7 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Leu eases as government discusses budget, zloty stays strong
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Leu eases as government discusses budget, zloty stays strong

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Leu weakens, Romanian government to discuss 2017 budget
    * Zloty trades near 3-and-1/2-month highs vs euro
    * Polish 10-yr bond yield retreats from highest since May
2014

    By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The leu and Romanian
government bonds eased on Friday ahead of a meeting of the
country's government to approve a 2017 budget plan with
ambitious wage and pension hikes and several tax cuts.
    Investors are worried that the new government does not have
adjustment measures lined up which could prevent a deficit rise
and sanctions from the European Union. 
    The leu eased 0.1 percent against the euro by 0855
GMT, on the weak side of the 4.5 line around which it has been
hovering this year.
    Romania's 10-year government bond yield was bid
at 3.65 percent, up 5 basis points, at this year's highest
levels. 
    "Our relative value trade recommendation to prefer HGBs
(Hungarian bonds) over POLGBs (Poland) and ROMGBs (Romania) is
playing out well," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a
note.
    "Should the MinFin (finance ministry), however, present a
convincing budget plan today, this definitely could help unlock
some value at back-end ROMGBs and set in motion a mini-recovery
rally on the local debt market," he added.
    Hungary's 10-year yield was steady at 3.48 percent, but the
forint eased 0.1 percent against the euro, trading
near Thursday's 6-week lows.
    It eased against the euro and the zloty after
dovish guidance from the Hungarian central bank on Tuesday
despite a rebound in inflation across the region. 
 
    The zloty gained 0.2 percent to 4.34 versus the
euro, trading just shy of Thursday's 3-and-1/2-month highs.
    "We see no reason for zloty to suddenly weaken today," mBank
analysts said in a note, citing improving economic fundamentals.
    Analysts expect the economy, the biggest in Central Europe,
to pick up this year.
    Warsaw's blue-chip stock index eased 0.2 percent to
2,075 points, giving up some of this week's strong gains which
brought it to levels last seen in October 2015 when the
conservative Law and Justice Party won elections.
    Its less business-friendly policies triggered a decline in
Polish asset prices last year.
    Polish equities outperformed the region this week,
supporting the zloty, tracking a global rise in stock markets as
new president Donald Trump pledged economic stimulus in the U.S.
    "The key may be if WIG20 breaks the 2,100 point-level, which
may pave the way for further growth," brokerage BGZ BNP Paribas
said in a note.
    Trump's vows sent government bond yields higher worldwide.
Poland's 10-year yield rose to its highest levels since may 2014
by Thursday, before retreating 2 basis points on Friday to
3.8255 percent.
    
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  0955          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.05
                            00     10     0%      %
 Hungary                 311.5  311.2  -0.09  -0.86
 forint                    000    300      %      %
 Polish                  4.340  4.347   +0.1  1.47%
 zloty                       0      2     7%  
 Romanian                4.502  4.497  -0.12  0.72%
 leu                         5      1      %  
 Croatian                7.482  7.488   +0.0  0.98%
 kuna                        0      0     8%  
 Serbian                 123.8  124.0   +0.1  -0.41
 dinar                     600    000     1%      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Prague                  937.8  938.0  -0.02   +1.7
                             6      8      %     6%
 Budapest                32851  32918  -0.20   +2.6
                           .53    .47      %     5%
 Warsaw                  2075.  2080.  -0.23   +6.5
                            69     40      %     6%
 Bucharest               7462.  7401.   +0.8   +5.3
                            09     72     2%     2%
 Ljubljana               736.7  740.1  -0.45   +2.6
                             6      1      %     7%
 Zagreb                  2104.  2109.  -0.24   +5.4
                            02     13      %     7%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  694.2  697.2  -0.42  -3.22
              >              9      3      %      %
 Sofia                   612.9  611.6   +0.2   +4.5
                             7      0     2%     3%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -0.73   0.03  -009b   +3bp
              >              4            ps      s
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.17  0.014   +019   +1bp
              >                          bps      s
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.461      0  -002b   +1bp
              R>                          ps      s
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  1.993  -0.01   +264  -2bps
              >                     5    bps  
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR   3.02  -0.03   +338  -3bps
              >                     4    bps  
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.832  -0.04   +335  -4bps
              R>                    7    bps  
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.24   0.22   0.23      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <   0.28   0.37   0.49   0.25
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <  1.765    1.8  1.895   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)

