a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads losses as Brexit fears grow
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads losses as Brexit fears grow

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* ECB comments seen reaffirming support to CEE assets
    * Zloty still under pressure from domestic, Brexit concerns
    * Bond yields mostly rise slightly in region
    * Warsaw stocks hit a new 3-and-1/2-month low

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - Central Europe's most liquid
currency, the zloty, eased on Thursday due to concerns
over controversial government policies in Poland and fears that
Britain will vote to quit the European Union in a referendum on
June 23. 
    Other currencies were steady or just a shade weaker as
investors expected the European Central Bank to keep monetary
screws loose at its meeting, providing support to assets across
Europe. 
    Monetary stimulus in the euro zone also supports asset
prices in the European Union's emerging markets,
counterbalancing the negative impact of expectations for a rise
in Federal Reserve interest rates. 
    The zloty eased by 0.2 percent to 4.398 against the euro by
0838 GMT. The forint which is also often used as a
regional proxy, also eased a shade to 313.75.
    The region's currencies remain rangebound this week, buoyed
by economic growth and stability even though risk aversion and
worries over the world economy rose in global markets this week.
    In Warsaw, investors awaited details of a government-backed
plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages at the cost of banks, and
developments in a row with Brussels over the rule of law in
Poland.
    A key risk which is observed across the entire region is the
British vote, traders said.
    A British decision to quit would mean that a generous flow
of EU funds into less developed eastern members could get
thinner, and would also cast doubts over the longer-term future
of the EU project.
    "Huge positions have been built already in markets, betting
on 'Yes' or 'No' in the vote," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
    "This is an event that you cannot ignore, you have to take a
bet because the outcome will certainly cause big movement in
markets, up or down," the trader added.
    Government bond yields rose by 1-2 basis points in
high-yielding Hungary, Poland and Romania, and dropped slightly
in safe-haven Czech markets.
    Equities were mixed. Warsaw's bluechip index 
dropped a quarter of a percent to a new 3-and-1/2-month low.
    A Reuters poll of analysts showed that the zloty, the
region's worst-performing unit this year, could shake off risks
from domestic politics and the British vote by the autumn.
    It is expected to firm about 3 percent against the euro by
June next year, regaining all the ground that it has lost since
2015. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1028          
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES               
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Change
                    st    ious  y     
                    bid   clos  chan  in 2016
                          e     ge    
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.   -0.11%
 crown     =>        280   290   00%  
 Hungary   <EURHUF  313.  313.  -0.0    0.28%
 forint    =>       7500  6150    4%  
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.39  4.39  -0.1   -3.18%
 zloty     =>         80    04    7%  
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.52  4.52   +0.   -0.06%
 leu       =>         15    20   01%  
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.    1.85%
 kuna      =>         00    95   13%  
 Serbian   <EURRSD  122.  123.   +0.   -1.19%
 dinar     =>       9300  0600   11%  
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800         
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                     
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Change
                    st    ious  y     
                          clos  chan  in 2016
                          e     ge    
 Prague             890.  888.   +0.   -6.88%
                      55    21   26%  
 Budapest           2711  2698   +0.   +13.34
                    1.82  9.59   45%        %
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1755  1759  -0.2   -5.59%
           >         .30   .49    4%  
 Buchares           6555  6464   +1.   -6.41%
 t                   .06   .56   40%  
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  688.  690.  -0.3   -1.08%
 a         P>         64    99    4%  
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1715  1712   +0.   +1.55%
           >         .85   .03   22%  
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  618.  622.  -0.5   -3.94%
           15>        75    02    3%  
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  442.  443.  -0.0   -3.95%
           >          69    11    9%  
                    BOND                     
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Daily
                    d     d     ad    
                    (bid  chan  vs    change
                    )     ge    Bund  in
 Czech                                spread
 Republic                             
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  0.03  0.00   +05    +1bps
           RR>               5  5bps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.16  -0.0   +05    -3bps
           RR>         2    14  3bps  
           <CZ10YT  0.52  -0.0   +03    -3bps
 10-year   =RR>        4    15  8bps  
 Poland                                      
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.63  0.01   +21    +2bps
           RR>         5     7  5bps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.35  -0.0   +27    -2bps
           RR>         2    09  2bps  
           <PL10YT  3.15  0.00   +30    +0bps
 10-year   =RR>              9  1bps  
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT          
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      interba
                                      nk
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.26  0.25        0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.99  0.92  0.93     1.03
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.66  1.64     1.68
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                           
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 ********************************************
 ******************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
