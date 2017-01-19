FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease on Yellen, before auctions in Hungary, Romania
January 19, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease on Yellen, before auctions in Hungary, Romania

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Bond yields rise across the region as Yellen signals rate
hikes
    * Hungary, Romania hold bond auctions, yields seen up

    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Central European
government bond yields rose on Thursday, ahead of bond auctions
in Bucharest and Budapest, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen signaled continuing rate hikes in the U.S.
    Fed rate hikes make bonds in the region relatively less
appealing.
    The region's central banks are also unlikely to react to a
rebound in inflation any time soon, and that weighs on long-term
government bonds. 
    Hungarian bond yields rose by 3-5 basis points, tracking 
U.S. Treasuries yields, as investors pushed prices lower ahead
of an auction of 3-, 5- and 10-year papers.
    "The long end of the curve looks quite weak," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "Short-term yields are kept low by the MNB (Hungarian
central bank) ... while in long-term bonds we see sellers as the
MNB is unlikely to react to higher inflation rates proactively."
    Inflation, after hovering near zero or in negative territory
for years in the region, has rebounded but still does not
threaten central bank goals.
    The MNB is expected to keep its base rate on hold at its
meeting on Tuesday and during the rest of 2017. 
    Romania's leu steadied on the firmer side of the
4.5 per euro line which it crossed after the Constitutional
Court postponed a decision on Wednesday about a bill that
regulates the conversion of Swiss franc mortgage loans.
    Romanian government bonds have also been better bid in the
past few days, rebounding from a weakening caused by concerns
that the new government will loosen the budget.
    But Yellen's comments could curb demand, ING analysts said
in a note, adding that 4-year bonds could sell at a cut-off
yield near 2.55 percent at Thursday's auction, above Wednesday's
closing bid of 2.5 percent.
    The yield on Czech 2-year bonds rose 15 basis points to
-0.966 percent. 
    Czech crown forwards  were steady.
    Rate setters have reiterated the central bank's hard
commitment to keep its weak crown regime in place until at least
the second quarter. Governor Jiri Rusnok repeated this in an
interview with weekly magazine Ekonom published on Thursday.
 
    Some have speculated about an exit already in the first
quarter. Danske Bank said that was unlikely and recommended
clients to look at hedging through FX forwards. 
    "If we are right that the (exchange rate) floor (at 27 per
euro) will not be removed in February, we see potential for a
temporary rebound in EUR/CZK forward points, creating an entry
opportunity to hedge payables via FX forwards," it said in a
note.
    
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1037          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.05
                            00     45     2%      %
 Hungary                 308.0  307.8  -0.09  0.24%
 forint                    900    000      %  
 Polish                  4.369  4.363  -0.15  0.78%
 zloty                       8      2      %  
 Romanian                4.493  4.496   +0.0  0.92%
 leu                         5      4     6%  
 Croatian                7.519  7.528   +0.1  0.47%
 kuna                        5      5     2%  
 Serbian                 123.7  123.9   +0.1  -0.32
 dinar                     500    100     3%      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Prague                  926.8  925.9   +0.1   +0.5
                             1      3     0%     6%
 Budapest                32838  32841  -0.01   +2.6
                           .64    .25      %     1%
 Warsaw                  2012.  2005.   +0.3   +3.3
                            80     65     6%     3%
 Bucharest               7202.  7178.   +0.3   +1.6
                            80     10     4%     6%
 Ljubljana               742.0  733.3   +1.2   +3.4
                             7      0     0%     1%
 Zagreb                  2089.  2079.   +0.4   +4.7
                            29     52     7%     3%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  710.6  711.5  -0.13  -0.94
              >              5      9      %      %
 Sofia                   603.8  606.4  -0.42   +2.9
                             5      2      %     7%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -0.96  0.147  -026b   +14b
              >              6            ps     ps
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.27  0.092   +017   +7bp
              >              3           bps      s
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.387  0.037   +000   +0bp
              R>                         bps      s
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  1.992  0.004   +270   +0bp
              >                          bps      s
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR  2.925  0.032   +337   +1bp
              >                          bps      s
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.675  0.047   +329   +1bp
              R>                         bps      s
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.19   0.16   0.15      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <   0.34   0.42   0.51    0.3
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <   1.76    1.8   1.88   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)

