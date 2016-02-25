FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits six-week high ahead of G20, outperforms forint
February 25, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits six-week high ahead of G20, outperforms forint

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Currencies firm, stocks track west European peers higher
    * Forint underperforms after dovish central bank comments
    * Dinar rebounds from 13-month low as central bank buys it
    * Magyar Telekom leads Hungarian stocks up after Q4 results

 (Adds forint underperformance, dealer comment, Romanian
euro-denominated issue)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
mostly firmed on Thursday as equities tracked a rebound in stock
markets in the developed world ahead of a G20 meeting in
Shanghai.
    Investors bought back the zloty against the Hungarian
forint, after selling the Polish currency in recent months.
    A Hungarian central bank official on Wednesday did not rule
out the idea of resuming interest rate cuts in addition to using
unconventional monetary easing tools. 
    The comments sent the forint sliding, and it extended its
loss on Thursday, easing 0.1 percent against the euro to 310.80
by 1435 GMT.
    The zloty, meanwhile, hit a six-week high versus
the euro, firming half a percent to 4.353. 
    It was also at a six-week high against the forint,
bid at 71.36.
    "The zloty is again regarded as safer now than the forint,"
one Budapest-based dealer said, citing a Deutsche Bank note,
adding that the volume in forint-zloty trade had picked up in
recent days. 
    Western European stocks did not follow the slump in Shanghai
shares, and Central European equities joined them on the rise.
    Magyar Telekom shares jumped 4.4 percent after the
Deutsche Telekom unit reported higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter net profit, helping Budapest's main stock index
 rise by 1.9 percent. 
    Prague's main index gained 1.2 percent, helped by a
1.9 percent rise of Austrian-based banking group Erste's stocks
.
    Government bonds eased even though market participants saw
limited room for movements before the European Central Bank's
March 10 meeting, where it may ease policy further, providing
support for high-yielding Central European assets.
    Romanian bond yields led the rise, with the curve flattening
to leave longer-maturity yields rising less than shorter yields.
Ten-year bonds bid at a yield of 3.43 percent, up 6 basis
points.
    The Romanian finance ministry said that it planned to reopen
a euro-denominated domestic debt issue in March. 
    The rise in leu-denominated yields started on Wednesday
after Romanian central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu told Reuters
that monetary tightening could come earlier than expected,
although he said "we do not want to boost the leu currency
through our measures".
    The leu, however, firmed a third of a percent to
4.467 against the euro. 
    The dinar firmed 0.2 percent to 123.45 against the
euro, rebounding from Tuesday's 13-month lows of 123.61.
    The Serbian central bank has been intervening to prevent
further dinar falls. So far this year it has sold a total of 350
million euros, and purchased 10 million euros to stabilise the
dinar which it keeps in a managed float. 
    Early this month, it became the first central bank in the
region to cut interest rates since the Federal Reserve raised
rates in December. 
    
 *                                                            *
 **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1535 CET ************ 
 ************************* CURRENCIES *************************
                            Latest  Previous   Daily   Change  
                            bid     close      change  in 2016 
 Czech crown                 27.068    27.054   -0.05%  -0.26% 
 Hungary forint             310.800   310.485   -0.10%  +1.24% 
 Polish zloty                 4.353     4.375   +0.51%  -2.17% 
 Romanian leu                 4.467     4.481   +0.33%  +1.18% 
 Croatian kuna                7.620     7.627   +0.09%  +0.25% 
 Serbian dinar              123.450   123.650   +0.16%  -1.60% 
 Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                            Latest   Previous  Daily   Change  
                                     close     change  in 2016 
 Prague                       865.52   855.43   +1.18% -09.50% 
 Budapest                   23381.70 22940.84   +1.92%  -2.25% 
 Warsaw                      1837.50  1818.37   +1.05%  -1.16% 
 Bucharest                   6368.99  6248.45   +1.93% -09.07% 
 Ljubljana                    679.74   676.06   +0.54%  -2.36% 
 Zagreb                      1600.75  1616.08   -0.95%  -5.26% 
 Belgrade                     586.48   588.13   -0.28%  -8.95% 
 Sofia                        444.08   445.90   -0.41%  -3.65% 
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread     Daily     
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund    change in 
 Czech Republic                                      spread    
   2-year                -0.23    -0.093   +030bps    -8bps    
   5-year                -0.05    +0.003   +029bps    +1bps    
  10-year                0.504    +0.065   +034bps    +5bps    
       

 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Alison Williams/Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
