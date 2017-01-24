FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 2017 low, central bank reaffirms loose policy
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 2017 low, central bank reaffirms loose policy

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungarian central bank does not rule out unconventional
easing
    * Forint touches 2017 low vs euro, Hungarian bonds flat
    * Czech 2-year bond yield touches 3-month high

 (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decisions, Czech central
bank comments)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint 
touched its weakest level against the euro this year on Tuesday
after the central bank reaffirmed its dovish policy bias in the
face of rising inflation.
    The bank kept its base rate on hold at a record low 0.9
percent and reiterated that it was ready to loosen monetary
conditions further via unconventional tools if needed. Both
decisions had been expected. 
    The forint reached a 2017 low of 310.56 per euro after the
rate announcement and was trading at 310.23 at 1554 GMT, down
0.1 percent while other Central European currencies were steady.
Hungarian government bond yields remained flat, in line with
Polish peers.
    Although inflation is on the rise in Central Europe after
years of stagnation or decline, central banks are expected to
wait for more signs of accelerating economic growth before
following the U.S. Federal Reserve by tightening policy.
    Analysts and traders say that as the most dovish in Central
Europe, the Hungarian central bank will be the last to follow
the Fed's example.
    "Additional monetary easing may be carried out via
unconventional tools," Erste analyst Gergely Urmossy said in a
note, referring to limits on three-month deposits that
commercial banks can place with the central bank, and liquidity
tenders.
    If Hungary sells foreign currency debt as planned,
converting the proceeds into forints will also lift liquidity,
effectively loosening monetary conditions, he added.
    Urmossy said the short-term market benchmark three-month
interbank rate, now at 0.23 percent, could move closer
to zero but was likely to remain positive through 2017.
    Elsewhere, Czech central banker Vojtech Benda said negative
interest rates would not be a preferred policy once the bank
abandons the crown's cap of 27 per euro in around mid-2017.
 
    Benda echoed comments by other policymakers that the crown
was overbought by investors, with financial flows far exceeding
the economy's foreign exchange needs. 
    In a presentation posted on the bank's website, he also said
ditching the cap would not lead to any sharp firming of the
currency. 
    The Czech central bank bought billions of euros early this
month to keep the crown below the cap, introduced in 2013, and
warnings by policymakers have also helped calm speculation that
the crown could surge once the limit is removed. 
   The ultra-low yield on Czech two-year government bonds rose
14 basis points to a three-month high of -0.609 percent.
    One of the most dovish Polish rate-setters, Jerzy Zyzynski,
told Reuters last week that the Polish central bank would need
to consider raising interest rates if inflation reached its
target and the economy overheated. 
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1544          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.05
                            10     85     3%      %
 Hungary                 310.2  309.9  -0.10  -0.45
 forint                    300    300      %      %
 Polish                  4.372  4.370  -0.04  0.73%
 zloty                       0      1      %  
 Romanian                4.501  4.502   +0.0  0.74%
 leu                         9      4     1%  
 Croatian                7.500  7.505   +0.0  0.73%
 kuna                        0      5     7%  
 Serbian                 123.9  124.0   +0.0  -0.48
 dinar                     500    000     4%      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Prague                  930.2  926.7   +0.3   +0.9
                             8      9     8%     4%
 Budapest                32669  32906  -0.72   +2.0
                           .68    .48      %     8%
 Warsaw                  2001.  1991.   +0.5   +2.7
                            47     36     1%     5%
 Ljubljana               740.2  737.4   +0.3   +3.1
                             5      5     8%     6%
 Zagreb                  2096.  2092.   +0.1   +5.0
                            37     50     8%     9%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  699.0  700.9  -0.27  -2.56
              >              4      1      %      %
 Sofia                   604.8  605.2  -0.06   +3.1
                             7      2      %     4%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -0.60  0.143   +006   +13b
              >              9           bps     ps
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.17  -0.01   +026  -3bps
              >              3      2    bps  
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.408  -0.04   +002  -7bps
              R>                    9    bps  
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  1.971  -0.02   +264  -4bps
              >                     1    bps  
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR  2.927  0.003   +336  -1bps
              >                          bps  
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.697  0.007   +331  -2bps
              R>                         bps  
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.24   0.24   0.25      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <    0.3   0.38   0.48   0.27
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <  1.765  1.815  1.895   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
     
    

 (Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.