CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms as investors get some relief over budget deficit
December 2, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms as investors get some relief over budget deficit

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Krisztina  Than and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty firmed
on Wednesday after the government said the budget deficit
overshoot this year will be less than some market players
expected, and most other currencies in the region also posted
small gains.
    The zloty, emerging Eastern Europe's most liquid
currency, gained 0.2 percent after the Polish finance ministry
said the deficit in this year's budget has to be increased by
3.9 billion zlotys, less than higher numbers indicated by
another minister in the new Polish government.
    The ministry also said the general government deficit would
reach 3.0-3.2 percent of gross domestic product this year,
against 3.2 percent last year. 
     "It's definitely the news about the deficit," said Marcin
Turkiewicz, head of FX dealing at mBank in Warsaw. 
     He said the zloty's firming was due to news that the budget
deficit would be exceeded only by 3.9 billion zlotys this year,
not by 5.0-10.0 billion mentioned by another minister on
Tuesday.
    Poland's new conservative government has already started
scaling back on its election promises of higher spending to
avoid a deficit rise, but there are still concerns among
investors that Polish monetary policy could loosen and spending
could rise next year.
    A Reuters poll showed on Wednesday that the zloty was
forecast to gain 3.2 percent from Tuesday's close in the next 12
months to 4.15 per euro, leading gains among the region's
currencies. 
    But there are both domestic and foreign market risks ahead
especially if the Federal Reserve goes ahead this month with its
first interest rate rise in nearly a decade. 
    On the other hand, further policy easing by the ECB expected
this week could help regional currencies.
    The Polish central bank kept the main rate at 1.5 percent at
its meeting on Wednesday as expected.
    "The MPC has indicated several times that only a significant
deterioration in economic activity data can induce further
monetary policy easing," Credit Suisse said in a note.
    The Czech crown stayed strong against the euro,
hovering near to the central bank's ceiling at around 27 against
the euro. 
    With Czech bonds trading below German Bund yields, the crown
-- central Europe's safe haven currency -- may feel upward
pressure like the Swiss franc if the European Central Bank cuts
its rates further on Thursday as expected.
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1324 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2015 
 Czech crown                 27.025    27.015   -0.04%  +2.32% 
 Hungary forint             311.250   311.620   +0.12%  +1.68% 
 Polish zloty                 4.273     4.281   +0.17%  +0.29% 
 Romanian leu                 4.459     4.464   +0.13%  +0.50% 
 Croatian kuna                7.641     7.634   -0.09%  +0.18% 
 Serbian dinar              121.350   121.400   +0.04%  +0.00% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2015 
 Prague                       960.06   969.08   -0.93%  +0.89% 
 Budapest                   23633.62 23846.61   -0.89% +43.07% 
 Warsaw                      1891.29  1923.94   -1.70% -18.59% 
 Bucharest                   7085.50  7018.11   +0.96%  +2.69% 
 Ljubljana                    696.14   694.13   +0.29% -10.70% 
 Zagreb                      1675.70  1680.86   -0.31%  -3.71% 
 Belgrade                     621.22   619.28   +0.31%  -5.29% 
 Sofia                        434.30   436.87   -0.59% -17.09% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.24    -0.015   +019bps    -1bps    
   5-year                -0.03    +0.010   +017bps    +2bps    
  10-year                0.512    +0.000   +004bps    +0bps    
 Poland 
   2-year                1.620    +0.000   +206bps    +0bps  
   5-year                2.058    +0.000   +227bps    +1bps  
  10-year                2.662    +0.000   +219bps    +0bps  
 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                            3x6     6x9    9x12 3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.130   0.060  0.030   0.00 
 Hungary                      1.320   1.310  1.340   1.35 
 Poland                       1.565   1.370  1.340   1.73 
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices 
 **************************************************************
 
 (Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
