CEE MARKETS-Leu eases after Social Democrats win Romanian election

* Leu eases, election winner PSD may keep fiscal policy loose * Romanian stocks outperform, bonds seen facing political risks * CEE bonds ease as Fed is seen lifting rates * Romania cuts 5-year bond auction (Adds Romanian bond auction, cancelled Czech auctions) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Romania's leu eased on Monday while Bucharest stocks rose after the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) won a parliamentary election on Sunday. The PSD won about 46 percent of the vote, which could allow them to form a stable government, but its loose fiscal policy proposals have fuelled worries among investors. The leu slipped 0.1 percent to 4.5055 against the euro by 1530 GMT, staying within the range near 4.5 of the last two months, while other Central European currencies were mixed. The Bucharest stock index rose 0.8 percent. Warsaw's blue-chip index continued to retreat from Thursday's 7-1/2-month peak, shedding 0.8 percent. Analysts said investor attention would now turn to the new Romanian government's budget plans and whether it will tighten fiscal policy to stop the budget deficit breaching the European Union ceiling of 3 percent of economic output. "Markets might give the new government some time to come up with fiscal countermeasures for 2017," Erste analysts said in a note. The Social Democrats, who were driven from office a year ago by protesters angry at corruption and abuse of power, have advocated a programme which boosts wages and curbs value-added taxes. PSD's strong win averts the threat of difficult coalition talks to form a government. "Now it would be easy for PSD to form a (parliament) majority," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. Analysts said PSD's plans to further reduce taxes and social contributions and to substantially increase public sector wages and social transfers could push up Romanian government bond yields, making Hungarian bonds relatively more attractive. But the leu, which is managed by the central bank, was seen as unlikely to become very volatile. A Reuters poll of analysts indicated last week that the central bank was unlikely to react quickly to a fiscal loosening, but by late 2017 it may become the first of the region's main central banks to hike rates. Government bond yields were flat or rose slightly across the region ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate rise on Wednesday that would make emerging market assets relatively less attractive. Romania cut its offer at an auction of five-year government bonds, selling the debt at a yield of 2.47 percent. Government budgets have been performing better than expected in the region. The Czechs even cancelled this year's last bond auction and a 39-week Treasury bill sale. Hungary's parliament passed a law on Monday to cut corporate taxes next year. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1630 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0200 27.0395 +0.07% -0.08% crown Hungary 314.2000 314.7300 +0.17% 0.14% forint Polish 4.4600 4.4544 -0.13% -4.53% zloty Romanian 4.5055 4.5017 -0.08% 0.30% leu Croatian 7.5330 7.5322 -0.01% 1.41% kuna Serbian 123.5000 123.3600 -0.11% -1.64% dinar Note: calculated previous close at 1800 daily from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 905.43 900.71 +0.52% -5.32% Budapest 30535.63 30588.38 -0.17% +27.65 % Warsaw 1884.71 1899.76 -0.79% +1.37% Buchares 6951.39 6894.98 +0.82% -0.76% t Ljubljan 703.55 705.46 -0.27% +1.06% a Zagreb 1985.90 1982.98 +0.15% +17.53 % Belgrade 722.43 719.52 +0.40% +12.16 % Sofia 582.70 581.48 +0.21% +26.43 % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.766 -0.052 -003bps -7bps 5-year -0.118 0.022 +030bp +0bps s 0.571 0.007 +017bp -4bps 10-year s Poland 2-year 1.947 0 +269bp -1bps s 5-year 2.901 0.03 +332bp +1bps s 3.644 0.026 +324bp -2bps 10-year s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <PRI 0.27 0.24 0.23 0 Rep BOR=> Hungary <BUB 0.36 0.39 0.48 0.39 OR=> Poland <WIB 1.755 1.77 1.82 1.73 OR=> Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ************************************************************** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)