CEE MARKETS-Crown plunges as central bank drops mid-year cap removal guidance

* Crown falls in spot market to 18-month low vs euro * Crown 3-month forwards slide to 3-mth low from 3-and-1/2-yr high * Hungary lifts bond offer, yields fall * Croatian stocks tumble on concerns over food group Agrokor (Recasts with central bank meeting, crown slide) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 30 (Reuters) - The crown plunged in the spot market and in forward contracts on Thursday as the Czech central bank (CNB) gave up its guidance to end its 3 1/2-year-old weak crown regime around mid-2017. It confirmed after a meeting that its "hard commitment" to keep the crown weaker than 27 against the euro at least until the end of the first quarter would end soon, and now it could exit the regime at any time. The crown fell 0.7 percent against the euro by 1429 GMT to an 18-month low at 27.21. Its implied rate in 3-month forward contracts EURCZK3MV= fell sharply to 27.01, a 3-month-low, after touching its strongest levels since 2013 in early trade at 26.796. In one-month forwards, it hit a 9-month low at 27.12. The crown's plunge started after CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok said the probability of a mid-year exit from the cap was lower "because we are certainly closer to the fulfillment of the sustainable inflation criterion than we had been before". It is highly uncertain how the crown will move after its cap is removed. Investors have heavily bought the crown and Czech government debt, mainly shorter maturities, speculating that a growing and stable economy would boost the crown once the cap is gone. But a huge amount of accumulated long crown positions raises the question whether there will be enough buyers to prevent a slide of the currency if its holders unload it. The CNB has tripled its foreign currency reserves in defence of the cap and it bought tens of billions of euros only in the past few months. One Prague-based dealer said London names were selling the crown. "We would not regard the exit of the FX regime as the start of a one-way CZK (crown) appreciation streak, but would rather expect significant volatility possibly well into Q3 2017," Raiffeisen analyst Wofgang Ernst said in a note before the meeting. Elsewhere in Central Europe, Hungary lifted its offer by more than 50 percent at its bond auctions as demand surged, pushing yields below secondary market levels. Zagreb's stock index fell 2.9 percent and the kuna eased 0.2 percent to 6-week lows against the euro due to worries over Agrokor, the biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans. The decline followed news that the Croatian government may propose a law on shielding the economy from troubles involving big firms and about a possible repayment freeze deal with Agrokor creditors. CEE SNAPS AT 1529 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.21 27.02 -0.69 -0.75 00 15 % % Hungary 309.3 309.8 +0.1 -0.17 forint 500 750 7% % Polish 4.220 4.221 +0.0 4.35% zloty 5 8 3% Romanian 4.544 4.554 +0.2 -0.21 leu 5 7 2% % Croatian 7.450 7.434 -0.21 1.41% kuna 0 2 % Serbian 123.8 123.8 +0.0 -0.40 dinar 500 900 3% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 985.8 982.7 +0.3 +6.9 4 1 2% 7% Budapest 31989 32232 -0.75 -0.04 .63 .95 % % Warsaw 2195. 2214. -0.87 +12. 10 45 % 69% Bucharest 8006. 7942. +0.8 +13. 14 76 0% 00% Ljubljana 772.0 777.5 -0.72 +7.5 0 8 % 8% Zagreb 1960. 2015. -2.72 -1.73 38 12 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 733.5 737.4 -0.53 +2.2 > 5 7 % 6% Sofia 630.6 633.3 -0.42 +7.5 9 4 % 5% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.57 -0.08 +015 -9bps > 7 6 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.138 -0.00 +051 +0bp > 6 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.97 -0.01 +063 -2bps R> 8 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.032 0.008 +276 +0bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.91 -0.05 +328 -4bps > 3 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.519 -0.01 +318 -1bps R> 7 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.28 0.32 0.38 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.2 0.26 0.36 0.18 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.753 1.775 1.817 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Mark Heinrich)