CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms as investors get some relief over budget deficit

By Krisztina Than and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty firmed on Wednesday after the government said the budget deficit overshoot this year will be less than some market players expected, and most other currencies in the region also posted small gains. The zloty, emerging Eastern Europe's most liquid currency, gained 0.2 percent after the Polish finance ministry said the deficit in this year's budget has to be increased by 3.9 billion zlotys, less than higher numbers indicated by another minister in the new Polish government. The ministry also said the general government deficit would reach 3.0-3.2 percent of gross domestic product this year, against 3.2 percent last year. "It's definitely the news about the deficit," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of FX dealing at mBank in Warsaw. He said the zloty's firming was due to news that the budget deficit would be exceeded only by 3.9 billion zlotys this year, not by 5.0-10.0 billion mentioned by another minister on Tuesday. Poland's new conservative government has already started scaling back on its election promises of higher spending to avoid a deficit rise, but there are still concerns among investors that Polish monetary policy could loosen and spending could rise next year. A Reuters poll showed on Wednesday that the zloty was forecast to gain 3.2 percent from Tuesday's close in the next 12 months to 4.15 per euro, leading gains among the region's currencies. But there are both domestic and foreign market risks ahead especially if the Federal Reserve goes ahead this month with its first interest rate rise in nearly a decade. On the other hand, further policy easing by the ECB expected this week could help regional currencies. The Polish central bank kept the main rate at 1.5 percent at its meeting on Wednesday as expected. "The MPC has indicated several times that only a significant deterioration in economic activity data can induce further monetary policy easing," Credit Suisse said in a note. The Czech crown stayed strong against the euro, hovering near to the central bank's ceiling at around 27 against the euro. With Czech bonds trading below German Bund yields, the crown -- central Europe's safe haven currency -- may feel upward pressure like the Swiss franc if the European Central Bank cuts its rates further on Thursday as expected. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1324 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2015 Czech crown 27.025 27.015 -0.04% +2.32% Hungary forint 311.250 311.620 +0.12% +1.68% Polish zloty 4.273 4.281 +0.17% +0.29% Romanian leu 4.459 4.464 +0.13% +0.50% Croatian kuna 7.641 7.634 -0.09% +0.18% Serbian dinar 121.350 121.400 +0.04% +0.00% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2015 Prague 960.06 969.08 -0.93% +0.89% Budapest 23633.62 23846.61 -0.89% +43.07% Warsaw 1891.29 1923.94 -1.70% -18.59% Bucharest 7085.50 7018.11 +0.96% +2.69% Ljubljana 696.14 694.13 +0.29% -10.70% Zagreb 1675.70 1680.86 -0.31% -3.71% Belgrade 621.22 619.28 +0.31% -5.29% Sofia 434.30 436.87 -0.59% -17.09% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.24 -0.015 +019bps -1bps 5-year -0.03 +0.010 +017bps +2bps 10-year 0.512 +0.000 +004bps +0bps Poland 2-year 1.620 +0.000 +206bps +0bps 5-year 2.058 +0.000 +227bps +1bps 10-year 2.662 +0.000 +219bps +0bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.130 0.060 0.030 0.00 Hungary 1.320 1.310 1.340 1.35 Poland 1.565 1.370 1.340 1.73 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************