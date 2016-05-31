FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease on Fed hike expectation, Polish CPI
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease on Fed hike expectation, Polish CPI

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish deflation eases, though less than expected
    * Bond yields rise across region amid Fed hike expectations
    * Southern CEE states post good Q1 GDP figures
    * Croatian c.bank buys euros to prevent kuna firming

 (Adds Polish CPI data, southern CEE GDP figures, Croatian
central bank's market intervention)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - Central European government
bond yields rose on Tuesday due to expectations for a U.S.
interest rate rise and after Polish figures showed deflation
eased in May from a month ago.
    The zloty briefly touched a two-week high against
the euro at 4.3773, outperforming its Central European peers,
after Polish first-quarter data confirmed that the economy grew
3 percent from a year ago.
    Polish asset prices remain fragile, however. Investors are
waiting for details of a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages
into zlotys and the progress of a European Union investigation
into the rule of law in Poland.
    The risks are "too big for investors to get involved in
larger positions on the Polish market," said Marcin Turkiewicz,
head of FX trading at mBank in Warsaw. "This limits the space
for further appreciation."
    The yield on two-year Polish bonds rose 2 basis points to
1.585 percent. The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point from Monday
and 3 basis points from Tuesday's lows to 3.11 percent.
    Flash figures showed that Polish consumer prices fell by an
annual 1 percent in May after a 1.1 percent drop in April.
    Analysts had expected a reading of -0.9 percent.
    Erste Group is likely to revise its -0.4 percent inflation
forecast for 2016 to the downside, but the figures are unlikely
to encourage the Polish central bank to resume interest rate
cuts, said Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska.
    "Ongoing and persistent deflation does not worry the MPC
(Monetary Policy Council) as it is claimed not to have any
negative effects on the economic activity of households or
enterprises," she said.   
    Polish interest rates should remain unchanged this year and
the central bank should not play a role in Poland's Swiss franc
mortgage issue, rate-setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said at the Reuters
Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Monday. 
    The dinar firmed a shade to 123 versus the euro
and Belgrade stocks rose half a percent by 1342 GMT,
after Serbian figures showed a 3.5 percent surge in annual 
economic output in the first quarter, after 1.2 percent growth
in the previous quarter.  
    Slovenia's 2.5 percent growth in the first quarter was also
a positive surprise, well exceeding analysts' 1.7 percent
forecast. 
    Croatia's 2.7 percent growth was above analysts' 2.4 percent
forecast. 
    The kuna was flat at 7.486 against the euro. The
Croatian central bank said it bought 84 million euros from local
banks at 7.4925 to prevent a strengthening of the kuna towards
3-year highs beyond 7.468.
        
           CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT  1542 CET           
           MARKETS                               
                      CURRENCIES                        
                      Latest    Previous  Daily  Change
                      bid       close     chang  in 2016
                                          e      
 Czech                 27.0220   27.0220   +0.0   -0.09%
 crown                                       0%  
 Hungary              314.1000  314.1100   +0.0    0.17%
 forint                                      0%  
 Polish                 4.3845    4.3949   +0.2   -2.89%
 zloty                                       4%  
 Romanian               4.5125    4.5033  -0.20    0.14%
 leu                                          %  
 Croatian               7.4860    7.4835  -0.03    2.04%
 kuna                                         %  
 Serbian              123.0000  123.0600   +0.0   -1.24%
 dinar                                       5%  
 Note:     calculate  previous  close at  1800          
 daily     d from                         CET    
 change                                          
                      STOCKS                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily  Change
                                close     chang  in 2016
                                          e      
 Prague                 894.69    892.68   +0.2   -6.45%
                                             3%  
 Budapest             26982.62  27089.72  -0.40   +12.80
                                              %        %
 Warsaw                1823.02   1841.79  -1.02   -1.94%
                                              %  
 Buchares              6431.88   6350.90   +1.2   -8.17%
 t                                           8%  
 Ljubljan               705.17    705.61  -0.06   +1.30%
 a                                            %  
 Zagreb                1708.68   1712.06  -0.20   +1.13%
                                              %  
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15    615.02    612.16   +0.4   -4.51%
           >                                 7%  
 Sofia                  440.50    441.06  -0.13   -4.43%
                                              %  
                      BONDS                             
                      Yield     Yield     Sprea  Daily
                                          d      
                      (bid)     change    vs     change
                                          Bund   in
 Czech                                           spread
 Republic                                        
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR     0.009     0.037   +051    +3bps
           >                                bps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR     0.177     0.041   +052    +2bps
           >                                bps  
           <CZ10YT=R     0.544      0.03   +036    +1bps
 10-year   R>                               bps  
 Poland                                                 
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR     1.616     0.015   +212    +0bps
           >                                bps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR     2.307    -0.013   +265    -3bps
           >                                bps  
           <PL10YT=R     3.109     0.002   +293    -1bps
 10-year   R>                               bps  
           FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMENT               
                      3x6       6x9       9x12   3M
                                                 interba
                                                 nk
 Czech             <      0.29      0.28   0.27        0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                              
 Hungary           <      0.98      0.92   0.93     1.01
           BUBOR=>                               
 Poland            <      1.66      1.63  1.595     1.68
           WIBOR=>                               
 Note:     are for                                      
 FRA       ask                                   
 quotes    prices                                
 *******************************************************
 *******
 

 (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw/Igir Ilic in
Zagreb, Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
