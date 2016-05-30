FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease slightly on Fed rate rise outlook
#Market News
May 30, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease slightly on Fed rate rise outlook

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Government bonds mostly ease on Fed rate rise comments
    * Poland to report economic data on Tuesday, Wednesday
    * Kuna firms, but political crisis may weigh on Croatian assets

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 30 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds mostly eased
on Monday, tracking a rise in euro zone bond yields after U.S. Federal Reserve
chief Janet Yellen signalled that an interest rate hike in the world's biggest
economy could be nearing.
    Turnover in regional markets was thin as investors in London are on holiday
and others are waiting for Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank,
whose asset purchases have created additional demand in the European Union's
emerging markets.
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 3.065 percent
and the zloty eased 0.2 percent to 4.3955 against the euro by 0829
GMT.
    Polish banks have put forward their own proposal about planned conversion of
Swiss franc mortgages, which threatens their profits, the newspaper Puis Biznesu
said. 
    The conversion is a key risk to Polish asset prices, along with an
unprecedented European Commission investigation into the rule of law in Poland.
 
    A batch of Polish economic figures due on Tuesday and Wednesday, including
detailed first-quarter GDP and April flash inflation data, are also a risk,
analysts said.
    "EURPLN (the zloty) will remain around 4.40 before the readings," BZ WBK
analysts said in a note.
    The Hungarian forint traded flat at 314.05 against the euro,
retreating from its 30-day moving average near 313.50.
    Czech government bond yields rose 3 basis points along the curve, with the
10-year paper trading at 0.54 percent.
    But the crown firmed slightly to 27.023 against the euro, glued to
levels near 27, through which the Czech central bank does not allow the currency
to firm.
    Its future governor, Jiri Rusnok, said on Sunday that a sudden exit from the
weak crown policy regime was "very unlikely". 
    He also said moving the cap on the crown to a weaker level was "a scenario
with very low probability".
    Regional stock markets mostly moved sideways.
    Bucharest was the exception. The main index there fell 2.5 percent
as the shares of Banca Transilvania plunged 12 percent from Friday's
record highs, starting trade without dividends.
    The Croatian kuna firmed a shade, but is still at 3-year lows.
    Croatian eurobonds are likely to stay under pressure due to increasing
political strains, which may even lead to an early election, Raiffeisen analyst
Gunter Deuber said in a note.
    The future of Croatia's centre-right government was thrown into doubt last
Thursday after the junior coalition partner said it would support the removal of
the deputy prime minister in a confidence vote on June 18. 
    
           CEE        SNAPSHOT     AT  1029 CET           
           MARKETS                                  
                      CURRENCIES                          
                      Latest      Previous  Daily   Change
                      bid         close     change  in
                                                    2016
 Czech                   27.0230   27.0355   +0.05  -0.09%
 crown                                           %  
 Hungary                314.0500  314.0900   +0.01   0.19%
 forint                                          %  
 Polish                   4.3955    4.3875  -0.18%  -3.13%
 zloty                                              
 Romanian                 4.5064    4.5029  -0.08%   0.28%
 leu                                                
 Croatian                 7.4830    7.4913   +0.11   2.08%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                123.1300  123.2800   +0.12  -1.35%
 dinar                                           %  
 Note:     calculate  previous    close at  1800          
 daily     d from                           CET     
 change                                             
                      STOCKS                              
                      Latest      Previous  Daily   Change
                                  close     change  in
                                                    2016
 Prague                   890.70    890.47   +0.03  -6.86%
                                                 %  
 Budapest               27078.25  27011.72   +0.25   +13.2
                                                 %      0%
 Warsaw                  1839.85   1839.22   +0.03  -1.04%
                                                 %  
 Buchares                6314.02   6472.80  -2.45%  -9.86%
 t                                                  
 Ljubljan                 703.24    706.36  -0.44%   +1.02
 a                                                       %
 Zagreb                  1716.26   1721.49  -0.30%   +1.58
                                                         %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15      610.47    608.08   +0.39  -5.22%
           >                                     %  
 Sofia                    441.98    439.19   +0.64  -4.11%
                                                 %  
                      BONDS                               
                      Yield       Yield     Spread  Daily
                      (bid)       change    vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR       0.014     0.037   +053b   +3bps
           >                                    ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR        0.17     0.032   +054b   +2bps
           >                                    ps  
           <CZ10YT=R        0.54     0.025   +037b   +0bps
 10-year   R>                                   ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR       1.598     0.006   +211b   +0bps
           >                                    ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR       2.305     0.025   +267b   +1bps
           >                                    ps  
           <PL10YT=R       3.074     0.027   +291b   +0bps
 10-year   R>                                   ps  
           FORWARD    RATE        AGREEMENT               
                      3x6         6x9       9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech             <        0.29      0.27    0.26       0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                                 
 Hungary           <        0.97      0.91    0.92       1
           BUBOR=>                                  
 Poland            <        1.68      1.63    1.62    1.68
           WIBOR=>                                  
 Note:     are for                                        
 FRA       ask                                      
 quotes    prices                                   
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
