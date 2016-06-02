FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound on ECB meeting; Brexit remains a risk
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound on ECB meeting; Brexit remains a risk

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty rises even before ECB reaffirms stimulus policy
    * Warsaw stocks rebound from 3-and-1/2-month low

 (Adds rebound of zloty assets, ECB meeting)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and
equities firmed on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting where it said it would continue its policy to stimulate
the economy. 
    ECB asset buying in the euro zone supports prices in the
European Union's emerging markets, counterbalancing the negative
impact of expectations of a rise in Federal Reserve interest
rates.
    The forint touched a 4-week high at 312.85 against
the euro even before the ECB meeting, and it was trading at
312.90 at 1349 GMT, firmer by 0.2 percent from Wednesday.   
    The zloty rebounded from an early fall and was
steady at 4.3885 versus the euro. Warsaw's bluechip equities
index firmed 0.4 percent after hitting a new
3-and-1/2-month low in early trade.
    Traders said liquidity in regional markets was thin.
    "The zloty is a little stronger thanks to local exporters
who sell foreign currencies (at levels near 4.4)," one
Warsaw-based dealer said. "But they can't make a major move on
the market on their own."
    The region's currencies remain rangebound this week,
although risk aversion and worries over the world economy have
risen in global markets.
    In Warsaw, investors await details of a government-backed
plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages at the cost of banks, and
developments in a row with Brussels over the rule of law in
Poland. 
    A key perceived risk across the region is the British vote
on EU membership, traders said.
    A British decision to quit could mean a thinner flow of EU
funds into less developed eastern members, and cast doubts over
the longer-term future of the EU project.
    "This is an event that you cannot ignore, you have to take a
bet because the outcome will certainly cause big movement in
markets, up or down," a Budapest-based trader said, adding that
many positions had been built on bets on both vote outcomes.
    Government bond yields rose by 1-2 basis points in Hungary
and Poland, and dropped slightly in safe-haven Czech markets.
    A Reuters poll of analysts showed that the zloty, the
region's worst-performing currency this year, could shake off
risks from domestic politics and the British vote by the autumn.
    It is seen firming by about 3 percent against the euro by
June next year, regaining all the ground lost since 2015.
 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1549       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        250   290   01%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  312.  313.   +0.  0.56
 forint    =>       9000  6150   23%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.38  4.39   +0.  -2.9
 zloty     =>         85    04   04%    7%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.52   +0.  0.11
 leu       =>         42    20   17%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.50   +0.  1.90
 kuna      =>         65    95   17%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.1  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2000  0600    1%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             889.  888.   +0.  -7.0
                      10    21   10%    3%
 Budapest           2706  2698   +0.   +13
                    1.08  9.59   26%  .13%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1765  1759   +0.  -5.0
           >         .87   .49   36%    2%
 Buchares           6593  6464   +2.  -5.8
 t                   .62   .56   00%    6%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  692.  690.   +0.  -0.4
 a         P>         77    99   26%    9%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1711  1712  -0.0   +1.
           >         .35   .03    4%   29%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  629.  622.   +1.  -2.2
           15>        67    02   23%    4%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  444.  443.   +0.  -3.5
           >          73    11   37%    1%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  0.00  -0.0   +05  -2bp
           RR>         9    16  2bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.16  -0.0   +05  -2bp
           RR>         2    14  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.53  -0.0   +04   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        4    05  1bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  #VAL  0.02  #VAL   +2b
           RR>      UE!      2  UE!     ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  #VAL  -0.0  #VAL  -1bp
           RR>      UE!     04  UE!      s
           <PL10YT  #VAL  0.01  #VAL   +2b
 10-year   =RR>     UE!      6  UE!     ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.26     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.99  0.92  0.93  1.03
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.67  1.67  1.66  1.68
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
    

 (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
