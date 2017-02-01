FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 7 months ago

CEE MARKETS-Romanian leu falls on street protests, strong PMI buoys Polish stocks

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Romanian assets slide after protests against government
decree
    * Bucharest government retreats from anti-corruption reforms
    * Czech, Hungarian, Polish PMIs show economic pick-up
    * Poland leads stocks rise, Bucharest equities fall

 (Adds Romanian no-confidence motion, surge of Polish bank
stocks, Czech analyst poll)
    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu fell
on Wednesday to a 7-month low against the euro after street
protests erupted over a government decree to ease
anti-corruption rules, while strong manufacturing indices buoyed
other Central European assets.
    The leu sank 1.2 percent to 4.554 by 1438 GMT.
    Thousands protested in Bucharest in freezing cold on Tuesday
night after the new leftist government decriminalized a number
of corruption offences in an emergency decree which took effect
immediately. 
    The plan for a retreat from anti-graft reforms, and a
previous delay in drafting the 2017 budget, have unnerved
Romanian markets in the past weeks.
    The budget was approved on Tuesday but many analysts doubt
that the deficit can be held below the European Union's ceiling
of 3 percent of economic output. Looser anti-corruption rules
increase risks.
    "The leu is weaker and longer-term debt yields have jumped
in reaction to the emergency decree and the ensuing protests," a
Bucharest trader said. 
    The yield on 10-year Romanian bonds reached a 6-month high,
bid at 3.96 percent, up 16 basis points.
    Romania's centrist opposition said it would file a
no-confidence motion against the four-week-old government.
 
    The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty
 were steady, after better-than-expected Purchasing
Managers' Indices published in Hungary, Poland and the Czech
Republic showed a pick-up in economic activity. 
    The main indices of the region's biggest bourses rose,
except for Bucharest which shed 0.5 percent. Warsaw
 spearheaded the gains, rising 1.6 percent.
    Bank stocks led the rise, with PKO gaining 2.1
percent, BZW 3.6 percent and mBank 4 percent.
    "After weak GDP data yesterday, solid PMI may be seen as a
signal of some improvement in the economy," said Pawel Bartczak,
equity trader at BZ WBK.
    The PMI rise would normally lift regional currencies, but
the global environment abounds in risks at present, a
Budapest-based dealer said.
    The dollar suffered its worst January in three decades after
new U.S. President Donald Trump complained that every "other
country lives on devaluation" 
    The risks weighing on regional currencies also include this
week's Fed and ECB meetings and renewed fighting in eastern
Ukraine's separatist conflict.
    Despite a strong Czech PMI at 55.7, the crown eased to a
one-week low in its implied euro exchange rate in 6-month
forward deals. 
    The crown was heavily bought early this month due to
speculation that it could surge once the central bank (CNB)
removes its cap, which has kept the spot euro rate 
weaker than 27 since 2013.
    The CNB, which will meet on Thursday, is expected to abandon
the cap in the second quarter of 2017, a Reuters poll of
analysts showed on Wednesday.     
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1538          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.05
                            00     45     2%      %
 Hungary                 310.0  310.1   +0.0  -0.38
 forint                    000    300     4%      %
 Polish                  4.321  4.321   +0.0  1.91%
 zloty                       5      9     1%  
 Romanian                4.554  4.500  -1.18  -0.42
 leu                         0      3      %      %
 Croatian                7.467  7.474   +0.0  1.17%
 kuna                        5      0     9%  
 Serbian                 123.9  124.0   +0.0  -0.46
 dinar                     200    200     8%      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Prague                  938.6  932.4   +0.6   +1.8
                             8      6     7%     5%
 Budapest                32538  32481   +0.1   +1.6
                           .04    .29     7%     7%
 Warsaw                  2089.  2056.   +1.5   +7.2
                            06     83     7%     5%
 Bucharest               7500.  7517.  -0.23   +5.8
                            86     85      %     7%
 Ljubljana               744.0  741.1   +0.4   +3.6
                             9      6     0%     9%
 Zagreb                  2147.  2142.   +0.2   +7.6
                            87     69     4%     7%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  700.8  699.0   +0.2  -2.30
              >              8      1     7%      %
 Sofia                   594.2  602.2  -1.33   +1.3
                             9      8      %     4%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -0.68  -0.02   +001  -2bps
              >              9      7    bps  
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.12  0.017   +027   +1bp
              >              1           bps      s
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R  0.458  -0.00  -001b  -4bps
              R>                    2     ps  
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  2.209  0.027   +291   +4bp
              >                          bps      s
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR  3.189  0.002   +358   +0bp
              >                          bps      s
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.873  -0.00   +340  -4bps
              R>                    9    bps  
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.25   0.23   0.23      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <  0.325  0.425   0.53   0.25
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <  1.765   1.82  1.895   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
    

 (Additional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)

