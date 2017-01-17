CEE MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of British PM's Brexit speech

* Budapest, Warsaw stock indices shed about half a percent * May's upcoming Brexit speech weighs on sentiment * UK accounts for small part of CEE foreign trade By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly eased slightly on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May in which she will set out her priorities for Brexit divorce talks with the European Union. May is expected to indicate she is prepared for Britain to leave the EU's single market so it can take full control of immigration, seen as a main driver of June's vote to leave. Changes in trade rules can affect Central Europe's export-driven economies, although Britain accounts for only a few percentage points of the region's foreign trade, said Monika Kiss, analyst of Equilor brokerage in Budapest. "The impact on stock markets is sentiment-based," she said. The zloty and the forint eased a shade against the euro by 0929 GMT. The main stock indices in Budapest and Warsaw were about half a percent lower. Shares in Hungarian pharmaceuticals firm Richter gained an initial 0.5 percent after the firm and Allergan announced positive clinical test results for a new medicine to treat uterine fibroids. "The news is as expected, but we see it as mildly positive," Erste analysts said in a note. But they were down 0.3 percent by mid-morning as Richter joined the decline of other stocks in the region. In Warsaw, copper producer KGHM led the fall, shedding 1.7 percent as copper prices slid for the second day. Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper said Polish pension funds may be forced to sell shares worth 2 billion zlotys ($486.97 million) this year due to planned changes in the pension system. Poland's stock index remains near 14-month highs and Hungary's near record highs, however, supported by regional economic growth of around 3-4 percent and sound fundamentals of some Hungarian blue-chips. Czech and Slovak figures confirmed on Tuesday that car production, a key driver of exports and industrial output, is picking up. Czech car production grew 8 percent to a record high 1.344 million last year while in Slovakia, a country of 5.4 million, vehicle output topped 1 million in 2016. CEE SNAPS AT 1029 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 55 2% % Hungary 307.7 307.8 +0.0 0.36% forint 100 850 6% Polish 4.377 4.375 -0.05 0.60% zloty 6 5 % Romanian 4.502 4.502 -0.01 0.72% leu 5 0 % Croatian 7.529 7.530 +0.0 0.35% kuna 0 5 2% Serbian 123.7 123.8 +0.0 -0.32 dinar 400 000 5% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 926.9 927.1 -0.03 +0.5 0 4 % 7% Budapest 32829 32996 -0.51 +2.5 .32 .94 % 8% Warsaw 2016. 2025. -0.42 +3.5 79 25 % 4% Bucharest 7141. 7142. -0.01 +0.7 19 13 % 9% Ljubljana 732.6 732.3 +0.0 +2.1 5 2 5% 0% Zagreb 2069. 2070. -0.05 +3.7 79 73 % 6% Belgrade <.BELEX15 712.5 712.1 +0.0 -0.67 > 6 7 5% % Sofia 605.7 607.3 -0.26 +3.3 7 6 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.09 0 -036b +1bp > 7 ps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.34 -0.04 +018 -3bps > 4 5 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.468 0 +018 +4bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.009 -0.01 +275 -1bps > 5 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.889 -0.02 +341 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.607 -0.02 +332 +2bp R> 1 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.17 0.11 0.11 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.35 0.43 0.52 0.3 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.79 1.87 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Catherine Evans)