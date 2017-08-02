FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
CEE MARKETS-Czech crown steadies as investors ponder rate hike chances
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Venezuela
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
Russia
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 3 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Czech crown steadies as investors ponder rate hike chances

7 Min Read

    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The crown steadied on
Wednesday near one-month lows reached in overnight trade against
the euro due to positioning ahead of a likely interest rate hike
at the Czech central bank's (CNB) meeting on Thursday.
    A rise in the Czech benchmark rate, which is currently the
lowest in Central Europe at 0.05 percent, would be the first
tightening in the region since 2013 and the first in Prague for
almost a decade.
    Other central banks in the region are still in easing mode.
    But there are many in the market who believe a Czech rate
hike still cannot be taken for granted, as they say loose
European Central Bank (ECB) policy will prevent the bank
tightening this month.
    On the other hand, solid economic growth of around 3 percent
expected for this year and next and inflation above target,
coupled with wages and house prices soaring, are good arguments
for a rate increase.
    "Front end FRAs did not move much, we still seem to be
having a hike priced in only sometimes in November, the curve
should catch up if CNB delivers the hike tomorrow," Komercni
Banka said in a note on Wednesday.
    "EURCZK gets weaker again, 26.150 (versus the euro) unlikely
to mean much for CNB decision making tomorrow, but a weaker
currency is certainly an inflationary factor should there be a
larger correction."
    At 0753 GMT, the crown was trading at around 26.13
versus the euro, up a shade from Tuesday but near one-month
lows. The forint, which firmed to multi-year highs
against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, retreated by 0.1
percent.
    Prague will also hold its last debt auction before the
central bank decision, with results due at 1015 GMT. 
    In the first primary offering since mid-June, three
different bonds will be sold.
    "We expect solid demand but not a strong oversubscription,
as especially domestic investors consider the local debt as
being massively overpriced," Komercni Banka said.
    Elsewhere, currencies were rangebound while stock markets
traded in positive territory, with Budapest leading gains
in the region in early trade, boosted by a half percent rise in
OTP Bank and a 0.8 percent rise in pharmaceuticals
firm Richter.
    Magyar Telekom, which will report second-quarter
results at 1600 GMT, was flat. 
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  0953 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                26.130  26.148   +0.07   3.36%
                                 0       5       %  
 Hungary                    303.75  303.42  -0.11%   1.67%
 forint                         00      50          
 Polish zloty               4.2525  4.2528   +0.01   3.56%
                                                 %  
 Romanian leu               4.5560  4.5571   +0.02  -0.46%
                                                 %  
 Croatian                   7.4080  7.4095   +0.02   1.99%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    119.79  119.95   +0.13   2.97%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1017.1  1014.9   +0.22   +10.3
                                 5       5       %      7%
 Budapest                   35913.  35786.   +0.36   +12.2
                                89      52       %      2%
 Warsaw                     2393.9  2386.4   +0.31   +22.9
                                 1       0       %      0%
 Bucharest                  8310.6  8285.1   +0.31   +17.3
                                 4       6       %      0%
 Ljubljana                  816.79  818.74  -0.24%   +13.8
                                                        2%
 Zagreb                     1891.6  1889.9   +0.09  -5.17%
                                 7       7       %  
 Belgrade                   721.34  724.22  -0.40%   +0.55
                                                         %
 Sofia                      712.43  713.30  -0.12%   +21.4
                                                        9%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                   -0.051   0.026   +064b   +2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.064   0.046   +028b   +4bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   0.897   0.017   +040b   +1bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.833   0.034   +252b   +2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.709   0.019   +293b   +2bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.361   0.009   +286b   +0bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.47    0.61    0.69       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU   0.215   0.285   0.365    0.15
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI    1.78    1.81    1.86    1.73
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Krisztina
Than; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.