CEE MARKETS-Zloty falls on politics, Czech bill auction watched

* Zloty near 3-month low vs euro, 5-month low vs forint * Tension with EU over judiciary reform weighs on zloty * Czech auction watched for clues over rate hike odds By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 27 (Reuters) - The zloty eased on Thursday, under pressure from political tension over Poland's reforms of its judiciary, while more dovish than expected comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve underpinned other Central European currencies. The zloty traded near 3-month lows against the euro and near 5-month lows against its regional peer, the forint . It has been hit by bills passed by parliament to allow the government to fire and appoint judges, which triggered street protests and criticism from Brussels. Polish President Andrzej Duda signed only one of the three bills and unexpectedly said he would veto the other two. But the European Commission said on Wednesday that it would launch legal action against Poland over the reform which undermines the independence of judges. The zloty traded at 4.2606 against the euro at 0805 GMT, down by 0.16 percent. The forint, meanwhile, which is a frequent regional trade against the Polish unit, firmed by 0.16 percent to 305.2 versus the euro. The political tension does not allow the zloty to strengthen despite the region's good economic fundamentals, analysts said. "Increased political uncertainty stemming from the emergence of the conflict between the president and the government in Poland and fears about the effects of the EC actions against Poland may weigh on the zloty... despite the dovish Fed," Bank Zachodni WBK analysts said in a note. The Fed's comments cemented expectations that it will start unwinding its massive bond holdings in September, but that might lessen the need of rate hikes, therefore the dollar continued to ease in its crosses. Central European government bond prices mostly reacted with modest firming. The Czech crown did not strengthen though, remaining stuck to the weak side of the 26 line versus the euro. An auction of Czech Treasury bills on Thursday is being watched with unusual attention as it may provide clues on whether the Czech central bank will deliver its first rate hike in over nine years at its meeting on Aug 3. Investors flooded markets with tens of billions of euros before the Czech central bank abandoned a cap in April, betting on crown strengthening once it was free. Some analysts say this could be a factor in the central bank opting for a rate hike as more than 150 billion crowns of T-bills come due in August and September, and if foreign investors exit those positions it would weaken the crown, posing an upside risk to inflation. Other analysts, though, see an increase in the Czech Republic's weighting in JP Morgan indices earlier this year helping keep foreign money in Prague. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1005 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.018 26.024 +0.02 3.80% 0 5 % Hungary 305.20 305.69 +0.16 1.19% forint 00 00 % Polish zloty 4.2606 4.2539 -0.16% 3.36% Romanian leu 4.5645 4.5642 -0.01% -0.65% Croatian kuna 7.4140 7.4144 +0.01 1.90% % Serbian dinar 120.33 120.42 +0.07 2.51% 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1014.0 1011.8 +0.21 +10.0 2 5 % 3% Budapest 35540. 35564. -0.07% +11.0 72 90 5% Warsaw 2359.6 2360.2 -0.03% +21.1 1 6 3% Bucharest 8331.8 8323.4 +0.10 +17.6 2 0 % 0% Ljubljana 804.71 805.97 -0.16% +12.1 4% Zagreb 1892.1 1879.3 +0.68 -5.15% 2 0 % Belgrade 714.23 716.76 -0.35% -0.44% Sofia 713.00 714.59 -0.22% +21.5 8% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0 0 +067b +1bps ps 5-year 0.056 0 +024b +3bps ps 10-year 0.879 -0.017 +036b +2bps ps Poland 2-year 1.81 -0.011 +248b +0bps ps 5-year 2.645 -0.039 +283b -1bps ps 10-year 3.298 -0.037 +278b +0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.52 0.67 0.75 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.21 0.23 0.27 0 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.751 1.777 1.822 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************** **** (Additional reporting by Warsaw editorial; Editing by Keith Weir)