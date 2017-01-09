CEE MARKETS-Czech crown surges in forwards, 2-year bond yield at record low

* Crown strongest in 6-month forwards since Sept 2015 * Tuesday's inflation data could underpin crown cap exit * Czech 2-yr bond yield at record low, well below Bunds * Forint, zloty retreat from 2-month highs vs euro By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Czech crown extended its gains in six-month forward contracts on Monday, lifted by hopes that inflation data will support expectations for a removal of the central bank's (CNB) ceiling on the crown in mid-2017. On the spot market, the crown was glued to the cap, which keeps it weaker than 27 against the euro, while Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty were off Friday's 2-month highs. The crown exchange rate implied in 6-month forwards jumped to 26.759, its strongest since Sept. 2015. The jury is still out on investors' trading strategies for 2017 in Central Europe as they weigh its healthy outlook for economic growth against rising U.S. interest rates and risks from European politics, including Britain's EU exit. Data released on Friday for Czech industrial output showed a robust rise in November and underpinned expectations that the CNB would be able to keep its pledge to abandon the crown cap in the middle of this year. The cap was launched in late 2013 to help the economy by keeping the crown weak and fight deflation risks, which existed at that time. The bank said on Friday in the minutes of its last meeting that economic growth was robust. December inflation figures due on Tuesday are expected to show a pick-up in annual price growth to 1.9 percent, within a whisker of the CNB's 2 percent target, up from November's 1.5 percent. The bank's crown selling to keep it weak slowed somewhat in December according to Friday's figures, after more than doubling its fx reserves since 2013, but the new year may have brought renewed pressure on the cap, analysts said. "We expect the CNB to continue to guide markets towards an exit of the floor by mid-2017 to avoid any speculative pressures on the floor, but we expect an earlier removal of the floor if speculative pressures increase substantially," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note. The bank will shrug off a rise in petrol prices that will lift headline inflation, but if core inflation also rises, it may exit the cap in May instead of waiting until August, Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto said in a note. Speculation about the crown's exit from the cap and a subsequent rise in the currency have also fuelled demand for Czech government bonds despite their ultra-low yields. Government yield curves continued to steepen in the region on Monday. The yield on the two-year Czech paper dropped 6 basis points to a record low of -1.166 percent, 44 basis points below the corresponding German Bund, a record-wide spread. CEE SNAPS AT 1107 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 10 35 1% % Hungary 308.0 307.2 -0.26 0.24% forint 800 900 % Polish 4.378 4.356 -0.51 0.59% zloty 2 1 % Romanian 4.504 4.505 +0.0 0.68% leu 5 5 2% Croatian 7.575 7.579 +0.0 -0.26 kuna 0 5 6% % Serbian 123.5 123.7 +0.1 -0.15 dinar 400 500 7% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 937.6 937.5 +0.0 +1.7 6 2 1% 4% Budapest 32811 32855 -0.13 +2.5 .65 .87 % 3% Warsaw 2002. 1998. +0.1 +2.7 21 76 7% 9% Bucharest 7239. 7219. +0.2 +2.1 86 27 9% 9% Ljubljana 731.9 728.9 +0.4 +2.0 7 1 2% 0% Zagreb 2035. 2030. +0.2 +2.0 12 28 4% 2% Belgrade <.BELEX15 717.7 714.8 +0.4 +0.0 > 4 8 0% 5% Sofia 595.5 592.0 +0.6 +1.5 3 0 0% 5% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.16 -0.06 -044b -6bps > 6 1 ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.25 -0.01 +022 +0bp > 4 2 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.506 0.016 +021 +3bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.109 0.009 +284 +1bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.01 0.044 +349 +5bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.723 0.047 +343 +6bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.2 0.16 0.14 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.41 0.47 0.56 0.34 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.79 1.85 1.915 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Gareth Jones)