CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease on U.S. Treasuries, Hungarian CPI rise

* Hungary's CPI at 4-year high, no monetary policy change is seen * Polish central bank expected to keep rates on hold * Czech auctions seen drawing strong demand on cap speculation By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian long-term government bonds eased on Wednesday as inflation rose to a 4-year high and Fed rate hike expectations lifted U.S. Treasury yields. In Prague, investors prepared for a strong bond auction despite ultra-low yields, amid speculation that the Czech central bank will remove its cap on the crown's value soon. Poland's central bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold at its meeting, and at least until early 2018. The zloty eased 0.2 percent against the euro by 0948 GMT, but at 4.3123 it was well within the past five weeks' trading ranges. Hungary's annual inflation rose to a higher-than-expected 2.9 percent in February from 2.3 percent in January. The forint pierced the 310 level against the euro for the first time in over a month late on Tuesday, and traded steady on Wednesday, after briefly dipping to a 5-week low. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 3.47 percent. The corresponding Polish yield rose 3 basis points to 3.725 percent. The inflation rise is unlikely to change expectations that Hungary's central bank, the most dovish in the region, will not start to tighten its policy before next year. The new figure "does not overwrite the existing inflation path, which contains an expected slowdown in the second half of 2017," said ING analyst Peter Virovacz in a note. A rise in inflation has not worried central banks in the region so far. If Czech figures due on Thursday follow the Hungarian rise, that could further boost expectations that the central bank would seek to get rid soon of its cap, which has been keeping the crown weaker than 27 against the euro since 2013. Speculation for a crown firming after the exit has boosted demand for the currency and forced the bank to boost its foreign currency reserves by 25 percent in the first two months of 2017, defending the cap. It projects the exit for mid-2017, but some analysts expect it as early as in April. That could boost demand for Czech bonds offered at Wednesday's auction. "We wait for tomorrow's crucial CPI print for the month of February in order to better time the possible CZKexit (cap exit) date," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. "Mainly due to recent inflationary developments the CZKexit is, in our view, becoming increasingly likely rather sooner than later which could pull another wave of speculative capital to Czech koruna markets," they added. CEE SNAPS AT 1048 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.05 10 35 5% % Hungary 310.1 310.1 +0.0 -0.44 forint 800 850 0% % Polish 4.312 4.304 -0.19 2.12% zloty 3 1 % Romanian 4.547 4.543 -0.07 -0.26 leu 0 8 % % Croatian 7.410 7.409 +0.0 1.96% kuna 0 9 0% Serbian 123.7 123.7 +0.0 -0.28 dinar 000 600 5% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 972.5 971.7 +0.0 +5.5 9 0 9% 3% Budapest 32609 32442 +0.5 +1.8 .40 .20 2% 9% Warsaw 2213. 2200. +0.5 +13. 24 98 6% 62% Bucharest 7917. 7905. +0.1 +11. 50 57 5% 75% Ljubljana 784.8 784.1 +0.1 +9.3 5 0 0% 7% Zagreb 2217. 2209. +0.3 +11. 85 86 6% 18% Belgrade <.BELEX15 730.7 740.5 -1.32 +1.8 > 9 8 % 7% Sofia 621.8 621.9 -0.02 +6.0 1 6 % 3% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.62 -0.00 +024 -1bps > 5 9 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.065 0.067 +051 +4bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.688 0.038 +034 +1bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.164 -0.02 +303 -3bps > 7 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.07 0.04 +352 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.725 0.014 +338 -2bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.33 0.41 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.3 0.45 0.59 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.79 1.82 1.91 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)