CEE MARKETS-Bonds, currencies firm slightly after weak U.S. data clouds Fed hike

* CEE bonds, currencies mostly firm after U.S. data * Forint hits one-month high, Hungarian retail sales surge * Brexit is a key risk, zloty and forint most vulnerable (Recasts with markets reaction to U.S. data) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds and currencies mostly firmed after weak U.S. employment data curbed expectations that the Federal Reserve could lift its interest rates soon. Steady U.S. rates would keep Europe's high-yielding emerging markets attractive. The impact was limited though, as the figures also add to concerns over global growth and Britain's upcoming referendum on European Union membership continues to pose risks to the region's assets. Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 4 basis points from a 4-month high touched before the U.S. payroll data, to 3.123 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 5 basis points from Thursday to 3.38 percent, but turnover was very low. The forint hit a one-month high against the euro already in early trade, after figures showed 6.4 percent annual surge in Hungary's retail sales in April. It firmed further to a new peak of 311.90 after the U.S. data. "The question is whether the central bank will do something to weaken it or just ignore it as people need a firmer forint for the holidays," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The zloty gained 0.1 percent to 4.383 versus the euro by 1345 GMT, but it was still within the past weeks narrow ranges. An expected rise in Poland's domestic bond issuance in the next months keeps a lid on its bond prices which rose much less than U.S. peers, said Miroslaw Budzicki, debt market strategist at PKO BP in Warsaw. A standstill in regional currency and bond markets in the past week hid an accumulation of bets for both the Remain and the Leave camps campaigning in Britain's June 23 referendum about European Union membership, traders said. If Britain quits the EU, Central European states could lose some of their generous EU funding, which could in turn trigger concerns about the future of the Union. Polish assets are seen as particularly vulnerable due to concerns about a government-backed plan to convert foreign-currency mortgages at a cost to the banks and an EU investigation into the rule of law in Poland. "(With those risks) we would see risk for renewed setbacks in the zloty before seeing a more sustainable stabilisation during the coming months," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. The forint is also vulnerable to the risk of Brexit, Citi analysts said in a note. A Reuters poll showed earlier this weak that the zloty could firm about 3 percent to 4.25 by June next year, and the forint is seen sticking to the 315 level. CEE SNAP AT 1545 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 250 310 02% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 312. 312. +0. 0.84 forint => 0100 6950 22% % Polish <EURPLN 4.38 4.38 +0. -2.8 zloty => 30 67 08% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.0 0.03 leu => 75 42 7% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.49 +0. 1.93 kuna => 40 75 05% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.1 -1.4 dinar => 2900 1300 3% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 882. 888. -0.6 -7.6 75 41 4% 9% Budapest 2718 2720 -0.0 +13 8.89 8.42 7% .66% Warsaw <.WIG20 1790 1762 +1. -3.6 > .81 .28 62% 8% Buchares 6567 6574 -0.1 -6.2 t .80 .40 0% 3% Ljubljan <.SBITO 694. 692. +0. -0.2 a P> 46 77 24% 4% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1701 1711 -0.5 +0. > .66 .32 6% 71% Belgrade <.BELEX 624. 629. -0.8 -3.0 15> 56 67 1% 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 444. 445. -0.3 -3.5 > 52 95 2% 5% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.02 0.01 +05 +2b RR> 4 6 5bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.15 -0.0 +05 +2b RR> 6 06 6bps ps <CZ10YT 0.52 -0.0 +04 +2b 10-year =RR> 4 1 4bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.66 -0.0 +21 +1b RR> 4 01 9bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.34 -0.0 +27 +0b RR> 3 22 5bps ps <PL10YT 3.12 -0.0 +30 +0b 10-year =RR> 9 36 5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.25 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.96 0.89 0.91 1.02 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.65 1.63 1.68 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)