CEE MARKETS-Protests hit Romanian auction, Czechs keep guidance on crown
February 2, 2017 / 2:45 PM / in 8 months

CEE MARKETS-Protests hit Romanian auction, Czechs keep guidance on crown

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* CEE currencies, bonds firm as Fed does not turn hawkish
    * Romanians protest, all bids rejected at bond auction
    * Crown forwards ease, Czech c.bank keeps crown cap guidance

 (Recasts with bond auctions, kuna surge, unchanged Czech
guidance on crown cap)
    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Romania scrapped a bond
auction on Thursday due to flagging demand amid huge street
protests against corruption, the biggest demonstrations in the
country since the collapse of communism three decades ago.
    Central European currencies and bonds, meanwhile, mostly
firmed on relief that the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint of
accelerating its rate hikes, which would make emerging markets
assets relatively less attractive.
    The zloty hit a 2-month high against the euro, the
forint a 2-week high and the kuna, boosted
by improved Croatian economic indicators including a current
account surplus, was the strongest since mid-2013.
    "At some point they (the Croatian central bank) will
probably step in (to weaken the kuna)," one currency dealer
said.
    Government bond auctions in Hungary and Poland were robustly
oversubscribed. The yield on Polish 10-year papers fell 10 basis
points in the secondary market to 3.69 percent.
    But bids at Romania's 2-year bond sale were below the
offered amount. The government scrapped the auction.
    The leu rebounded after Wednesday's 7-month low,
but the country's assets could remain under pressure as the
four-week-old government is in turmoil.
    Hundreds of thousands rallied in Bucharest after an
"emergency" decree from the government on Wednesday eased
anti-corruption rules. A cabinet minister resigned and the
justice minister temporarily ceded his duties. 
    "The street protests announced in Bucharest and in the main
cities could continue in the following days," Raiffeisen said in
a note on the region's markets.
    Romania's 3-year bond yield was bid at a 7-month high of
1.878 percent, up 13 basis points, while the 10-year yield
retreated from a 18-month high, dropping 16 basis points to 3.79
percent.
    The Czech crown's euro exchange rate implied in 6-month
forward deals hit a 4-week low at 26.848 as the
country's central bank kept its guidance unchanged over a cap on
the currency at 27, launched in 2013 to fight deflation risks.
    The latest data showed a rise in inflation to the bank's
target and the bank had to buy billions of euros early this
month to keep the crown weaker than the ceiling and stem
speculation for a surge of the crown once the cap is removed.
    It reiterated after its meeting that the likely exit from
the cap would come around the middle of 2017. Most analysts in a
Reuters poll had projected an exit in the second quarter.
    Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank wanted to see "robust"
fulfilment of its inflation target before it drops the crown's
rein, and that any firming of the crown afterwards could be
muted by hedging and closing of positions.
    
              CEE        SNAPS   AT  1438          
              MARKETS    HOT    CET           
                         CURRENCIES                
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                         bid    close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Czech crown             27.02  27.02   +0.0  -0.06
                            30     45     1%      %
 Hungary                 308.8  309.8   +0.3  -0.01
 forint                    400    800     4%      %
 Polish                  4.307  4.312   +0.1  2.24%
 zloty                       5      8     2%  
 Romanian                4.533  4.541   +0.1  0.04%
 leu                         0      5     9%  
 Croatian                7.443  7.465   +0.3  1.51%
 kuna                        0      3     0%  
 Serbian                 123.9  124.0   +0.0  -0.48
 dinar                     500    500     8%      %
 Note: daily  calculate  previ  close  1800        
 change       d from     ous    at     CET    
                         STOCK                     
                         S                    
                         Lates  Previ  Daily  Chang
                         t      ous           e
                                close  chang  in
                                       e      2017
 Prague                  942.6  938.2   +0.4   +2.2
                             3      3     7%     8%
 Budapest                32594  32584   +0.0   +1.8
                           .01    .18     3%     5%
 Warsaw                  2074.  2079.  -0.22   +6.5
                            62     10      %     0%
 Bucharest               7502.  7527.  -0.34   +5.8
                            59     94      %     9%
 Ljubljana               744.0  741.1   +0.4   +3.6
                             9      6     0%     9%
 Zagreb                  2149.  2151.  -0.12   +7.7
                            17     72      %     4%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15  704.6  700.8   +0.5  -1.78
              >              3      8     4%      %
 Sofia                   596.1  593.8   +0.3   +1.6
                             3      0     9%     5%
                         BONDS                     
                         Yield  Yield  Sprea  Daily
                                       d      
                         (bid)  chang  vs     chang
                                e      Bund   e in
 Czech                                        sprea
 Republic                                     d
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR  -0.66  -0.02   +006  -1bps
              >              8      7    bps  
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR  -0.08  0.023   +033   +5bp
              >              9           bps      s
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R   0.47  -0.02   +003   +1bp
              R>                    2    bps      s
 Poland                                            
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR  2.179  -0.03   +290  -2bps
              >                     5    bps  
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR  3.121  -0.05   +354  -3bps
              >                     5    bps  
   10-year    <PL10YT=R  3.798  -0.04   +336  -1bps
              R>                    6    bps  
              FORWARD    RATE   AGREEMENT          
                         3x6    6x9    9x12   3M
                                              inter
                                              bank
 Czech Rep            <   0.24   0.22   0.23      0
              PRIBOR=>                        
 Hungary              <   0.38   0.48    0.6   0.25
              BUBOR=>                         
 Poland               <  1.765  1.805  1.885   1.73
              WIBOR=>                         
 Note: FRA    are for                              
 quotes       ask                             
              prices                          
 **************************************************
 ************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Igor Ilic in
Zagreb; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

