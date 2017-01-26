FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease, with Romania's 2017 budget looking risky
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease, with Romania's 2017 budget looking risky

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Markets mixed, investors cautious over Trump's policies
    * Bonds ease, currencies mixed, stocks rise
    * Romania to finish 2017 budget draft soon, deficit a
concern

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Central European
government bonds fell on Thursday, with Romania's new government
expected to introduce a draft 2017 budget that might increase
its deficit and trigger sanctions from the European Union. 
    The finance ministry released a budget framework on Monday
that it said would keep the government's deficit below the EU's
3 percent ceiling. But economists have warned that looser fiscal
policy may cause it to exceed the EU limit. A draft
budget will be ready on Friday, the government said.
    On Thursday, Romania's 10-year debt was bid at 3.63 percent
in the secondary market, up 4 basis points. Later on Thursday,
Romania will auction new 10-year bonds. 
    The leu was flat at 4.4985 versus the euro at 0943
GMT.
    Regional assets were mixed amid uncertainty over the impact
on the global economy and markets of U.S. President Donald
Trump's policies. Government bonds in the region tracked a slide
by U.S. and euro zone debt.
    Regional stocks rose slightly after U.S. shares gained on
optimism over Trump's plans for domestic economic stimulus.
    The forint touched a four-week low and traded at
310.70. The Hungarian currency weakened this week as the central
bank retained its dovish policy bias at a meeting on Tuesday,
despite a rise in inflation across the region. 
    The zloty touched a 2 1/2-month high against the
euro and at 0943 GMT traded at 4.3534, up 0.2 percent.    
Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday
the bank may leave interest rates unchanged throughout 2018 if
economic growth does not accelerate.
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield has risen by 13 basis
points since Tuesday to 3.81 percent. Its 2-year yield increased
by 7 basis points to 2.01 percent.
    Traders and analysts said rising yields for global debt
rather than a dovish central bank outlook lifted Polish yields. 
    "Glapinski comments ... don't have much impact on short-term
bonds. Longer-term bonds were under the influence of
(foreign)markets," Millennium bank analysts said in a note.
    
    
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1043          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.05
                            00     10     0%      %
 Hungary                 310.7  309.9  -0.25  -0.61
 forint                    000    150      %      %
 Polish                  4.353  4.360   +0.1  1.16%
 zloty                       4      9     7%  
 Romanian                4.498  4.499   +0.0  0.81%
 leu                         5      8     3%  
 Croatian                7.490  7.496   +0.0  0.87%
 kuna                        0      5     9%  
 Serbian                 123.8  123.8   +0.0  -0.39
 dinar                     300    900     5%      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Prague                  944.5  938.1   +0.6   +2.4
                             6      6     8%     9%
 Budapest                32878  32807   +0.2   +2.7
                           .49    .71     2%     4%
 Warsaw                  2086.  2079.   +0.3   +7.1
                            31     15     4%     0%
 Bucharest               7423.  7385.   +0.5   +4.7
                            27     98     0%     7%
 Ljubljana               740.3  738.8   +0.2   +3.1
                             5      2     1%     7%
 Zagreb                  2095.  2087.   +0.3   +5.0
                            76     78     8%     6%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  696.3  698.1  -0.26  -2.93
              >              7      9      %      %
 Sofia                   611.7  611.3   +0.0   +4.3
                             8      3     7%     2%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -0.70  0.003  -006b   +0bp
              >              4            ps      s
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.16  -0.04   +019  -6bps
              >              2      5    bps  
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.487  0.005  -001b  -2bps
              R>                          ps  
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  2.051  0.034   +270   +3bp
              >                          bps      s
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR   3.02  0.034   +337   +2bp
              >                          bps      s
   10-year    <PL10YT=R   3.82  0.036   +333   +1bp
              R>                         bps      s
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.24   0.21   0.22      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <   0.29   0.39   0.49   0.26
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <  1.765   1.81   1.89   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.