#Switzerland Market Report
December 1, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS-Czech crown strong, central bank cap under pressure

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Crown stuck to cap, may become next "Switzerland case"
    * Other currencies ease vs euro, dinar at 9 1/2-month low
    * All eyes on ECB, easing there can raise pressure on crown
    * Czech, Polish PMIs show growth but below expectations

 (Updates with weakening of the region's main currencies)
    By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The crown stayed strong
against the euro on Tuesday, trading at the central bank's
ceiling despite a smaller than expected rebound in the Czech
Republic's PMI manufacturing index and a weakening of other
Central European currencies.
    The year. which started with the Swiss central bank removing
its cap on the franc, may end with pressure rising on the Czech
central bank to remove its similar cap on the crown.
    The cap, at close to 27 against the euro, was launched two
years ago to keep the crown weak, fight deflation risks and help
economic recovery.
    With Czech bonds trading below German Bund yields, the crown
has gained the status as central Europe's safe haven currency,
and it may feel upward pressure like the franc if the European
Central Bank cuts its rates further on Thursday as expected.
    Raiffeisen said the Czech National Bank was still far away
from the same speed and magnitude of currency reserve increases 
seen in the case of Switzerland, where the central bank heavily
sold its franc to weaken it and slashed interest rates before
abandoning its attempt to control the currency.
    "(But) we also think that it might become increasingly
challenging to defend the FX cap ... throughout 2016 against a
currency (the euro) that remains in a trend-weakening bias,"
Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber said in a note.
    The Czech central bank bought 7.1 billion euros to keep the
crown weak in July through September. 
    The crown, which has been trading near the cap since Nov. 6,
was steady at 27.022 at 1514 GMT, even though Czech PMI
rebounded only to 54.2 in November, below analysts' 54.5 median
forecast. 
    The dinar and the leu led an easing of
other currencies in the region, with the Serbian unit hitting a
9 1/2-month low against the euro, shedding 0.3 percent.
    The euro firmed in its crosses due to doubts that the ECB
will deliver enough policy easing on Thursday to weaken the
currency.
    Further ECB easing could make central European assets
relatively more attractive, while a Federal Reserve rate
increase expected later this month could curb their appeal.
    Investors are therefore pondering what the net outcome of
those different decisions will be, an uncertainty reflected by a
slight weakening of government bonds in the region, while
currencies were steady.
    Even though central Europe's economic growth is relatively
fast and stable, the Czech central bank has repeatedly said it
had reason to keep the crown weak and even had room to ease
policy if needed.  
    Radomir Jac, chief economist of Generali Investments CEE,
said the Czech PMI numbers signalled weaker production growth in
the last three months, noting: "The weaker dynamics of
production growth may linger into first months of 2016, should
the pace of new orders not revive." 
    Switzerland's economy stagnated in the third quarter as a
strong franc continued to hurt companies.    
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1614 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.022    27.025   +0.01%  +2.33% 
 Hungary forint             310.780   310.500   -0.09%  +1.83% 
 Polish zloty                 4.275     4.266   -0.21%  +0.25% 
 Romanian leu                 4.464     4.452   -0.27%  +0.38% 
 Croatian kuna                7.637     7.631   -0.08%  +0.23% 
 Serbian dinar              121.460   121.140   -0.26%  -0.09% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                       968.40   974.40   -0.62%  +1.77% 
 Budapest                   23889.65 23768.60   +0.51% +44.62% 
 Warsaw                      1921.18  1925.72   -0.24% -17.30% 
 Bucharest                   7018.11  7152.15   -1.87%  +1.72% 
 Ljubljana                    694.13   693.72   +0.06% -10.96% 
 Zagreb                      1681.01  1680.19   +0.05%  -3.40% 
 Belgrade                     619.28   618.26   +0.16%  -5.59% 
 Sofia                        436.87   435.56   +0.30% -16.60% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.21    -0.006   +021bps    +1bps    
   5-year                -0.03    -0.026   +016bps    -1bps    
  10-year                0.530    -0.001   +007bps    +1bps    
 Hungary                                                       
   3-year                2.010    +0.014   +239bps    +3bps    
   5-year                2.590    +0.020   +278bps    +4bps    
  10-year                3.420    +0.112   +296bps   +13bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.631    +0.000   +206bps    +2bps  
   5-year                2.064    +0.000   +226bps    +2bps  
  10-year                2.670    -0.130   +221bps   -12bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.140   0.070  0.040   0.00 
 Hungary                      1.340   1.320  1.340   1.35 
 Poland                       1.590   1.390  1.350   1.73 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Additional reporting from Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
