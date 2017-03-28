CEE MARKETS-Crown near 3-mth high in forwards, forint steady before rate meeting

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 28 (Reuters) - The Czech crown was at a three-month-high in future deals on Tuesday as markets readied for an expected removal of an exchange rate floor. Hungary's forint was stable ahead of Tuesday's interest rate decision. To fight deflation risks, the Czech central bank introduced a cap in late 2013 to keep the crown weaker than 27 against the euro in the spot market . But with price growth back to normal, most analysts expect an exit from the "weak crown" regime in April or May. Strong interest in crown forwards up to a one-month maturity sent the crown to a three-month-high at 26.93 per euro in early trade, extending gains from Monday according to Reuters data. "On Thursday the board members of the Czech National Bank meet for the last time before the end of the hard commitment," analysts at Raiffeisen Bank said in a note. "The hard commitment to defend the Czech currency at the limit EUR/CZK 27 or above ends this Friday and after this 'anything can happen'," the analysts said. In Hungary, where inflation has also approached the central bank's policy anchor, the Monetary Council holds a rate-setting meeting later in the day where it is widely expected to keep the base rate at a record-low 0.9 percent. However, central Europe's most dovish central bank could announce a further reduction in the amount of funds commercial banks can keep in its 3-month deposits as it seeks to loosen monetary conditions with targeted unconventional measures. The forint was nailed to the 309 per euro mark in early trade. "The question is how much further the 3-month stock will be lowered, as well as the new inflation and economic growth forecasts," a Budapest-based currency dealer said. "If there is a bigger change, that could spark some activity, but I expect the usual communication," the trader said. The bank will announce its rate decision at 1200 GMT, followed by new economic forecasts and the size of the three-month deposits at 1300 GMT. The median projection of analysts polled by Reuters sees a 150 billion forint cut in the 3-month deposit limit for the end of June, to 600 billion forints, after an earlier cut to 750 billion forints by the end of this month. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0937 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 27.0200 27.0190 +0.00% -0.05% Hungary 309.1000 309.1000 +0.00% -0.09% forint Polish zloty 4.2520 4.2448 -0.17% 3.57% Romanian leu 4.5520 4.5538 +0.04% -0.37% Croatian 7.4300 7.4385 +0.11% 1.68% kuna Serbian 123.8600 123.9500 +0.07% -0.41% dinar Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800 CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2017 Prague 984.59 979.45 +0.52% +6.83% Budapest 32123.67 31876.22 +0.78% +0.38% Warsaw 2213.96 2201.88 +0.55% +13.66% Bucharest 7959.27 7961.02 -0.02% +12.34% Ljubljana 782.64 791.11 -1.07% +9.07% Zagreb 2094.72 2096.80 -0.10% +5.01% Belgrade 743.14 744.49 -0.18% +3.59% Sofia 638.50 638.34 +0.03% +8.88% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.491 0 +020bps +0bps 5-year 0.211 0.065 +051bps +7bps 10-year 0.979 -0.009 +058bps +0bps Poland 2-year 2.041 -0.008 +273bps -1bps 5-year 2.959 0.022 +326bps +3bps 10-year 3.543 0.006 +314bps +1bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep <PRI 0.29 0.33 0.4 0 BOR=> Hungary <BUB 0.27 0.34 0.46 0.21 OR=> Poland <WIB 1.77 1.785 1.825 1.73 OR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices (Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)