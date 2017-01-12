CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, investors eye Polish parliament row

* Currencies firm as dollar retreats, Turkish lira rebounds * Parliament standoff, downgrade risk keep lid on zloty * Polish bonds firm as central bank sees no rate hike in 2017 * Serbian central bank seen keeping rates on hold By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The zloty rebounded from an early fall against the euro on Thursday as a general retreat in the U.S. dollar buoyed Central European currencies, though investors remain worried about the blockade of Poland's parliament by opposition lawmakers. The opposition Civic Platform party has been blocking the podium in parliament's main hall since mid-December in protest at what it says was an illegal action by the Polish government to pass the 2017 budget. The zloty was trading at 4.3697 against the euro by 0935 GMT, up slightly on the day after erasing an early 0.1 percent decline but underperforming Hungary's forint, up 0.2 percent. Regional currencies got further support from a retreat of the dollar in global markets and a steadier Turkish lira . Market turmoil in Turkey has posed some risks to Central Europe's liquid currencies. Polish government bonds were helped by comments from central bank chief Adam Glapinski, who said after a meeting on Wednesday he saw no reason to lift interest rates from their record low levels this year, even though inflation has rebounded. The yield on Polish 10-year bonds fell 5 basis points to 3.4965 percent. Central Europe's economies have also shown some signs of picking up after a slowdown last year, but November industrial output figures for Romania and Hungary on Thursday were weak. The risk that Moody's will downgrade Poland's credit rating in a review on Friday is also keeping a lid on asset prices, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. "(The parliament standoff) can have damaging impact on PLN (zloty) FX market today," he said. Czech bonds were steady after surging on Wednesday as expectations that the central bank will abandon its crown cap in mid-2017 pushed the yield at an auction of 2018 bonds to a record low. The dinar firmed slightly to 123.71 against the euro ahead of a meeting of the Serbian central bank. It is expected to keep the region's highest interest rates on hold again even though inflation reached the lower end of the bank's 1.5-4.5 percent target range in November. The bank is cautious ahead of presidential elections in Serbia in May and a likely further rise in U.S. interest rates. It has been buying the dinar in the market in recent days to counter a seasonal rise in demand for foreign currencies. CEE SNAPS AT 1035 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 10 45 1% % Hungary 307.5 308.2 +0.2 0.41% forint 500 400 2% Polish 4.369 4.372 +0.0 0.78% zloty 7 0 5% Romanian 4.491 4.496 +0.1 0.97% leu 5 6 1% Croatian 7.543 7.553 +0.1 0.16% kuna 0 5 4% Serbian 123.7 123.8 +0.0 -0.29 dinar 100 000 7% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 928.7 927.9 +0.0 +0.7 0 3 8% 7% Budapest 32990 32972 +0.0 +3.0 .84 .20 6% 9% Warsaw 2020. 2030. -0.49 +3.7 66 64 % 3% Bucharest 7249. 7238. +0.1 +2.3 61 70 5% 2% Ljubljana 742.1 745.9 -0.51 +3.4 7 7 % 3% Zagreb 2074. 2078. -0.21 +3.9 41 74 % 9% Belgrade <.BELEX15 707.2 708.2 -0.14 -1.41 > 8 5 % % Sofia 611.0 610.9 +0.0 +4.2 5 9 1% 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.26 0 -055b +0bp > 8 ps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.32 -0.03 +017 -3bps > 2 5 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.374 0.005 +015 +3bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.982 -0.01 +270 -1bps > 4 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.824 -0.04 +331 -3bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.511 -0.04 +329 -2bps R> 6 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.16 0.09 0.09 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.44 0.53 0.31 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.78 1.855 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Editing by Catherine Evans)