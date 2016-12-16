CEE MARKETS-Bonds recover, Romanian CDS hit multi-month high

* Bonds recover from post-Fed loss * Romanian CDS hits highest since Aug on political worries * Budapest stocks hit fourth consecutive daily record high (Adds rise of oil sector shares, fresh prices) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds firmed and Hungarian stocks set a new record high on Friday as global markets calmed down after jitters caused by Wednesday's hawkish Federal Reserve comments. The Fed signalled faster interest rate hikes which would reduce the appeal of high-yielding emerging market assets. Sentiment improved as the dollar retreated from Thursday's 14-year highs against the euro and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dropped from its highest levels since 2014. Polish and Hungarian government bonds have almost fully recovered from the Fed shock. Poland's 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 3.44 percent, off Thursday's 3.59 percent peak, with the yield curve flattening. Hungary's 10-year yield was fixed at 3.32 percent, down 5 basis points. The Polish yield is still higher by 40 basis points and the Hungarian yield by 20 basis points from their levels before Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, lifting inflation expectations there and debt yields around the world. "Hedge funds have still not been able to scare real money investors out of the long positions they manage, and yields are again edging down," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Foreign investors have reduced their Hungarian bond holdings by 240 billion forints ($801.47 million) since October to 3.51 trillion forints. But liquidity-boosting measures by the Hungarian central bank have lifted demand from local players, and short-term market yields were near record lows. Hungarian equities have shrugged off the week's global jitters, supported by three credit rating upgrades this year, and good fundamentals of blue-chip companies. Budapest's stock index set a fourth daily record high in a row. MOL rose 2.3 percent as a rise in crude to a 17-month high boosted oil sector shares in the region. Polish refiner PKN rose 1.7 percent. OMV Petrom , Austrian OMV's Romanian unit, gained 3.6 percent. The forint, the zloty and the leu firmed in tandem by about 0.3 percent against the euro by 1440 GMT, with the leu rebounding from 5-month lows. Romanian bonds continued to lag behind European peers. Romania rejected all bids at a bond auction on Thursday after there was no progress since Sunday's elections towards forming a new government. President Klaus Iohannis has suggested he will not accept the election winner, Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea, as prime minister because of his conviction for rigging a 2012 referendum, for which he was this year given a suspended sentence. Worries remain that the budget deficit will overshoot next year. The cost of insuring Romanian government debt against default hit a 4-1/2-month high. CEE SNAP AT 1540 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 305 03% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 312. 313. +0. 0.85 forint => 0000 1550 37% % Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.43 +0. -3.6 zloty => 08 12 24% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.52 +0. 0.19 leu => 06 55 33% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.54 +0. 1.35 kuna => 70 05 05% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.6 dinar => 4400 5500 09% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 919. 911. +0. -3.8 99 98 88% 0% Budapest 3184 3163 +0. +33 5.40 6.19 66% .13% Warsaw <.WIG20 1914 1911 +0. +3. > .92 .16 20% 00% Buchares 7066 6998 +0. +0. t .17 .56 97% 88% Ljubljan <.SBITO 710. 710. +0. +2. a P> 45 28 02% 05% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1966 1963 +0. +16 > .15 .53 13% .37% Belgrade <.BELEX 721. 719. +0. +11 15> 17 90 18% .97% Sofia <.SOFIX 579. 577. +0. +25 > 14 90 21% .65% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.8 -0.0 -005 -2bp RR> 44 36 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -3bp RR> 72 42 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.51 -0.0 +02 +3b 10-year =RR> 9 16 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.98 0.02 +27 +3b RR> 8 8bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.79 -0.0 +32 +0b RR> 5 14 6bps ps <PL10YT 3.47 -0.0 +31 -3bp 10-year =RR> 2 74 6bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.26 0.22 0.2 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.38 0.41 0.5 0.39 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.79 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 299.4500 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Andrew Roche)