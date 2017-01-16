FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds firm after credit ratings affirmed
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds firm after credit ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish bond yields fall 2-3 bps along the curve
    * Fitch, Moody's did not lower Poland's credit rating on
Friday
    * Polish bank stocks fall, banks need higher
capital-committee

 (Adds Romanian auction, Czech bonds)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Polish government bonds
firmed on Monday after Fitch affirmed the country's 'A-' credit
rating on Friday, with stable outlook, and Moody's did not
update its own rating.
    Some investors had feared a downgrade. 
    Governments in Central Europe lift spending and cut taxes to
help their economies, after central banks have reached their
limits in economic stimulus, cutting rates to record lows.
    Rate hikes are not on the agenda yet even though inflation
is picking up, U.S. interest rates are expected to rise further 
and the ECB tapers its own stimulus. 
    Any change in Polish rates would at this time shake its
macroeconomic stability, Polish central banker Lukasz Hardt told
the daily Dziennik Gazeta.
    Polish bond yields fell 2-3 basis points by 1404 GMT GMT,
with 10-year papers trading at 3.61 percent.
    Demand for bonds was helped by a recommendation from the
Financial Stability Committee (KSF) that banks should have to
put more capital aside if they hold foreign exchange-denominated
mortgages. 
    The new rules could limit lending and encourage bond buying,
mBank economists said in a note.
    The same news knocked down Polish bank sector stocks.
    MBank led the decline, falling by 2.7 percent,
while Warsaw's bluechip equities index rose 0.6
percent.
    "If we assume all negative factors mentioned by the KSF,
then a part of banks will have a shortage of capital," said
Kamil Stolarski, equity analyst at Haitong Bank.
    This mainly concerns banks with the biggest exposure to FX
loans: Getin Noble Bank, Bank Millennium and
mBank, he said, adding that BZ WBK and PKO BP
< PKO.WA> could also be close to the minimum capital
requirement. 
    Romania sold more six-year bonds than planned at an auction
even though the average yield ticked up to 3.14 percent from  
Friday's 3.12 percent closing bid. 
    The Czech yield curve steepened, with the 2-year yield
dropping 8 basis points to -1.197 percent. The 10-year yield
rose 14 basis points to 0.468 percent.
    Czech assets have drawn strong demand in the past weeks due
to expectations that in the middle of the year the central bank
will abandon its cap which keeps the crown weaker than
27 against the euro.
    The bank's Govenor Jiri Rusnok said on Monday that it was
looking at the inflation trend rather than any specific
inflation rate when considering when to lift the cap.
    Elsewhere, the Serbian dinar hit a 3-month low at
124 versus the euro, even though the Belgrade central bank
continued to buy it in the market. 
    
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1458          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.06
                            20     65     2%      %
 Hungary                 307.5  307.1  -0.12  0.43%
 forint                    000    450      %  
 Polish                  4.373  4.383   +0.2  0.69%
 zloty                       6      9     3%  
 Romanian                4.502  4.494  -0.18  0.72%
 leu                         5      5      %  
 Croatian                7.532  7.525  -0.09  0.31%
 kuna                        0      1      %  
 Serbian                 124.0  123.6  -0.31  -0.52
 dinar                     000    100      %      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Prague                  928.5  930.4  -0.20   +0.7
                             2      2      %     5%
 Budapest                33066  32949   +0.3   +3.3
                           .88    .77     6%     2%
 Warsaw                  2028.  2015.   +0.6   +4.1
                            99     89     5%     6%
 Bucharest               7127.  7143.  -0.23   +0.6
                            37     96      %     0%
 Ljubljana               732.3  735.8  -0.47   +2.0
                             2      1      %     5%
 Zagreb                  2075.  2075.  -0.03   +4.0
                            27     95      %     3%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  712.1  712.3  -0.02  -0.72
              >              7      3      %      %
 Sofia                   606.6  602.1   +0.7   +3.4
                             3      4     5%     4%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -1.19  -0.07  -047b  -6bps
              >              7      9     ps  
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.32  -0.05   +017  -3bps
              >              9      5    bps  
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.468  0.141   +014   +15b
              R>                         bps     ps
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  2.024  -0.02   +275   +0bp
              >                     1    bps      s
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR  2.903  -0.04   +340  -2bps
              >                     4    bps  
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.639  -0.02   +331  -2bps
              R>                    7    bps  
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.17   0.11   0.11      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <   0.37  0.435   0.53    0.3
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <   1.76   1.79  1.865   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
 
 (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade, Luiza
Ilie in Bucharest)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.