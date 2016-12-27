FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-MOL lifts Budapest shares as Croatia offers to buy INA
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 8 months ago

CEE MARKETS-MOL lifts Budapest shares as Croatia offers to buy INA

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Budapest stock index tests record high as MOL rises almost
3 pct
    * Croatia offered to buy MOL's INA stake after years of
wrangling
    * Forint, zloty touch multi-week highs, Polish unit retreats
    * No sign of intervention in forint market -FX dealer

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shares in the oil and gas firm
MOL pushed Budapest's equities index close to a
record high on Tuesday after Croatia's government said it would
buy MOL's stake in Croatia's INA.
    MOL shares were up by 2.7 percent by 1107 GMT, helping the
index rise 0.8 percent.
    Most other stocks on the bourse and in Central Europe were
treading water. Currencies and government bonds were mixed, with
the forint touching a 5-week high against the euro.
    The Zagreb government said on Saturday it would buy out
MOL's 49 percent stake in INA, in which the Hungarian firm holds
management rights.
    INA shares surged by over 9 percent in Zagreb, on
volume of more than double its 30-day daily average - although
only 28 shares were traded as INA has only a small free float.
MOL's turnover was around a quarter of its 30-day daily average
volume, with business on the wider Budapest bourse very thin.  
    "There are no institutional investors in the market between
Christmas and the New Year and retail investors thought the news
about the buyout offer is good," one Budapest-based stock trader
said.
    MOL and Croatian governments have been wrangling over
control of INA for years, hindering investments. 
    The government has not disclosed details of its offer to buy
MOL's stake. According to the market valuation, MOL's stake is
worth some 16 billion kuna ($2.22 billion).
    Regional markets were otherwise quiet.
    The zloty hovered around the 4.4-to-the-euro line,
quickly retreating from 6-week highs. 
    But the forint traded at 5-week highs and remained firmer
than the psychological barrier of 310 to the euro, even though
the Hungarian central bank continued to boost liquidity in local
markets last week through its one-week and one-month currency
swaps.
    Market participants generally believe that the Hungarian
central bank would prefer the currency to weaken past 310 to the
euro.
    On the other hand, a firmer currency will reduce the forint
value of foreign-currency state debt at year-end, helping the
debt agency AKK as it tries to cut the debt-to-GDP ratio from
about 75 percent at the end of last year.
    "(Forint) turnover is low and there has been no sign of
intervention (from the state) so far," one currency dealer said.
    AKK has reduced the level of debt issues in the past weeks
and even limited its repo operations, indicating that it wants a
lower year-end debt level, one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
    "Bonds are steady now ... A weakening is possible in
January-February, when the state usually sells more debt," the
trader said.
     
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1052          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2016
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.10
                            50     85     1%      %
 Hungary                 308.8  309.3   +0.1  1.87%
 forint                    500    650     7%  
 Polish                  4.400  4.398  -0.05  -3.23
 zloty                       0      0      %      %
 Romanian                4.533  4.532  -0.02  -0.31
 leu                         0      3      %      %
 Croatian                7.553  7.547  -0.08  1.14%
 kuna                        0      0      %  
 Serbian                 123.2  123.4   +0.2  -1.41
 dinar                     100    800     2%      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2016
 Prague                  918.9  916.7   +0.2  -3.91
                             2      5     4%      %
 Budapest                31925  31638   +0.9   +33.
                           .33    .81     1%    46%
 Warsaw                  1931.  1933.  -0.12   +3.8
                            34     60      %     8%
 Bucharest               7027.  7013.   +0.2   +0.3
                            99     61     1%     4%
 Ljubljana               703.0  705.2  -0.31   +0.9
                             4      1      %     9%
 Zagreb                  1995.  1991.   +0.2   +18.
                            33     43     0%    09%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  709.3  710.9  -0.21   +10.
              >              9      0      %    14%
 Sofia                   578.3  580.3  -0.33   +25.
                             9      1      %    49%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -0.99  0.058  -019b   +7bp
              >              4            ps      s
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.21  0.015   +031   +3bp
              >              9           bps      s
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.481  0.008   +026   +2bp
              R>                         bps      s
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  1.968      0   +277   +1bp
              >                          bps      s
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR   2.72  0.001   +325   +2bp
              >                          bps      s
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.449      0   +323   +1bp
              R>                         bps      s
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.21   0.24   0.12      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <   0.37    0.4   0.48   0.38
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <   1.77   1.77   1.81   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
 ($1 = 7.2126 kuna)

 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.