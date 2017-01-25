CEE MARKETS-Poland outperforms as central bank steps up chase for growth

By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Poland's currency and stocks outperformed regional assets on Wednesday morning as the central bank said it could keep policy loose for as long as two years if needed to boost growth. There were smaller gains across Central Europe, a region where policy makers are adopting similar long-term loose policy measures to reinvigorate economies marked by moderate inflation. The zloty added 0.2 percent and Warsaw stocks were 1.1 percent higher. Poland, by far the region's largest economy and the only one which avoided recession throughout the financial crisis, has struggled with below-average growth that the central bank would like to see pick up before it lifts interest rates. The bank's Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday Poland may leave interest rates at 1.5 percent for up to two more years if the economy does not pick up. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is also expected to hold rates for an extended period as inflation remains mild, even though it has picked up. The NBH held rates at a record low 0.9 percent on Tuesday and also flagged a continuance of non-conventional measures that is has used to fine tune monetary conditions. "(The NBH) sounded dovish," Commerzbank said in a note. "(It) will remain significantly more dovish in coming quarters than, say, the Polish central bank NBP which has more hawks." "We expect HUF to underperform PLN in coming months, and forecast EUR/HUF to gradually rise towards 315." The forint touched a 2017 low against the common currency after the bank maintained its dovish stance on Tuesday, breaching the key level of 310 briefly, Commerzbank noted. CIB Bank added in a note that flat rates are likely through 2017, although it said the room for more non-conventional moves has now narrowed. New comments from Czech central bankers show that Prague is likely to get rid of its long-held cap of 27 crowns per euro in mid-2017, four years after installing it to keep the safe-haven Czech currency from firming and hurting growth prospects. Contrary to market expectations, however, the move will not lead to any sharp firming of the currency, board member Vojtech Benda said on Tuesday. Investor flows into the market have picked up in early 2017 in anticipation of the end of the regime, bolstered by inflation returning to the bank's 2 percent target. But central bankers have not shown any signals of rushing and have warned investors expecting to cash out gains immediately that they may be surprised given a lack of counterparties. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 0951 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 27.023 27.024 +0.01 -0.06% 0 5 % Hungary 310.25 310.48 +0.07 -0.46% forint 00 00 % Polish zloty 4.3635 4.3715 +0.18 0.93% % Romanian leu 4.4940 4.5006 +0.15 0.91% % Croatian 7.4980 7.5020 +0.05 0.76% kuna % Serbian 123.79 123.92 +0.11 -0.36% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 934.97 930.13 +0.52 +1.45 % % Budapest 32761. 32690. +0.22 +2.37 02 23 % % Warsaw 2035.2 2013.1 +1.10 +4.48 7 7 % % Bucharest 7303.0 7271.0 +0.44 +3.08 3 0 % % Ljubljana 740.76 740.25 +0.07 +3.23 % % Zagreb 2095.6 2092.8 +0.14 +5.06 9 4 % % Belgrade 695.47 699.04 -0.51% -3.05% Sofia 605.88 605.32 +0.09 +3.32 % % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.618 -0.009 +004b -1bps ps 5-year -0.137 0.064 +027b +5bps ps 10-year 0.461 0.054 +003b +3bps ps Poland 2-year 1.98 0.009 +264b +0bps ps 5-year 2.97 0.029 +338b +2bps ps 10-year 3.753 0.071 +332b +5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.24 0.23 0.24 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.31 0.41 0.52 0.27 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.78 1.82 1.9 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Andrew Heavens)