CEE MARKETS-Assets reverse rise on oil talks, Czech growth is robust

* Stocks, currencies ease as crude prices retreat after talks * Fall in asset prices is not big, turnover is low * Czech Q4 GDP weaker than forecast, full 2015 growth is robust * Leu bucks fall, helped by hawkish central bank stance (Adds leu firming, government bonds, comments on Bosnia) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Central Europe's equities reversed early gains and its main currencies weakened on Tuesday after a meeting of oil producers failed to lift crude prices, triggering risk-averse behaviour among investors. The assets of the region, which has tight links with the euro zone, were helped by comments late on Monday from European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi, who said that the bank was ready to ease policy further in March. But worries over China's growth and low oil prices have often triggered price falls among central European assets this year, despite the region's robust economic growth. The forint eased 0.6 percent against the euro by 1449 GMT and the zloty shed 0.3 percent. But the leu, shielded by recent hawkish rhetoric from the Romanian central bank, gained 0.15 percent, setting a 2-1/2-month high. The forint and the zloty also stayed near the past few weeks' typical levels of 310 and 4.4, respectively. "There is no drama, turnover is quite low, I would rather call this boring," one Budapest-based dealer said. Prague's main index led regional equities losses, dropping by 1.3 percent, with Komercni Banks shares shedding 3.2 percent. Warsaw's bluechip stock index eased by only 0.2 percent. In the past weeks, investors have been undecided whether markets in the European Union's emerging economies are safe havens or risky assets. "We have seen various trading strategies in the region from foreign investors this year and we see up and down movements, without any meaningful change in sentiment," said Monika Kiss, analyst of the Budapest brokerage Equilor. The Czech crown was steady at 27.03, staying stuck to the cap where the central bank sells it to keep the unit weak. The Czechs reported 3.9 percent annual economic growth for the last quarter of 2015, well below analysts' 4.7 percent consensus forecast. But the 4.3 percent growth rate for full 2015 was the highest in eight years. The region's main economies expanded at robust rates of 3-4 percent last year. Government bonds in the region moved sideways, while euro zone bonds mostly eased. The bonds issued by Bosnia's two regions -- the Serb Republic and the Federation -- failed to benefit from the country's application for European Union membership. A steady decline in their yields can continue, but not in the short term, Erste group analyst Alen Kovac said. "Political tensions (between the regions) are still strong and with coming local elections we can say that investors' appetite in the mid run will be mostly shaped by local developments rather than the expectations related to the EU path," he said. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1549 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.030 27.036 +0.02% -0.12% Hungary forint 311.230 309.350 -0.60% +1.10% Polish zloty 4.410 4.396 -0.31% -3.45% Romanian leu 4.462 4.469 +0.15% +1.28% Croatian kuna 7.619 7.619 +0.00% +0.27% Serbian dinar 122.690 122.790 +0.08% -0.99% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 864.27 875.81 -1.32% -09.63% Budapest 22955.22 23065.93 -0.48% -4.04% Warsaw 1784.57 1787.98 -0.19% -4.01% Bucharest 6126.15 6136.00 -0.16% -12.54% Ljubljana 672.80 670.45 +0.35% -3.35% Zagreb 1608.46 1598.41 +0.63% -4.80% Belgrade 0.00 583.06 +0.00% -100.0% Sofia 448.61 444.31 +0.97% -2.67% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.12 -0.005 +037bps -2bps 5-year -0.04 -0.009 +025bps -2bps 10-year 0.484 -0.019 +021bps -5bps (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; editing by Katharine Houreld)