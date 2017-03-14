CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease ahead of Fed, dinar firms as Serbian central bank meets

* Forint, leu, zloty near multi-month highs ahead of Fed * Regional assets rangebound, trading interest low * Serbian central bank seen holding fire, dinar firms * Ley may be near central bank's tolerance level -analysts By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased slightly on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week, which might make emerging Europe's yields relatively unattractive. The dinar bucked the trend ahead of a meeting of the Serbian central bank where it is expected to keep the region's highest central bank interest rates on hold. The currency firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to 123.8 by 0930 GMT. The forint and the zloty eased 0.1 percent from the previous session, even though they were off their respective 3-month and 7-week lows, touched on Monday. On top of the expected Fed rate hike, a hawkish tone in comments from the European Central Bank's meeting last week also weighed on regional currencies. Central banks in the European Union's eastern members have not turned hawkish despite a fast rebound in inflation regionally in the last few months. After a rollercoaster in the past weeks, markets were calm on Tuesday, with stocks and government bonds also hardly moving. "We see no trading interest (in the region)," one Budapest-based currency dealer said, noting that the forint might stay near current weaker trading ranges after the likely Fed hike. The Fed's comments about the U.S. interest rate trajectory could reignite price movements, one Hungarian fixed income trader said. Romania rejected all bids at a government bond auction on Monday due to flagging demand and over-high yield expectations. The leu eased a touch to 4.553 versus the euro, off Monday's 9-month lows of 4.5599. The government has ample reserves and can wait to raise debt, while risks remain that it will overshoot its deficit target and reflation could drive Romanian debt yields higher, ING analysts said in a note. They said that the leu was on the brink of levels where the central bank have stepped in over recent years to stop it weakening. "We still do not see the euro/leu settling around current levels, but each day the pair inches north and the central bank stays away leads us to question our view," they said. "We also note that in past years, while the central bank stepped into the market much earlier to curb the leu weakness, the pair was, nevertheless, stopped short around the 4.5600 handle," they said. CEE SNAPS AT 1030 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % Hungary 312.3 312.0 -0.08 -1.13 forint 400 950 % % Polish 4.335 4.330 -0.11 1.59% zloty 0 1 % Romanian 4.553 4.551 -0.03 -0.40 leu 0 7 % % Croatian 7.434 7.428 -0.07 1.63% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.1 -0.36 dinar 000 400 1% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 978.5 977.9 +0.0 +6.1 5 1 7% 8% Budapest 32797 32686 +0.3 +2.4 .25 .30 4% 8% Warsaw 2242. 2242. -0.02 +15. 11 55 % 10% Bucharest 7901. 7890. +0.1 +11. 08 13 4% 52% Ljubljana 789.9 793.5 -0.45 +10. 4 2 % 08% Zagreb 2229. 2224. +0.2 +11. 46 39 3% 76% Belgrade <.BELEX15 741.9 740.5 +0.1 +3.4 > 3 4 9% 2% Sofia 617.4 619.4 -0.33 +5.2 3 6 % 9% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.66 0.088 +014 +8bp > 3 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.079 0.024 +038 +1bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.801 0.014 +032 +0bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.115 -0.01 +291 -2bps > 2 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.088 0.029 +339 +1bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.742 0.028 +326 +2bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.31 0.37 0.46 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.32 0.44 0.64 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.79 1.84 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Editing by Louise Ireland)