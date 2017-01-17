FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of British PM's Brexit speech
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of British PM's Brexit speech

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Budapest, Warsaw stock indices shed about half a percent
    * May's upcoming Brexit speech weighs on sentiment
    * UK accounts for small part of CEE foreign trade

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly
eased slightly on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime
Minister Theresa May in which she will set out her priorities
for Brexit divorce talks with the European Union.
    May is expected to indicate she is prepared for Britain to
leave the EU's single market so it can take full control of
immigration, seen as a main driver of June's vote to leave.
    Changes in trade rules can affect Central Europe's
export-driven economies, although Britain accounts for only a
few percentage points of the region's foreign trade, said Monika
Kiss, analyst of Equilor brokerage in Budapest.
    "The impact on stock markets is sentiment-based," she said.
    The zloty and the forint eased a shade
against the euro by 0929 GMT. The main stock indices in Budapest
 and Warsaw were about half a percent lower.
    Shares in Hungarian pharmaceuticals firm Richter 
gained an initial 0.5 percent after the firm and Allergan
 announced positive clinical test results for a new
medicine to treat uterine fibroids. 
    "The news is as expected, but we see it as mildly positive,"
Erste analysts said in a note.
    But they were down 0.3 percent by mid-morning as Richter
joined the decline of other stocks in the region.
    In Warsaw, copper producer KGHM led the fall,
shedding 1.7 percent as copper prices slid for the second day.
 
    Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper said Polish pension funds
may be forced to sell shares worth 2 billion zlotys ($486.97
million) this year due to planned changes in the pension system.
    Poland's stock index remains near 14-month highs and
Hungary's near record highs, however, supported by regional
economic growth of around 3-4 percent and sound fundamentals of
some Hungarian blue-chips.
    Czech and Slovak figures confirmed on Tuesday that car
production, a key driver of exports and industrial output, is
picking up. Czech car production grew 8 percent to a record high
1.344 million last year while in Slovakia, a country of 5.4
million, vehicle output topped 1 million in 2016. 
 
    
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1029          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.05
                            00     55     2%      %
 Hungary                 307.7  307.8   +0.0  0.36%
 forint                    100    850     6%  
 Polish                  4.377  4.375  -0.05  0.60%
 zloty                       6      5      %  
 Romanian                4.502  4.502  -0.01  0.72%
 leu                         5      0      %  
 Croatian                7.529  7.530   +0.0  0.35%
 kuna                        0      5     2%  
 Serbian                 123.7  123.8   +0.0  -0.32
 dinar                     400    000     5%      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Prague                  926.9  927.1  -0.03   +0.5
                             0      4      %     7%
 Budapest                32829  32996  -0.51   +2.5
                           .32    .94      %     8%
 Warsaw                  2016.  2025.  -0.42   +3.5
                            79     25      %     4%
 Bucharest               7141.  7142.  -0.01   +0.7
                            19     13      %     9%
 Ljubljana               732.6  732.3   +0.0   +2.1
                             5      2     5%     0%
 Zagreb                  2069.  2070.  -0.05   +3.7
                            79     73      %     6%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  712.5  712.1   +0.0  -0.67
              >              6      7     5%      %
 Sofia                   605.7  607.3  -0.26   +3.3
                             7      6      %     0%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -1.09      0  -036b   +1bp
              >              7            ps      s
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.34  -0.04   +018  -3bps
              >              4      5    bps  
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.468      0   +018   +4bp
              R>                         bps      s
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  2.009  -0.01   +275  -1bps
              >                     5    bps  
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR  2.889  -0.02   +341   +0bp
              >                          bps      s
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.607  -0.02   +332   +2bp
              R>                    1    bps      s
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.17   0.11   0.11      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <   0.35   0.43   0.52    0.3
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <   1.76   1.79   1.87   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
 

 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by
Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
