CEE MARKETS-Polish short-term bonds ease ahead of inflation data
May 31, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish short-term bonds ease ahead of inflation data

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish yield curve gets flatter, CPI data due at 1200 GMT
    * Zloty touches two-week high, Polish assets look volatile
    * FX mortgage conversion plan details key to Polish assets

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - Polish short-term government
bonds slipped on expectations that data due later on Tuesday
will show deflation eased in May from a month ago.
    The zloty touched a two-week high against the euro
at 4.3773, outperforming its Central European peers, after
Polish first-quarter data confirmed the economy grew 3 percent
from year ago.
    Polish asset prices remain fragile, however. Investors are
waiting for details of a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages
to zlotys and the progress of a European Union investigation
into the rule of law in Poland.
    The EU investigation "is too big for investors to get
involved in larger positions on the Polish market," said Marcin
Turkiewicz, head of FX trading at mBank in Warsaw. "This limits
the space for further appreciation."
    The yield on two-year Polish bonds rose 2 basis points to
1.59 percent. Ten-year debt rebounded from recent losses, with
their yield dropping 1 basis point to 3.09 percent.
    Analysts said short-term yields were driven up by
expectations that flash figures due at 1200 GMT will show
consumer prices fell less in May compared with April's 1.1
percent decline.
    Polish prices could normalize, helped by increased household
spending and rising wages, although inflation should remain
subdued in the medium term, Raiffeisen analyst Imre Stephan said
in a note.
    "We continue to see room for narrowing spread of
longer-dated HGBs (Hungarian bonds) over Polish equivalents," he
said.
    Hungarian bonds yields rose 1 to 3 basis points, tracking
U.S. Treasuries and euro zone debt, traders said.
    Polish interest rates should remain unchanged this year and
the central bank should not play a role in Poland's Swiss franc
mortgage issue, rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said at the Reuters
Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Monday. 
    
           CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT  1135 CET            
           MARKETS                                
                     CURRENCIES                         
                     Latest    Previous  Daily    Change
                     bid       close     change   in
                                                  2016
 Czech     <EURCZK=   27.0200   27.0220   +0.01%  -0.08%
 crown     >                                      
 Hungary   <EURHUF=  314.1400  314.1100   -0.01%   0.16%
 forint    >                                      
 Polish    <EURPLN=    4.3847    4.3949   +0.23%  -2.89%
 zloty     >                                      
 Romanian  <EURRON=    4.5110    4.5033   -0.17%   0.18%
 leu       >                                      
 Croatian  <EURHRK=    7.4770    7.4835   +0.09%   2.17%
 kuna      >                                      
 Serbian   <EURRSD=  122.8300  123.0600   +0.19%  -1.11%
 dinar     >                                      
 Note:     calculat  previous  close at  1800           
 daily     ed from                       CET      
 change                                           
                     STOCKS                             
                     Latest    Previous  Daily    Change
                               close     change   in
                                                  2016
 Prague                893.79    892.68   +0.12%  -6.54%
 Budapest            27014.94  27089.72   -0.28%   +12.9
                                                      4%
 Warsaw               1842.45   1841.79   +0.04%  -0.90%
 Buchares             6396.28   6350.90   +0.71%  -8.68%
 t                                                
 Ljubljan  <.SBITOP    702.39    705.61   -0.46%   +0.90
 a         >                                           %
 Zagreb               1709.69   1712.06   -0.14%   +1.19
                                                       %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX1    614.49    612.16   +0.38%  -4.60%
           5>                                     
 Sofia                 439.93    441.06   -0.26%  -4.55%
                     BONDS                              
                     Yield     Yield     Spread   Daily
                     (bid)     change    vs Bund  change
                                                  in
 Czech                                            spread
 Republic                                         
   2-year  <CZ2YT=R     0.009     0.037   +052bp   +3bps
           R>                                  s  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=R     0.177     0.041   +053bp   +3bps
           R>                                  s  
           <CZ10YT=     0.549     0.035   +037bp   +2bps
 10-year   RR>                                 s  
 Poland                                                 
   2-year  <PL2YT=R     1.621     0.015   +213bp   +1bps
           R>                                  s  
   5-year  <PL5YT=R     2.309     0.007   +266bp   +0bps
           R>                                  s  
           <PL10YT=     3.092    -0.018   +291bp   -3bps
 10-year   RR>                                 s  
           FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMENT                
                     3x6       6x9       9x12     3M
                                                  interb
                                                  ank
 Czech                   0.28      0.26     0.26       0
 Rep       <PRIBOR=                               
           >                                      
 Hungary                 0.97      0.91     0.92    1.01
                                                  
 Poland                  1.67     1.635      1.6    1.68
                                                  
 Note:     are for                                      
 FRA       ask                                    
 quotes    prices                                 
 *******************************************************
 *******
 
 (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski, editing by Larry King)

