CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks hit highest level since Polish election in 2015

* Polish stocks highest since PiS won elections in 2015 * Dovish Hungarian central bank guidance weighs on forint * Romania cuts auction as bonds track slide in euro zone, US (Recasts with surge of Polish stocks and zloty, Romanian bond auction) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty hit multi-month highs against the euro and the forint on Thursday as a global rally in stocks helped Warsaw's blue-chip index surge to a 15-month high. The index, extending Wednesday's gains, reached its highest levels since the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS) won elections in Poland. Since coming to power, the PiS had unnerved investors with measures affecting the banking sector that will increase lenders' costs. Stocks in emerging markets hit a three-month high after U.S. equities rallied on hopes new U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on pledges to stimulate the economy. Central European bonds also tracked rises in government bond yields globally. Buying of Polish shares by foreigners lifted the zloty . It touched 2 and-1/2-month highs against the euro and was trading 0.4 percent firmer at 4.3447 against the euro at 1443 GMT. The Hungarian forint weakened 0.4 percent against the euro, and traded at a 3-and-1/2-month low against the zloty . Dealers said they did not see direct trading in the zloty/forint cross which would mean capital transfers from Hungary to Poland. "The only explanation for the zloty appreciating and bond yields rising is that the currency is following rises in the Polish bourse, and investors are moving their capital from the bond market to stocks," one Warsaw-based dealer said. The forint hit 2017 lows against the euro after the central bank retained its dovish policy bias at a meeting on Tuesday, despite a rise in inflation across the region. That was slightly surprising, Credit Agricole analyst Guillaume Tresca said in a note. "The zloty was not really liked by investors, and now there is some rotation between Hungary and Poland," he said. "In terms of relative value I am more positive on the zloty than the HUF (forint) in the short term." Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski also surprised on Wednesday by saying that the bank may leave interest rates unchanged throughout 2018 if economic growth does not accelerate. However, the bank said in the minutes of its latest rate-setting meeting on Thursday that the economy should accelerate this year. Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 7 basis points to 3.82 percent, while Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 2 basis points to 3.47 percent. Romania sold half the planned amount of 10-year bonds at an auction, with the average yield set at 3.96 percent, higher than about 3.9 percent forecast by ING analysts in a note. CEE SNAPS AT 1543 CET MARKETS HOT CURRENCIES Lates Previous Daily Chang t e bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.0210 +0.00 -0.05 00 % % Hungary 311.0 309.9150 -0.35% -0.70 forint 100 % Polish 4.344 4.3609 +0.37 1.36% zloty 7 % Romanian 4.497 4.4998 +0.06 0.85% leu 0 % Croatian 7.480 7.4965 +0.22 1.00% kuna 0 % Serbian 123.8 123.8900 +0.02 -0.42 dinar 700 % % Note: daily calculate previ close at 1800 change d from ous CET STOCK S Lates Previous Daily Chang t e close change in 2017 Prague 939.5 938.16 +0.15 +1.9 9 % 5% Budapest 32855 32807.71 +0.15 +2.6 .65 % 6% Warsaw 2092. 2079.15 +0.64 +7.4 56 % 3% Bucharest 7403. 7385.98 +0.23 +4.4 22 % 9% Ljubljana 740.1 738.82 +0.17 +3.1 1 % 4% Zagreb 2107. 2087.78 +0.94 +5.6 44 % 4% Belgrade <.BELEX15 697.2 698.19 -0.14% -2.81 > 3 % Sofia 611.6 611.33 +0.05 +4.3 6 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs chang Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.79 -0.086 -015bp -9bps > 4 s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.17 -0.056 +020b -5bps > 4 ps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.446 -0.036 -002bp -4bps R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.99 -0.027 +264b -3bps > ps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.007 0.023 +338b +3bp > ps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.851 0.039 +338b +4bp R> ps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.24 0.22 0.23 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.27 0.35 0.46 0.25 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.805 1.89 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ****************************************************** ******** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Susan Fenton)