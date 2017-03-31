CEE MARKETS-Crown hits 18-month low, cap removal impact mulled

By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell to multi-month lows in the spot market and in euro rates implied in forward contracts on Friday as the central bank's hard commitment to maintain a cap on its value comes to an end. The plunge started on Thursday after the Czech central bank (CNB) confirmed that the commitment would expire at the end of the first quarter, while it gave up its guidance to end the 3 1/2-year-old "weak crown regime" around mid-2017. This means that it may remove the cap, which has kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro, any time after Friday's session. Earlier, investors speculated that the strong Czech economy could boost the crown once the cap is abandoned. As the exit may be near, they are concerned that a huge amount of accumulated crown buying positions could raise questions on how many further buyers come after the cap is gone. The crown traded at 27.13 against the euro at 0719 GMT, off a new 18-month low set in early trade at 27.252. Its implied forward rates which earlier priced in a crown firming for the next months relative to the 27 level, all showed slightly weaker levels than the cap on Friday, touching multi-month lows. The bid implied in 1-month forward deals touched a 9-month low at 27.147. The implied rate in one-year forwards touched a 7-month low, but at 26.95 it was still firmer than the current cap. "The removal of the soft commitment signals to us that the exchange-rate floor exit may happen much earlier than mid-year," Societe Generale analysts said in a note. "The heightened uncertainty regarding timing of exit may discourage speculative behaviour among market participants," the said. Other Central European currencies were mixed and rangebound, with the forint and the zloty easing and the leu firming slightly. The region's main stock indices mostly eased, tracking Asian markets, led by 0.7 percent decline in Budapest The Budapest index was pushed down by a 2.3 percent decline in the share price of Hungarian oil group MOL after Czech CEZ announced the results of its offer to buy back convertible bonds linked to MOL shares. CEE SNAPS AT 0919 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.13 27.09 -0.13 -0.45 00 40 % % Hungary 308.7 308.6 -0.03 0.03% forint 400 600 % Polish 4.217 4.213 -0.11 4.42% zloty 5 1 % Romanian 4.548 4.553 +0.1 -0.30 leu 5 3 1% % Croatian 7.437 7.445 +0.1 1.59% kuna 0 5 1% Serbian 123.7 123.9 +0.1 -0.33 dinar 600 500 5% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 983.6 983.6 -0.01 +6.7 2 7 % 3% Budapest 31925 32144 -0.68 -0.24 .62 .67 % % Warsaw 2198. 2209. -0.49 +12. 28 10 % 85% Bucharest 8062. 8018. +0.5 +13. 74 47 5% 80% Ljubljana 761.0 772.0 -1.42 +6.0 3 0 % 5% Zagreb 1942. 1953. -0.55 -2.61 74 39 % % Belgrade <.BELEX15 0.00 733.5 +0.0 -100. > 5 0% 00% Sofia 633.9 633.0 +0.1 +8.1 1 4 4% 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.52 0 +020 -1bps > 9 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.15 0.012 +052 +0bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.971 -0.00 +064 -1bps R> 6 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR #VALU 0.003 #VALU -1bps > E! E! 5-year <PL5YT=RR #VALU 0 #VALU -2bps > E! E! 10-year <PL10YT=R #VALU 0.011 #VALU +1bp R> E! E! s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.22 0.25 0.28 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.2 0.25 0.36 0.18 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.79 1.82 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by)