an hour ago
CEE MARKETS-Prague shares hit seven-week high, forint firmer
July 18, 2017 / 10:01 AM / an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Prague shares hit seven-week high, forint firmer

6 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 18 (Reuters) - Prague stocks rose to a
seven-week high on Tuesday to lead central Europe after a tender
offer lifted shares of artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
, while Hungary's forint firmed a touch before a
central bank meeting.
    The Hungarian central bank, the most dovish in the region,
was expected to leave interest rates at record lows and analysts
say it may not tighten policy until 2019.
    But like other central European and emerging markets
currencies, the forint has benefited from a weaker dollar, and
was trading just off a one-month high on Tuesday. It was bid at
306.45 to the euro at 0918 GMT.
    Some analysts said there was a chance recent inflation data
might cause Hungarian central bankers to rethink their approach,
though others did not expect a change in the bank's rhetoric. 
    Monika Kiss at brokerage Equilor said in a note that she did
not expect the statement to contain significant new elements
after the bank last month pushed out the date when it expects
inflation to reach its target in a sustained way.
    "The current loose monetary policy can remain for a longer
time than previously anticipated – probably there won't be a
rate hike next year either," Kiss said.
    Hungarian headline inflation slowed to an annual 1.9 percent
in June from 2.1 percent in May, and was below analyst forecasts
for 2 percent in a Reuters poll. 
    Other currencies were mixed, with the Polish zloty
steady and the Czech crown edging down less than 0.1
percent. The Romanian leu inched up. 
    Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said on Monday his
leftist-led government had scrapped a plan to tax companies'
turnover, helping the leu. But other tax changes are still on
the table and uncertainty is weighing on assets. 
    Bucharest stocks added 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    Prague was the big gainer, rising 0.6 percent on the back of
an 8 percent jump in Pegas. Czech investment group R2G launched
an offer to buy the group, although analysts said the bid might
not be high enough.
              CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT  1118 CET               
              MARKETS                                   
                         CURRENCIES                             
                         Latest     Previous   Daily    Change
                         bid        close      change   in 2017
 Czech crown               26.0720    26.0625   -0.04%     3.59%
 Hungary                  306.4500   307.0100   +0.18%     0.77%
 forint                                                 
 Polish                     4.2030     4.2038   +0.02%     4.78%
 zloty                                                  
 Romanian                   4.5605     4.5617   +0.03%    -0.56%
 leu                                                    
 Croatian                   7.4150     7.4115   -0.05%     1.89%
 kuna                                                   
 Serbian                  120.3500   120.3500   +0.00%     2.49%
 dinar                                                  
 Note: daily  calculate  previous   close at   1800             
 change       d from                           CET      
                         STOCKS                                 
                         Latest     Previous   Daily    Change
                                    close      change   in 2017
 Prague                    1011.45    1005.36   +0.61%    +9.75%
 Budapest                 36056.41   36140.65   -0.23%   +12.67%
 Warsaw                    2375.60    2372.17   +0.14%   +21.96%
 Bucharest                 8196.37    8155.34   +0.50%   +15.69%
 Ljubljana                  796.94     803.27   -0.79%   +11.06%
 Zagreb                    1852.36    1853.82   -0.08%    -7.14%
 Belgrade     <.BELEX15     710.27     713.09   -0.40%    -0.99%
              >                                         
 Sofia                      708.01     710.93   -0.41%   +20.73%
                         BONDS                                  
                         Yield      Yield      Spread   Daily
                         (bid)      change     vs Bund  change
                                                        in
 Czech                                                  spread
 Republic                                               
   2-year     <CZ2YT=RR     -0.125      0.025   +050bp     +2bps
              >                                      s  
   5-year     <CZ5YT=RR      0.076          0   +019bp     +0bps
              >                                      s  
   10-year    <CZ10YT=R      0.911          0   +035bp     +2bps
              R>                                     s  
 Poland                                                         
   2-year     <PL2YT=RR      1.821     -0.006   +244bp     -1bps
              >                                      s  
   5-year     <PL5YT=RR      2.653     -0.019   +277bp     -2bps
              >                                      s  
   10-year    <PL10YT=R      3.275     -0.013   +271bp     +1bps
              R>                                     s  
              FORWARD    RATE       AGREEMENT                   
                         3x6        6x9        9x12     3M
                                                        interban
                                                        k
 Czech Rep            <       0.45       0.53     0.61         0
              PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary              <       0.21       0.23     0.29      0.15
              BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland               <      1.753      1.777    1.819      1.73
              WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA    are for                                           
 quotes       ask                                       
              prices                                    
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE, Luiza Ilie in BUCHAREST,
and Krisztina Than in BUDAPEST; Editing by Catherine Evans)

