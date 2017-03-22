CEE MARKETS-Czech bonds mixed ahead of auction, bucking regional gains

* Czech gov't cuts bond auction to prevent rise in yields * Czech crown retreats in forward contracts implied rates * Skoda Auto says it does not expect big crown swings * Polish equities lead retreat amid Trump stimulus doubt (Adds Czech auction, Skoda Auto comments) By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 22 (Reuters) - Central European government bond yields and stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, tracking global markets, as doubts grew over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to stimulate the economy. The Czech government, meanwhile, cut offers at a bond auction to stem a rise in yields. Prague has stepped up debt sales to benefit from relatively low yields before a possible rise after the central bank (CNB) abandons its cap on the crown's value, which has kept it weaker than 27 to the euro since late 2013. Short-term Czech yields dipped below safe-haven Bund yields early this year amid speculation that the crown could surge after its cap is removed. That expectation was later reduced by warnings from the CNB that the crown had got significantly overbought. Investors are uncertain over the crown's short-term movements and some of them fear significant swings. Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto, the Czech Republic's biggest company and exporter, does not expect big crown movements. "It is not so good if it fluctuates up and down like crazy ... but nobody anticipates that," board member Klaus-Dieter Schurmann told Reuters. Speculation for a firming returned this week, pushing down the crown's euro exchange rate implied in three-month forward contracts to its strongest levels since 2013. The implied rate gave up some ground by Wednesday. Czech bonds offered at the auction were oversubscribed, but the prospect of strong supply weighed on prices. The government sold 4.09 billion crowns worth of zero-coupon three-year bonds, cutting its 5 billion crown offer, to prevent a rise in the maximum yield above zero. In the secondary market, Czech bonds were mixed while yields in Hungary and Poland declined. The yield on two-year Czech bonds, often bought in the past by foreigners betting on a crown surge, dropped 1 basis point, but at -0.41 percent it was near five-week highs. The yield on five-year debt rose 5.9 basis points to 0.237 percent. Poland's 10-year yield dropped 10 basis points to 3.59 percent and Hungary's corresponding yield was lower by 15 basis points from Tuesday's fixing, at 3.47 percent. "Some future cross flows into Czech debt are possible, but I do not expect any significant impact here," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Polish equities, which led a regional rally earlier this year, led Wednesday's retreat, with Warsaw's blue-chip index dropping 2 percent by 1427 GMT. The zloty eased 0.1 percent against the euro. The leu was steady, off its weakest levels since mid-2013, which it reached on Tuesday amid concern over an expected rise in the Romanian budget deficit. CEE SNAPS AT 1527 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 05 0% % Hungary 308.9 308.4 -0.16 -0.03 forint 200 250 % % Polish 4.282 4.277 -0.12 2.83% zloty 7 5 % Romanian 4.557 4.558 +0.0 -0.50 leu 9 6 1% % Croatian 7.410 7.406 -0.05 1.96% kuna 0 0 % Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.40 dinar 500 400 7% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 976.9 982.7 -0.59 +6.0 0 2 % 0% Budapest 31730 32044 -0.98 -0.85 .86 .13 % % Warsaw 2208. 2252. -1.97 +13. 27 57 % 37% Bucharest 7975. 7974. +0.0 +12. 71 92 1% 57% Ljubljana 792.9 799.6 -0.84 +10. 0 1 % 49% Zagreb 2091. 2132. -1.96 +4.8 20 91 % 3% Belgrade <.BELEX15 745.8 747.2 -0.19 +3.9 > 8 9 % 7% Sofia 636.9 639.3 -0.38 +8.6 0 2 % 1% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.40 -0.00 +035 +2bp > 9 9 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.237 0.059 +056 +9bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.01 -0.03 +060 +2bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.076 -0.04 +284 -2bps > 8 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.968 -0.07 +329 -5bps > 7 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.595 -0.10 +319 -5bps R> 3 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.32 0.4 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.29 0.38 0.52 0.22 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.752 1.787 1.83 1.73 WIBOR=> 5 5 Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, editing by Larry King)