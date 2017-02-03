CEE MARKETS-Croatian assets surge to multi-year highs as economy improves

* Recovering economy boosts kuna, dealers watch central bank * Zloty touches new 2-month high, stocks firm * Price moves muted as investors await U.S. payroll data * Romanian assets off lows but edgy due to political turmoil By Sandor Peto and Igor Ilic BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Croatia's kuna, buoyed by an improving economy, set its firmest level in over 4 years against the euro on Friday, while central European currencies were mixed. The region's assets got support in recent days from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank as neither of the banks signaled tighter than expected policies. The kuna, which like the zloty gradually gained ground in the past weeks, was the strongest since October 2012 at 7.436 on Friday. Dealers said the central bank may intervene in the market any time to stem the rally. Croatia, which enjoys a robust tourism sector, has current account surpluses. Inflation, near zero, has not been a worry so far and the economy is also on an upswing. The Croatian economy returned to growth last year after a weak decade. Retail sales data published on Thursday showed a robust 5.9 percent annual rise. The equities indices of Warsaw and the much smaller Zagreb bourse have been the region's top gainers this year, with 6.4 percent and 8.5 percent rise, respectively. On Friday the Zagreb index was the highest since August 2011. The Croatian government also opened books on Friday for domestic bond issues, one of the lead arrangers said, to refinance a 5.5-billion-kuna ($800-million) 10-year bond, maturing on Feb. 8. Elsewhere in the region, investors were on the sidelines, awaiting more economic data from the United States. "Investors are cautious now ahead of the U.S. non-farm payroll figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Those figures are due at 1330 GMT. Hungarian and Polish bond yields rose 1-2 basis points. The forint was a tad weaker against the euro at 0936 GMT after data showing disappointing 3.2 percent annual rise in retail sales in December. The zloty set a new 2-month high at 4.299. Romanian assets were off lows hit after a decree passed on Tuesday triggered massive street protests against corruption this week, which are likely to continue, and cracks in the one-month-old government. While inflation in Croatia is still hovering near zero, it has rebounded in other countries of the region. Czech inflation has reached the central bank's target in December. If the January data due on Feb. 10 are high, that may refuel speculation that the bank could soon abandon its cap at 27 against the euro soon. The crown's exchange rate implied in six-month forward deals indicated that recent comments from the central bank - including after Thursday's meeting - have tamed speculation for early exit from the cap and a crown surge. The implied rate reached a 4-week low on Friday at 26.869 after the bank released its new inflation report. CEE SNAPS AT 1036 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.05 10 05 4% % Hungary 309.4 309.3 -0.03 -0.19 forint 000 050 % % Polish 4.300 4.314 +0.3 2.40% zloty 8 5 2% Romanian 4.515 4.520 +0.1 0.44% leu 0 7 3% Croatian 7.436 7.440 +0.0 1.60% kuna 0 5 6% Serbian 123.9 124.0 +0.1 -0.48 dinar 400 600 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 943.3 940.9 +0.2 +2.3 5 1 6% 6% Budapest 32640 32575 +0.2 +1.9 .27 .16 0% 9% Warsaw 2071. 2065. +0.3 +6.3 58 14 1% 5% Bucharest 7499. 7473. +0.3 +5.8 05 61 4% 4% Ljubljana 744.0 741.1 +0.4 +3.6 9 6 0% 9% Zagreb 2164. 2147. +0.7 +8.5 80 92 9% 2% Belgrade <.BELEX15 699.1 704.6 -0.78 -2.54 > 6 3 % % Sofia 605.5 598.0 +1.2 +3.2 0 0 5% 5% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.70 -0.03 +001 -5bps > 7 9 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.08 -0.01 +023 -2bps > 9 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.456 -0.01 +001 -3bps R> 4 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.186 0.017 +291 +0bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.135 0.053 +346 +4bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.811 0.001 +337 -1bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.24 0.22 0.23 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.39 0.5 0.6 0.25 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.805 1.885 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Tom Heneghan)