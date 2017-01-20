FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease ahead of Trump inauguration, data lifts stocks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease ahead of Trump inauguration, data lifts stocks

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint, leu ease a shade, activity low as Trump will be
sworn in
    * Hungarian wages in biggest jump in 5 years
    * Budapest leads stocks rise, its index is near record highs

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main
currencies traded marginally weaker or flat on Friday ahead of
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as investors awaited
clearer signals on his future policy direction.  
    The forint and the leu eased less than
0.1 percent against the euro by 0925 GMT and the zloty 
was steady.
    "It's rather unlikely that investors, who are used to the
chaotic rhetoric of the new president, would take a definite
position on his legislative proposals as early as today," mBank
said in a note.
    "The zloty's strength or weakness will depend to a large
extent on risk appetite after the president's speech."
    The region's healthy economic fundamentals helped support
its shares and bonds.
    Budapest led a moderate rise in equities after robust wages
figures from Hungary after data showed gross wages surged 8.2
percent in annual terms in December, the strongest rise in five
years. 
    Polish December industrial output and retail sales growth
figures released on Thursday beat expectations, signalling that
the region's flagship economy may have started to emerge from a
slowdown. 
    "In the next months, a (regional) labour shortage, a hike in
the (Hungarian) minimum wage and the general wage pressure
forced by that, may lead to an even more dynamic wage increase,
above-10-percent," ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a note.
    Budapest's main equities index rose 0.6 percent,
while Western Europe's main stock indices were treading water. 
    Hungarian government bonds were steady after Thursday's
auctions drew robust demand. 
    "Investors watch the Fed interest rate outlook, though Fed
rate hikes have not affected us seriously so far," one
Budapest-based trader said.
    "It is more important if there is any change in the
Hungarian central bank's dovish attitude which has steepened the
yield curve."
    The bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its
meeting on Tuesday and all this year.
    It may abandon its liquidity boosting policies in local
markets in the second half of 2017 as inflation is rising in the
region, partly due to surging wages and government spending,
some analysts in a Reuters poll said earlier this week.
 
    Romanian government bonds also attracted healthy demand at
an auction on Thursday. Yields mostly rose on Friday ahead of
Trump's inauguration.
    "Also, in the evening, in afterhours, Fitch will publish its
latest review on Romanian sovereign debt. Though we do not
expect any changes, we should see some words of caution from the
rating agency regarding the fiscal outlook," Bucharest-based ING
analysts said in a note. 
    
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1025          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.06
                            30     35     0%      %
 Hungary                 308.6  308.4  -0.04  0.07%
 forint                    000    750      %  
 Polish                  4.366  4.366   +0.0  0.86%
 zloty                       5      6     0%  
 Romanian                4.498  4.495  -0.07  0.81%
 leu                         5      5      %  
 Croatian                7.512  7.518   +0.0  0.57%
 kuna                        0      5     9%  
 Serbian                 123.8  124.0   +0.1  -0.40
 dinar                     500    300     5%      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Prague                  932.6  928.7   +0.4   +1.2
                             5      1     2%     0%
 Budapest                32904  32709   +0.6   +2.8
                           .58    .08     0%     2%
 Warsaw                  2021.  2015.   +0.3   +3.7
                            71     47     1%     9%
 Bucharest               7264.  7223.   +0.5   +2.5
                            36     69     6%     3%
 Ljubljana               739.2  740.7  -0.20   +3.0
                             6      3      %     2%
 Zagreb                  2089.  2083.   +0.2   +4.7
                            94     84     9%     7%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  705.2  711.8  -0.93  -1.69
              >              4      5      %      %
 Sofia                   604.7  605.0  -0.06   +3.1
                             0      9      %     2%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -0.75      0  -006b  -1bps
              >              2            ps  
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.26  -0.00   +018  -1bps
              >              3      2    bps  
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.441      0   +005  -1bps
              R>                         bps  
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  2.007  -0.00   +270  -2bps
              >                     3    bps  
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR  2.962   0.01   +341   +0bp
              >                          bps      s
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.705  0.023   +332   +1bp
              R>                         bps      s
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.19   0.17   0.17      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <   0.32   0.41   0.51   0.29
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <  1.765  1.815   1.89   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.