7 months ago
CEE MARKETS-Stocks, bonds, currencies fall after Trump travel ban
January 30, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks, bonds, currencies fall after Trump travel ban

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Stocks fall on Trump travel restrictions
    * Romania delays 2017 budget again
    * Czech crown may strengthen further

    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Central European
assets fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump's bans
on travel to the United States weakened risk appetite throughout
global markets.
    The forint and the zloty eased 0.1
percent against the euro by 0922 GMT.  
    Budapest led losses in equities, with its main index 
shedding 0.5 percent. It remains near record highs hit earlier
this month. The Warsaw and Bucharest indices
also fell but stayed close to their highest levels since 2015.  
    Government bond yields also climbed, tracking a rise in
Bunds after January figures indicated a pick-up in German
inflation.
    The yield on Polish 10-year government bonds rose 2 basis
points to 3.82 percent, near their highest level since May 2014.
    "The environment for the bond market is poor. On the one
hand, inflation is growing, on the other hand, PMIs suggest a
nearly worldwide economic growth," said Konrad Augustynski, head
of bond trading at TFI PZU, according to the business newspaper
Parkiet.
    The yield on Romanian three-year debt rose 6 basis points
amid uncertainty over Romania's 2017 budget. On Friday, the
government delayed approving public spending plans for 2017 for
the second time in three days.
    Without additional measures, it is unlikely the government
can keep its deficit below the European Union's ceiling, 3
percent of gross domestic product, analysts said.
    Such measures "could focus on improving revenues via some
tax hikes which would likely not target consumers ... and/or
significantly lowering capex expenditures from already subdued
levels," ING analysts said in a note.
    Czech bonds bucked the regional trend. Their ultra-low
yields dropped further, with two-year bonds trading at -0.856
percent, below the corresponding Bund yield.
    Demand for Czech assets has been buoyed by expectations the
crown will gain after the central bank ends its policy
of keeping the currency's value weaker than 27 crowns to the
euro. The policy is likely to end this year.
    The crown may gain again after PMI economic activity data
are released in Europe on Wednesday and the Czech central bank's
meeting on Thursday, analysts said.

   
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1022          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.06
                            30     20     0%      %
 Hungary                 311.4  311.2  -0.05  -0.84
 forint                    300    850      %      %
 Polish                  4.333  4.330  -0.07  1.62%
 zloty                       5      4      %  
 Romanian                4.504  4.504   +0.0  0.69%
 leu                         1      2     0%  
 Croatian                7.473  7.481   +0.1  1.10%
 kuna                        0      5     1%  
 Serbian                 123.8  123.9   +0.1  -0.40
 dinar                     500    800     0%      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Prague                  937.5  936.8   +0.0   +1.7
                             9      9     7%     3%
 Budapest                32559  32714  -0.47   +1.7
                           .37    .58      %     4%
 Warsaw                  2076.  2084.  -0.37   +6.5
                            31     05      %     9%
 Bucharest               7488.  7495.  -0.10   +5.6
                            21     74      %     9%
 Ljubljana               741.7  744.3  -0.35   +3.3
                             2      6      %     6%
 Zagreb                  2113.  2108.   +0.2   +5.9
                            69     89     3%     6%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  697.3  696.4   +0.1  -2.80
              >              0      2     3%      %
 Sofia                   609.6  610.1  -0.07   +3.9
                             9      0      %     7%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -0.85  -0.06  -021b  -7bps
              >              6      3     ps  
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.20  -0.05   +015  -7bps
              >              5      2    bps  
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.447  -0.01  -004b  -4bps
              R>                    4     ps  
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  2.008  0.009   +266   +0bp
              >                          bps      s
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR  3.021  0.034   +337   +2bp
              >                          bps      s
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.838  0.022   +335  -1bps
              R>                         bps  
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.24   0.22   0.23      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <   0.31   0.39   0.47   0.25
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <  1.765   1.81   1.89   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
 

 (Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly in Warsaw, editing by
Larry King)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.