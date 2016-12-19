CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks, Romanian bonds ease on political concerns

* Polish stocks, zloty ease slightly on anti-government protests * Regional assets mostly shrug off Ukrainian PrivatBank woes * Romanian bond yield at 6-month high on worry over budget policy By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Polish stocks dropped and the zloty briefly dipped on Monday on the fourth day of protests against the government, which the opposition accuses of undermining democracy. Investors in the European Union's emerging markets mostly shrugged off the fact their eastern neighbour Ukraine declared PrivatBank, its biggest lender, insolvent at the weekend. Ukraine's announcement that it would nationalize the bank helped the country's dollar-denominated bonds rise. Poland's zloty traded flat against the euro at 1000 GMT, recovering from a 0.2 percent early fall. Polish stocks also regained some ground, but Warsaw's bluechip index was still 0.6 percent lower from Friday. Opposition lawmakers occupied the main hall of Poland's parliament for a fourth day and street protests are expected to continue in the capital Warsaw. Tensions rose last week after the ruling PiS party announced plans to curb media access to parliament, and on Friday a vote on the 2017 budget was moved outside parliament's main chamber, with the opposition and media excluded. Economic fundamentals would justify a stronger zloty, but political concerns bite, Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen said in a note. "We believe the PLN will remain weak during 2017, but not this weak, once political uncertainties clear just a bit." Economic growth could pick up in the region next year as the inflow of EU funds is expected to accelerate and wages rise as employers fight a flight of labour to richer Western states. Poland's November producer price index and retail sales figures, due at 1300 GMT, are expected to show a slight pick-up from October and may weigh on Polish government bond prices, Raiffeisen said in a note. Polish government bonds were mixed. Hungary's bond yield curve flattened a bit, as in Poland. Yields dropped across the curve, with 10-year papers trading at 3.25 percent, down 7 basis points from Friday's fixing. The Hungarian central bank can continue to increase market liquidity through its swap and 3-month deposit tenders this week and is expected to further limit the funds commercial banks can place with its 3-month deposits. Polish government bonds were mixed. Romania's government bond yields edged further up by a few basis points. The 10-year yield was bid at 3.74 percent, a six-month high. The Social Democrats, who won Romania's general election a week ago, are expected to set up a government before the end of the year. But concerns persist that they will increase the budget deficit to above the EU's threshold next year. CEE SNAP AT 1100 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 240 325 03% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 312. 312. +0. 0.85 forint => 0000 6900 22% % Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.41 -0.0 -3.6 zloty => 68 63 1% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.19 leu => 05 17 03% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.38 kuna => 50 40 1% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2500 3100 05% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 918. 917. +0. -3.9 32 59 08% 7% Budapest 3173 3187 -0.4 +32 5.97 6.26 4% .67% Warsaw <.WIG20 1907 1918 -0.5 +2. > .32 .54 8% 59% Buchares 7062 7056 +0. +0. t .87 .79 09% 84% Ljubljan <.SBITO 708. 710. -0.3 +1. a P> 34 45 0% 75% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1973 1968 +0. +16 > .50 .33 26% .80% Belgrade <.BELEX 718. 721. -0.3 +11 15> 84 17 2% .60% Sofia <.SOFIX 578. 578. +0. +25 > 45 45 00% .50% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.8 0.02 -005 +3b RR> 47 5 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -4bp RR> 85 4 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.51 -0.0 +02 +0b 10-year =RR> 8 01 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 2.01 0 +28 +0b RR> 4 1bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.77 -0.0 +32 +0b RR> 9 08 6bps ps <PL10YT 3.44 -0.0 +31 -3bp 10-year =RR> 8 26 3bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.37 0.42 0.51 0.39 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.79 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)