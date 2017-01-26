FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks hit highest level since Polish election in 2015
Reuters TV
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks hit highest level since Polish election in 2015

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Polish stocks highest since PiS won elections in 2015
    * Dovish Hungarian central bank guidance weighs on forint
    * Romania cuts auction as bonds track slide in euro zone, US

 (Recasts with surge of Polish stocks and zloty, Romanian bond
auction)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty hit
multi-month highs against the euro and the forint on Thursday as
a global rally in stocks helped Warsaw's blue-chip index
 surge to a 15-month high.
    The index, extending Wednesday's gains, reached its highest
levels since the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS) won
elections in Poland. Since coming to power, the PiS had unnerved
investors with measures affecting the banking sector that will
increase lenders' costs.
    Stocks in emerging markets hit a three-month high
after U.S. equities rallied on hopes new U.S. President Donald
Trump will follow through on pledges to stimulate the economy.
    Central European bonds also tracked rises in government bond
yields globally.
    Buying of Polish shares by foreigners lifted the zloty
. It touched 2 and-1/2-month highs against the euro and
was trading 0.4 percent firmer at 4.3447 against the euro at
1443 GMT.
    The Hungarian forint weakened 0.4 percent against
the euro, and traded at a 3-and-1/2-month low against the zloty
.
    Dealers said they did not see direct trading in the
zloty/forint cross which would mean capital transfers from
Hungary to Poland.
    "The only explanation for the zloty appreciating and bond
yields rising is that the currency is following rises in the
Polish bourse, and investors are moving their capital from the
bond market to stocks," one Warsaw-based dealer said.
    The forint hit 2017 lows against the euro after the central
bank retained its dovish policy bias at a meeting on Tuesday,
despite a rise in inflation across the region. 
    That was slightly surprising, Credit Agricole analyst
Guillaume Tresca said in a note.
    "The zloty was not really liked by investors, and now there
is some rotation between Hungary and Poland," he said. "In terms
of relative value I am more positive on the zloty than the HUF
(forint) in the short term."
     Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski also surprised
on Wednesday by saying that the bank may leave interest rates
unchanged throughout 2018 if economic growth does not
accelerate. 
    However, the bank said in the minutes of its latest
rate-setting meeting on Thursday that the economy should
accelerate this year. 
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 7 basis points
to 3.82 percent, while Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 2
basis points to 3.47 percent.
    Romania sold half the planned amount of 10-year bonds at an
auction, with the average yield set at 3.96 percent, higher than
about 3.9 percent forecast by ING analysts in a note.
    
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1543 CET          
              MARKETS    HOT                      
                         CURRENCIES                    
                         Lates  Previous  Daily   Chang
                         t                        e
                         bid    close     change  in
                                                  2017
 Czech crown             27.02   27.0210   +0.00  -0.05
                            00                 %      %
 Hungary                 311.0  309.9150  -0.35%  -0.70
 forint                    100                        %
 Polish                  4.344    4.3609   +0.37  1.36%
 zloty                       7                 %  
 Romanian                4.497    4.4998   +0.06  0.85%
 leu                         0                 %  
 Croatian                7.480    7.4965   +0.22  1.00%
 kuna                        0                 %  
 Serbian                 123.8  123.8900   +0.02  -0.42
 dinar                     700                 %      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close at  1800         
 change       d from     ous              CET     
                         STOCK                         
                         S                        
                         Lates  Previous  Daily   Chang
                         t                        e
                                close     change  in
                                                  2017
 Prague                  939.5    938.16   +0.15   +1.9
                             9                 %     5%
 Budapest                32855  32807.71   +0.15   +2.6
                           .65                 %     6%
 Warsaw                  2092.   2079.15   +0.64   +7.4
                            56                 %     3%
 Bucharest               7403.   7385.98   +0.23   +4.4
                            22                 %     9%
 Ljubljana               740.1    738.82   +0.17   +3.1
                             1                 %     4%
 Zagreb                  2107.   2087.78   +0.94   +5.6
                            44                 %     4%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  697.2    698.19  -0.14%  -2.81
              >              3                        %
 Sofia                   611.6    611.33   +0.05   +4.3
                             6                 %     0%
                         BONDS                         
                         Yield  Yield     Spread  Daily
                         (bid)  change    vs      chang
                                          Bund    e in
 Czech                                            sprea
 Republic                                         d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -0.79    -0.086  -015bp  -9bps
              >              4                 s  
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.17    -0.056   +020b  -5bps
              >              4                ps  
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.446    -0.036  -002bp  -4bps
              R>                               s  
 Poland                                                
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR   1.99    -0.027   +264b  -3bps
              >                               ps  
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR  3.007     0.023   +338b   +3bp
              >                               ps      s
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.851     0.039   +338b   +4bp
              R>                              ps      s
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT              
                         3x6    6x9       9x12    3M
                                                  inter
                                                  bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.24      0.22    0.23      0
              PRIBOR=>                            
 Hungary              <   0.27      0.35    0.46   0.25
              BUBOR=>                             
 Poland               <  1.765     1.805    1.89   1.73
              WIBOR=>                             
 Note: FRA    are for                                  
 quotes       ask                                 
              prices                              
 ******************************************************
 ********
 

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
