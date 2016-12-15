CEE MARKETS-Bonds fall on hawkish Fed, Czech paper bucks trend

* Bond yields track U.S. Treasuries higher on hawkish Fed * Romania rejects all bond auction bids, Serbia cuts offer * Czech bonds buck trend, exporters hedge any crown rise (Adds debt auctions in Bucharest and Belgrade) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds mostly fell on Thursday, apart from low-yielding Czech paper, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled faster interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy. Higher U.S. rates make the region's assets relatively less valuable, although close links with the euro zone and healthy economic growth make Central Europe less vulnerable than other emerging markets. Pressure on regional bonds eased by the afternoon. Poland's 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 3.5255 percent, 7 basis points off the day's peak but higher by 8 basis points from Wednesday's close. The corresponding Bund yield rose 5 basis points to 0.356 percent. "Activity is low. There is no heavy beating due to the Fed," one fixed income trader said in Hungary, where the 10-year yield rose 6 basis points to 3.37 percent. Currency markets were relatively calm as the Fed's shift towards a more hawkish stance was not a big surprise after a rise in long-term global yields amid expectations of higher inflation in the United States under President Donald Trump. The zloty traded at 4.438 against the euro, weaker by a quarter of percent, halving its early loss. The leu was flat but Romanian bonds eased. The government rejected all bids at a tender of two-year bonds. The process of setting up a new government has yet to start after Sunday's Romanian elections and there are concerns that the budget deficit will exceed the target next year. Serbia sold fewer bonds than planned at its own auction. Ultralow-yielding Czech bonds firmed, bucking all EU markets. Czech 2-year bonds were bid at a yield of -0.808 percent, down 6 basis points and below the corresponding Bund yield. Czech bonds are supported by a stable economy and expectations for a firming of the crown after the Czech central bank (CNB) removes the cap which keeps the currency weaker than 27 against the euro, planned for mid-2017. "There are flows into CZK assets still ... So far it is still a favourable trade," one Prague-based fixed income trader said. "Also the CNB is communicating that exporters should hedge and that is what we see them doing. It now seems exporters are coming and we expect more to come in early January." Exporters hedge their bets in forward deals which also generate buying in the spot government bond market. Regional stock markets were mixed. Warsaw's bluechip index fell 1.2 percent, retreating from Wednesday's 8-month high. CEE SNAP AT 1510 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 230 01% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 312. 313. +0. 0.62 forint => 7000 8000 35% % Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.42 -0.2 -4.0 zloty => 80 64 6% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.52 +0. -0.0 leu => 21 25 01% 7% Croatian <EURHRK 7.54 7.53 -0.0 1.31 kuna => 00 55 6% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.5 dinar => 3500 4800 11% 2% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 908. 903. +0. -5.0 34 02 59% 2% Budapest 3131 3137 -0.2 +30 0.75 4.28 0% .89% Warsaw <.WIG20 1911 1934 -1.2 +2. > .67 .87 0% 82% Buchares 6977 7009 -0.4 -0.3 t .74 .51 5% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 710. 711. -0.1 +2. a P> 28 11 2% 03% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1966 1985 -0.9 +16 > .57 .74 7% .39% Belgrade <.BELEX 719. 719. +0. +11 15> 90 46 06% .77% Sofia <.SOFIX 579. 582. -0.6 +25 > 05 97 7% .63% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.8 -0.0 -003 -5bp RR> 08 6 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -5bp RR> 6 31 8bps s <CZ10YT 0.53 0.00 +01 -3bp 10-year =RR> 5 9 9bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 2.00 0.05 +27 +7b RR> 2 5 8bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.81 0.07 +32 +5b RR> 9 6 6bps ps <PL10YT 3.54 0.08 +31 +5b 10-year =RR> 8 9bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.38 0.43 0.51 0.39 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.81 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)