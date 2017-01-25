FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Poland outperforms as central bank steps up chase for growth
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Poland outperforms as central bank steps up chase for growth

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Marton Dunai
    BUDAPEST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Poland's currency and stocks
outperformed regional assets on Wednesday morning as the central
bank said it could keep policy loose for as long as two years if
needed to boost growth. 
    There were smaller gains across Central Europe, a region
where policy makers are adopting similar long-term loose policy
measures to reinvigorate economies marked by moderate inflation.
    The zloty added 0.2 percent and Warsaw stocks
 were 1.1 percent higher.
    Poland, by far the region's largest economy and the only one
which avoided recession throughout the financial crisis, has
struggled with below-average growth that the central bank would
like to see pick up before it lifts interest rates.
    The bank's Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday Poland
may leave interest rates at 1.5 percent for up to two more years
if the economy does not pick up. 
    The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is also expected to hold
rates for an extended period as inflation remains mild, even
though it has picked up.
    The NBH held rates at a record low 0.9 percent on Tuesday
and also flagged a continuance of non-conventional measures that
is has used to fine tune monetary conditions. 
    "(The NBH) sounded dovish," Commerzbank said in a note.
"(It) will remain significantly more dovish in coming quarters
than, say, the Polish central bank NBP which has more hawks."
    "We expect HUF to underperform PLN in coming months, and
forecast EUR/HUF to gradually rise towards 315."
    The forint touched a 2017 low against the common currency
after the bank maintained its dovish stance on Tuesday,
breaching the key level of 310 briefly, Commerzbank noted.
    CIB Bank added in a note that flat rates are likely through
2017, although it said the room for more non-conventional moves
has now narrowed.
    New comments from Czech central bankers show that Prague is
likely to get rid of its long-held cap of 27 crowns per euro in
mid-2017, four years after installing it to keep the safe-haven
Czech currency from firming and hurting growth prospects.
    Contrary to market expectations, however, the move will not
lead to any sharp firming of the currency, board member Vojtech
Benda said on Tuesday.
    Investor flows into the market have picked up in early 2017
in anticipation of the end of the regime, bolstered by inflation
returning to the bank's 2 percent target.
    But central bankers have not shown any signals of rushing
and have warned investors expecting to cash out gains
immediately that they may be surprised given a lack of
counterparties. 
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  0951 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                27.023  27.024   +0.01  -0.06%
                                 0       5       %  
 Hungary                    310.25  310.48   +0.07  -0.46%
 forint                         00      00       %  
 Polish zloty               4.3635  4.3715   +0.18   0.93%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.4940  4.5006   +0.15   0.91%
                                                 %  
 Croatian                   7.4980  7.5020   +0.05   0.76%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    123.79  123.92   +0.11  -0.36%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     934.97  930.13   +0.52   +1.45
                                                 %       %
 Budapest                   32761.  32690.   +0.22   +2.37
                                02      23       %       %
 Warsaw                     2035.2  2013.1   +1.10   +4.48
                                 7       7       %       %
 Bucharest                  7303.0  7271.0   +0.44   +3.08
                                 3       0       %       %
 Ljubljana                  740.76  740.25   +0.07   +3.23
                                                 %       %
 Zagreb                     2095.6  2092.8   +0.14   +5.06
                                 9       4       %       %
 Belgrade                   695.47  699.04  -0.51%  -3.05%
 Sofia                      605.88  605.32   +0.09   +3.32
                                                 %       %
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                   -0.618  -0.009   +004b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                   -0.137   0.064   +027b   +5bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   0.461   0.054   +003b   +3bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                     1.98   0.009   +264b   +0bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                     2.97   0.029   +338b   +2bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.753   0.071   +332b   +5bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.24    0.23    0.24       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.31    0.41    0.52    0.27
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI    1.78    1.82     1.9    1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 



 (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

