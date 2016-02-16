FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Assets reverse rise on oil talks, Czech growth is robust
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 16, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets reverse rise on oil talks, Czech growth is robust

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Stocks, currencies ease as crude prices retreat after
talks
    * Fall in asset prices is not big, turnover is low
    * Czech Q4 GDP weaker than forecast, full 2015 growth is
robust
    * Leu bucks fall, helped by hawkish central bank stance

 (Adds leu firming, government bonds, comments on Bosnia)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Central Europe's equities
reversed early gains and its main currencies weakened on Tuesday
after a meeting of oil producers failed to lift crude prices,
triggering risk-averse behaviour among investors. 
    The assets of the region, which has tight links with the
euro zone, were helped by comments late on Monday from European
Central Bank governor Mario Draghi, who said that the bank was
ready to ease policy further in March. 
    But worries over China's growth and low oil prices have
often triggered price falls among central European assets this
year, despite the region's robust economic growth.
    The forint eased 0.6 percent against the euro by
1449 GMT and the zloty shed 0.3 percent.
    But the leu, shielded by recent hawkish rhetoric
from the Romanian central bank, gained 0.15 percent, setting a
2-1/2-month high. 
    The forint and the zloty also stayed near the past few
weeks' typical levels of 310 and 4.4, respectively.
    "There is no drama, turnover is quite low, I would rather
call this boring," one Budapest-based dealer said.
    Prague's main index led regional equities losses,
dropping by 1.3 percent, with Komercni Banks shares 
shedding 3.2 percent. 
    Warsaw's bluechip stock index eased by only 0.2
percent.  
    In the past weeks, investors have been undecided whether
markets in the European Union's emerging economies are safe
havens or risky assets.
    "We have seen various trading strategies in the region from
foreign investors this year and we see up and down movements,
without any meaningful change in sentiment," said Monika Kiss,
analyst of the Budapest brokerage Equilor.
    The Czech crown was steady at 27.03, staying stuck
to the cap where the central bank sells it to keep the unit
weak.
    The Czechs reported 3.9 percent annual economic growth for
the last quarter of 2015, well below analysts' 4.7 percent
consensus forecast. But the 4.3 percent growth rate for full
2015 was the highest in eight years. The region's main economies
expanded at robust rates of 3-4 percent last year. 
    Government bonds in the region moved sideways, while euro
zone bonds mostly eased.
    The bonds issued by Bosnia's two regions -- the Serb
Republic and the Federation -- failed to benefit from the
country's application for European Union membership.
  
    A steady decline in their yields can continue, but not in
the short term, Erste group analyst Alen Kovac said.
    "Political tensions (between the regions) are still strong
and with coming local elections we can say that investors'
appetite in the mid run will be mostly shaped by local
developments rather than the expectations related to the EU
path," he said.
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1549 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2016 
 Czech crown                 27.030    27.036   +0.02%  -0.12% 
 Hungary forint             311.230   309.350   -0.60%  +1.10% 
 Polish zloty                 4.410     4.396   -0.31%  -3.45% 
 Romanian leu                 4.462     4.469   +0.15%  +1.28% 
 Croatian kuna                7.619     7.619   +0.00%  +0.27% 
 Serbian dinar              122.690   122.790   +0.08%  -0.99% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2016 
 Prague                       864.27   875.81   -1.32% -09.63% 
 Budapest                   22955.22 23065.93   -0.48%  -4.04% 
 Warsaw                      1784.57  1787.98   -0.19%  -4.01% 
 Bucharest                   6126.15  6136.00   -0.16% -12.54% 
 Ljubljana                    672.80   670.45   +0.35%  -3.35% 
 Zagreb                      1608.46  1598.41   +0.63%  -4.80% 
 Belgrade                       0.00   583.06   +0.00% -100.0% 
 Sofia                        448.61   444.31   +0.97%  -2.67% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.12    -0.005   +037bps    -2bps    
   5-year                -0.04    -0.009   +025bps    -2bps    
  10-year                0.484    -0.019   +021bps    -5bps    
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub
Iglewski in Warsaw; editing by Katharine Houreld)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
