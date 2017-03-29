CEE MARKETS-Zloty retreats from 11-month highs, Czechs hold bond auction

* Zloty retreats, optimism over economy can lift it further * Hungarian central bank says depo cut maintains loose conditions * Czech crown sets 4-month high in 1-month forwards deals By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Wednesday after Hungary's central bank continued to squeeze funds from its 3-month deposits, while Poland's zloty retreated from 11-month highs. In Prague, the crown set a new 4-month high in one-month forwards contracts at 26.9 against the euro ahead of an auction of government bonds. A moderate rise in the region's biggest stock markets, led by a 0.4 percent gain in Budapest and Warsaw indicated some recovery in risk appetite, after a setback in global markets early this week. The forint and the zloty eased 0.1 percent against the euro. The zloty traded at 4.2372. On Tuesday the zloty surged to an 11-month high, after Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Polish economic growth could exceed the 3.6 percent official forecast this year. The zloty and Warsaw stocks are strong regional outperformers, with respective gains of 3.9 and 14.7 percent this year, after a hit from a shift to less business-friendly policies since late 2015 under the conservative cabinet. U.S. and Asian investors, the biggest buyers, focus on improved Polish economic data and assessments from rating agencies, one Warsaw-based trader said. "Zloty also passed through all recent technical resistance levels, including 200-week average and technically a trend reversal seems unlikely," the trader said, adding that the next resistance was at 4.21-4.22. Analysts expect the zloty to firm further and retreat into the 4.23-4.25 range after finding a resistance. The forint traded near the 310 psychological line, but did not weaken through it. The Hungarian central bank announced a bigger than expected cut in its 3-month deposits on Tuesday. Analysts mostly interpreted that as a dovish measure. The bank explained in a 20-page study, confirmed in comments from its Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, that considering other market factors, its measure maintained the earlier level of interbank liquidity rather than boosting it. "The truth could be in between the two," one fixed income trader said, adding that Hungarian debt yields dropped anyway, mainly in short maturities, with 3-month yields trading at 1.23 percent, down 7 basis points from Tuesday's fixing. The Czech Republic auctions two bonds. The government added this auction to its March sales early this week to benefit from low yields. The Czech central bank will hold its last regular meeting on Thursday before the expiry of its hard commitment to retain its cap on the crown currency at 27 against the euro until the end of the first quarter. It is uncertain how Czech markets will move in the short term after the cap is removed. CEE SNAPS AT 1048 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.06 20 05 % % Hungary 309.9 309.6 -0.10 -0.35 forint 000 050 % % Polish 4.237 4.234 -0.07 3.93% zloty 2 3 % Romanian 4.555 4.556 +0.0 -0.45 leu 5 3 2% % Croatian 7.440 7.436 -0.05 1.55% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.7 123.9 +0.1 -0.36 dinar 900 100 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 985.6 983.2 +0.2 +6.9 9 2 5% 5% Budapest 32411 32294 +0.3 +1.2 .84 .03 6% 8% Warsaw 2234. 2225. +0.4 +14. 43 41 1% 71% Bucharest 7965. 7953. +0.1 +12. 14 88 4% 42% Ljubljana 783.4 787.3 -0.48 +9.1 9 0 % 8% Zagreb 2024. 2077. -2.53 +1.4 54 12 % 9% Belgrade <.BELEX15 738.5 739.4 -0.12 +2.9 > 6 4 % 5% Sofia 635.6 636.2 -0.10 +8.3 3 9 % 9% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.49 0 +022 +1bp > 1 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.205 0.051 +053 +7bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.966 0 +058 -1bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.044 0.003 +275 +1bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.96 0.014 +329 +3bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.552 0.048 +317 +4bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.32 0.4 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.24 0.27 0.36 0.21 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.79 1.83 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)