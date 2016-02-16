FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Assets reverse rise on oil talks, Czech growth is robust
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 16, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets reverse rise on oil talks, Czech growth is robust

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Stocks, currencies ease as crude prices retreat after
talks
    * Fall in asset prices is not big, turnover is low
    * Czech Q4 GDP weaker than forecast, full 2015 growth is
robust
    * Czech crown stays at central bank cap

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Central Europe's equities
reversed early gains and its main currencies weakened on Tuesday
after a meeting of oil producers failed to lift crude prices,
triggering risk-averse behaviour among investors. 
    The assets of the region, which has tight links with the
euro zone, were helped by comments late on Monday from European
Central Bank governor Mario Draghi, who said that the bank was
ready to ease policy further in March. 
    But worries over China's growth and low oil prices have
often triggered price falls among central European assets this
year, despite the region's robust economic growth.
    The forint eased 0.3 percent against the euro by
1003 GMT, the zloty shed 0.2 percent and the Romanian
leu eased 0.1 percent.
    The forint and the zloty, however, stayed near the past few
weeks' typical levels  -- around the 310 and the 4.4 line
respectively -- and the leu hovered near 10-week highs.
    "There is no drama, turnover is quite low, I would rather
call this boring," one Budapest-based dealer said.
    The region's main stock indices broke the usual link of
tracking Western European indices, mainly Frankfurt, and
edged lower, led by Warsaw, where the bluechip index 
shed 1.1 percent.
    One Warsaw-based equities trader said the retreat of crude
prices added to the weakness after the index was already
falling, due to lower than expected earnings of telecoms
operator Orange Polska and impairment charges announced
by energy utility Tauron.  
    In the past weeks, investors have been undecided whether
markets in the European Union's emerging economies are safe
havens or risky assets.
    "We have seen various trading strategies in the region from
foreign investors this year and we see up and down movements,
without any meaningful change in sentiment," said Monika Kiss,
analyst of the Budapest brokerage Equilor.
    The Czech crown, the currency of the region's
safest economy, which has been used as a funding currency by
investors for years, was steady at 27.028, staying stuck to the
cap where the central bank sells it to keep the unit weak.
    On Tuesday, the Czechs reported 3.9 percent annual economic
growth for the last quarter of 2015.
    The figure was well below analysts' 4.7 percent consensus
forecast, but the 4.3 percent growth rate for full 2015 was the
highest in eight years. The region's main economies expanded at
robust rates of 3-4 percent last year. 
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1103 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2016 
 Czech crown                 27.028    27.036   +0.03%  -0.11% 
 Hungary forint             310.260   309.350   -0.29%  +1.41% 
 Polish zloty                 4.404     4.396   -0.18%  -3.32% 
 Romanian leu                 4.472     4.469   -0.07%  +1.06% 
 Croatian kuna                7.619     7.619   +0.00%  +0.27% 
 Serbian dinar              122.690   122.790   +0.08%  -0.99% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2016 
 Prague                       870.04   875.81   -0.66% -09.02% 
 Budapest                   22918.64 23065.93   -0.64%  -4.19% 
 Warsaw                      1769.15  1787.98   -1.05%  -4.84% 
 Bucharest                   6140.88  6136.00   +0.08% -12.33% 
 Ljubljana                    672.40   670.45   +0.29%  -3.41% 
 Zagreb                      1607.48  1598.41   +0.57%  -4.86% 
 Belgrade                       0.00   583.06   +0.00% -100.0% 
 Sofia                        444.65   444.31   +0.08%  -3.53% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.11    +0.014   +039bps    +1bps    
   5-year                -0.02    +0.013   +028bps    +1bps    
  10-year                0.503    +0.000   +025bps    -2bps    
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub
Iglewski in Warsaw; editing by Katharine Houreld)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
