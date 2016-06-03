FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Bonds, currencies firm slightly after weak U.S. data clouds Fed hike
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Bonds, currencies firm slightly after weak U.S. data clouds Fed hike

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* CEE bonds, currencies mostly firm after U.S. data
    * Forint hits one-month high, Hungarian retail sales surge
    * Brexit is a key risk, zloty and forint most vulnerable

 (Recasts with markets reaction to U.S. data)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - Central European government
bonds and currencies mostly firmed after weak U.S. employment
data curbed expectations that the Federal Reserve could lift its
interest rates soon.
    Steady U.S. rates would keep Europe's high-yielding emerging
markets attractive.
    The impact was limited though, as the figures also add to
concerns over global growth and Britain's upcoming referendum on
European Union membership continues to pose risks to the
region's assets.
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 4 basis
points from a 4-month high touched before the U.S. payroll data,
to 3.123 percent.
    Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 5 basis points from
Thursday to 3.38 percent, but turnover was very low.
    The forint hit a one-month high against the euro
already in early trade, after figures showed 6.4 percent annual
surge in Hungary's retail sales in April. 
    It firmed further to a new peak of 311.90 after the U.S.
data.
    "The question is whether the central bank will do something
to weaken it or just ignore it as people need a firmer forint
for the holidays," one Budapest-based currency dealer said.
    The zloty gained 0.1 percent to 4.383 versus the
euro by 1345 GMT, but it was still within the past weeks narrow
ranges.
    An expected rise in Poland's domestic bond issuance in the
next months keeps a lid on its bond prices which rose much less
than U.S. peers, said Miroslaw Budzicki, debt market strategist
at PKO BP in Warsaw.
    A standstill in regional currency and bond markets in the
past week hid an accumulation of bets for both the Remain and
the Leave camps campaigning in Britain's June 23 referendum
about European Union membership, traders said.
    If Britain quits the EU, Central European states could lose
some of their generous EU funding, which could in turn trigger
concerns about the future of the Union. 
    Polish assets are seen as particularly vulnerable due to
concerns about a government-backed plan to convert
foreign-currency mortgages at a cost to the banks and an EU
investigation into the rule of law in Poland.
    "(With those risks) we would see risk for renewed setbacks
in the zloty before seeing a more sustainable stabilisation
during the coming months," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst
said in a note.
    The forint is also vulnerable to the risk of Brexit, Citi
analysts said in a note. 
    A Reuters poll showed earlier this weak that the zloty could
firm about 3 percent to 4.25 by June next year, and the forint
is seen sticking to the 315 level. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1545       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        250   310   02%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  312.  312.   +0.  0.84
 forint    =>       0100  6950   22%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.38  4.38   +0.  -2.8
 zloty     =>         30    67   08%    5%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.0  0.03
 leu       =>         75    42    7%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.49   +0.  1.93
 kuna      =>         40    75   05%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.1  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2900  1300    3%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             882.  888.  -0.6  -7.6
                      75    41    4%    9%
 Budapest           2718  2720  -0.0   +13
                    8.89  8.42    7%  .66%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1790  1762   +1.  -3.6
           >         .81   .28   62%    8%
 Buchares           6567  6574  -0.1  -6.2
 t                   .80   .40    0%    3%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  694.  692.   +0.  -0.2
 a         P>         46    77   24%    4%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1701  1711  -0.5   +0.
           >         .66   .32    6%   71%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  624.  629.  -0.8  -3.0
           15>        56    67    1%    3%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  444.  445.  -0.3  -3.5
           >          52    95    2%    5%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  0.02  0.01   +05   +2b
           RR>         4     6  5bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.15  -0.0   +05   +2b
           RR>         6    06  6bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.52  -0.0   +04   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        4     1  4bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.66  -0.0   +21   +1b
           RR>         4    01  9bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.34  -0.0   +27   +0b
           RR>         3    22  5bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.12  -0.0   +30   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        9    36  5bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.25     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.96  0.89  0.91  1.02
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.67  1.65  1.63  1.68
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub
Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

