.28 0.25 0.25 0 Rep RIBOR=> Hungary <B 0.37 0.41 0.5 0.4 UBOR=> Poland <W 1.755 1.77 1.805 1.73 IBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask prices quotes ************************************************************* * (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague/Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth Pitchford)