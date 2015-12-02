FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Zloty steady ahead of budget news, central bank meeting
#Switzerland Market Report
December 2, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty steady ahead of budget news, central bank meeting

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Krisztina  Than and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty opened
steady on Wednesday, with investors waiting for a press
conference about a flagged increase in the budget deficit and a
central bank meeting where rate-setters are widely expected to
keep interest rates unchanged.
    Poland's new conservative government has already started
scaling back on its election promises of higher spending to
avoid a deficit rise. Government officials have indicated that
the deficit would still have to be raised. 
    Pawel Szalamacha, minister of finance, said that the deficit
in this year's budget has to be increased by 3.8 billion to 3.9
billion zlotys. However, another minister, Henryk Kowalczyk,
said this figure could be much larger, in a range of 5.0 billion
to 10.0 billion zlotys. 
    Szalamacha said the 2016 fiscal deficit would reach 3.0-3.2
percent of gross domestic product, with its exact level
depending on revenues new taxes on banks and supermarkets as
well as budget revenue from dividends. 
    Investors are awaiting a news conference later on Wednesday,
where the finance minister and the prime minister are expected
to reveal the final deficit number.  
     "(...) The details on a planned 2015 budget amendment and
(further) budget fiscal plans of the ministry may briefly push
the euro/zloty in the direction of 4.30," Bank Pekao analysts
said in a note. 
     "In this context we would also expect a rise in yields on
the Polish curve," they added.
    The Polish central bank will also hold a meeting on
Wednesday where it is expected to keep the main rate at 1.5
percent.
    "The MPC has indicated several times that only a significant
deterioration in economic activity data can induce further
monetary policy easing," Credit Suisse said in a note.
    "We also expect the MPC to become slightly more hawkish due
to the upside surprise in real GDP growth in 3Q."
    Poland's manufacturing sector maintained its growth momentum
in November, underpinned by a solid increase in new orders, data
showed on Tuesday. Hungary's purchasing managers' index (PMI)
rose to 56.2 in November, also indicating healthy growth in the
region this year.
    At 0818 GMT, the zloty was steady versus the euro,
while the forint was 0.2 percent weaker, still stuck
in its recent tight range.
    The Czech crown stayed strong against the euro,
hovering near to the central bank's ceiling at around 27 against
the euro. 
    With Czech bonds trading below German Bund yields, the crown
-- central Europe's safe haven currency -- may feel upward
pressure like the Swiss franc if the European Central Bank cuts
its rates further on Thursday as expected.
    Further ECB easing could make central European assets
relatively more attractive, while a Federal Reserve rate
increase expected later this month could curb their appeal.
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0918 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.028    27.015   -0.05%  +2.31% 
 Hungary forint             312.200   311.620   -0.19%  +1.37% 
 Polish zloty                 4.281     4.281   +0.00%  +0.12% 
 Romanian leu                 4.461     4.464   +0.09%  +0.46% 
 Croatian kuna                7.641     7.634   -0.09%  +0.18% 
 Serbian dinar              121.300   121.400   +0.08%  +0.04% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                       970.90   969.08   +0.19%  +2.03% 
 Budapest                   23791.70 23846.61   -0.23% +44.03% 
 Warsaw                      1920.60  1923.94   -0.17% -17.32% 
 Bucharest                   7121.38  7018.11   +1.47%  +3.21% 
 Ljubljana                      0.00   694.13   +0.00% -100.0% 
 Zagreb                      1679.90  1680.86   -0.06%  -3.47% 
 Sofia                        436.44   436.87   -0.10% -16.68% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.21    +0.000   +021bps    -1bps    
   5-year                0.002    +0.050   +019bps    +4bps    
  10-year                0.512    +0.000   +003bps    -1bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.636    +0.000   +206bps    -1bps  
   5-year                2.084    +0.000   +227bps    -1bps  
  10-year                2.686    +0.000   +221bps    -1bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.150   0.070  0.040   0.00 
 Hungary                      1.340   1.320  1.340   1.35 
 Poland                       1.590   1.390  1.350   1.73 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 

 (Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

