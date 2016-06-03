FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Assets tread water ahead of U.S. data, forint hits one-month highs
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets tread water ahead of U.S. data, forint hits one-month highs

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint hits one-month high, Hungarian retail sales surge
    * Currencies rangebound, investors await U.S. jobs data
    * Brexit is a key risk, zloty and forint most vulnerable

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - Central European assets were
treading water on Friday as investors waited for U.S. job data
due at 1230 GMT that may help them assess the likely timing and
scope of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to come.
    Higher U.S. rates would make the region's assets less
attractive in comparison, but they could be offset by continuing
European Central Bank asset buying and central Europe's economic
growth and stability.
    "Not much will happen until the U.S. non-farm payroll
figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    Hungary said retail sales surged 6.4 percent in annual terms
in April.
    Consumption is becoming a key growth driver in the region.
Negative or very low inflation rates and a rise in wages and
government spending support that trend. Most of the region's
central banks have ended rate-cutting cycles but are not seen
lifting rates either, fearing a slowdown in economic growth.
 
    The forint touched a one-month high at 312.30
against the euro in early trade.
    The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.393 to the euro,
but it has been rangebound this week around 4.4. Romania's leu
 has been hovering near 4.51 to the euro for weeks.
    "Domestic market participants might also be waiting for the
results of the 5 June local elections in Romania," analysts at
ING Bank in Bucharest said in a note.
    The standstill in regional currency and bond markets hides
an accumulation of bets for both the "Remain" and the "Leave"
("Brexit") vote in Britain's June 23 referendum about European
Union membership.
    If Britain quits, Central European states could lose some of
their generous EU funding, which could in turn trigger concerns
about the future of the Union.
    Polish assets are seen as particularly vulnerable due to
concerns about a government-backed plan to convert
foreign-currency mortgages at a cost to the banks and an EU
investigation into the rule of law in Poland.
    "(With those risks) we would see risk for renewed setbacks
in the zloty before seeing a more sustainable stabilisation
during the coming months," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst
said in a note.
    The forint is also vulnerable to the risk of Brexit, Citi
analysts said in a note. 
    A Reuters poll showed earlier this weak that the zloty could
firm about 3 percent to 4.25 by June next year, and the forint
is seen sticking to the 315 level. 
    Equities mostly moved little in the region, but Warsaw's
blue-chip index rose 1.1 percent as a rally in global
copper prices boosted the stocks of KGHM, Europe's
second-biggest copper producer, by 4.8 percent.
   
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1039       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        260   310   02%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  312.  312.   +0.  0.71
 forint    =>       4100  6950   09%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.39  4.38  -0.1  -3.0
 zloty     =>         30    67    4%    7%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.0  0.09
 leu       =>         50    42    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.49   +0.  1.93
 kuna      =>         40    75   05%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1000  1300   02%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             888.  888.  -0.0  -7.1
                      00    41    5%    5%
 Budapest           2717  2720  -0.1   +13
                    9.35  8.42    1%  .62%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1781  1762   +1.  -4.1
           >         .20   .28   07%    9%
 Buchares           6559  6574  -0.2  -6.3
 t                   .71   .40    2%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  692.  692.  -0.0  -0.5
 a         P>         17    77    9%    7%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1700  1711  -0.6   +0.
           >         .84   .32    1%   66%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  632.  629.   +0.  -1.7
           15>        83    67   50%    5%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  444.  445.  -0.2  -3.5
           >          72    95    8%    1%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  0.03  0.02   +05   +3b
           RR>         7     8  6bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.16  -0.0   +05   +1b
           RR>              02  5bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.51  -0.0   +04  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        9    15  1bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.64  -0.0   +21  -1bp
           RR>         3    12  7bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.37  0.01   +27   +2b
           RR>         8     4  7bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.16  0.00   +30   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        5     7  6bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.26  0.26     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.98  0.92  0.94  1.03
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.67  1.68  1.65  1.68
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
